Cat Deeley's cream wide leg jeans and cosy knit are the perfect blend of comfort and chic
The presenter looked comfortable and cosy in a monochrome outfit
Cat Deeley's head-to-toe cream outfit is the perfect cosy look for cold January days, with her wide leg jeans and knitted jumper seamlessly blending comfort and chic.
Monochrome outfits are having such a moment right now and the look is going nowhere, even with all the new and exciting Spring/Summer trends for 2025 that have us dreaming of warmer weather.
But while we're still in the winter months, we'll be recreating Cat Deeley's head-to-toe cream outfit that has proved even the most casual of looks can be instantly elevated by keeping it monochrome. In an adorable Instagram video of her petting a puppy, she looked stunning in a pair of cream wide leg jeans, a matching cream roll neck jumper and a pair of simple gold hoops - the cosy, elevated casual style is the ultimate January look that's easy to throw together and it will keep you comfortable, warm and looking oh-so chic too.
A post shared by Cat Deeley (@catdeeley)
A photo posted by on
Get Cat Deeley's Look
To create the perfect, flattering wide leg look, these M&S jeans have a slim fit at the high waist and hips before cascading into a relaxed and loose look through the leg. Made from stretch, cotton-rich denim, they're durable, comfortable and super versatile.
With a high rolled neckline, longline hem and cosy extra-long sleeves, this knitted jumper is a winter capsule wardrobe staple. The softly textured knit looks so luxe, with the off-white making it super versatile and easy to pair with a variety of pieces you already own.
Gold hoops are a versatile, minimal style that work with every and any outfit to add a chic and elegant finishing touch. This pair from Oma the Label are crafted from 18-carat gold-plated brass and fasten with a butterfly back for comfortable, all-day wear.
Made from a stretchy cotton-rich denim, these cream wide leg jeans boast an elegant fit that flatters the waist and hips with their high waist silhouette that's designed to make your legs look longer.
With a softly ribbed texture, this jumper brings a cosy and luxe feel to any look. Reviewers say it's both 'gorgeous' and 'soft,' with its long hem and turtle neck keeping you warm without causing any bulk.
Wide leg jeans are a capsule wardrobe staple no matter the season, with the comfortable style fitting neatly at the waist and hips for a flattering and figure-hugging look, before sweeping out into a more A-line silhouette down the legs. They suit pretty much everyone and can be worn in a number of different ways - though Cat's cosy-chic style is undoubtedly one of our favourite ways to style wide leg jeans.
With her comfortable jeans making up the base of her outfit and bringing in a block of chic cream colour, she added a simple knitted jumper to the outfit for a winter-ready touch. The ribbed texture of the piece complimented the sleek look of the denim beautifully, with the slouchy roll neckline and relaxed silhouette highlighting the wide leg of the jeans too.
While it could've felt overwhelming to pair an oversized, longline jumper with the wide leg jeans, it works brilliantly here - especially because they're tied together by the monochrome styling.
The chic and effortlessly elegant look of one-toned outfits works to create a statement look whether you're dressing up for a night on the town, or, like Cat, keeping it more casual for a laid-back day. Usually, we do tend to see monochrome outfits be more dressed up though, with the look being sleek and crisp, but with Cat's cosy knit and relaxed jeans combo, we get a more laid-back take on the monochrome trend that's perfect for cool winter days.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
For jewellery, she kept it minimal with just a simple pair of gold hoops hanging from her ears. This played into the elevated causal look perfectly, bringing just a touch of shine to the laid-back outfit.
We can't see what shoes Cat opted to finish off the outfit with, but a pair of cream suede boots would be a great option that keeps toes toasty and warm while also playing into the soft texture of the knitwear and, of course, the crisp colour scheme.
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.
-
-
Everyone talks about cult classic Pixi Glow Tonic, but this hydrating toner doesn't get enough credit
This under-the-radar £18 toner has become a staple within my daily skincare routine
By Sennen Prickett Published
-
Kate Middleton’s green spotted dress is the colourful alternative to leopard print that makes us excited for Spring
With elegant long sleeves and a crisp collar, the midi dress is the perfect Spring piece
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
7 shoe trends we predict you'll be wearing in 2025 - including bohemian clogs and animal print flats
The good news is UGGs aren't going anywhere...
By Molly Smith Published
-
Can Kate Middleton's Le Chameau boots convince me to part with the wellies I've worn for years? Yes, they really are that good
At £220, these boots are a big investment - but I can honestly say they're worth every penny
By Caroline Parr Published
-
Kate Garraway’s Reiss jumper dress is the most elegant way to wear the colour of the year
Kate Garraway is on board with the mocha mousse trend and her knitted jumper dress from Reiss is inspiring our winter style
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
January in London requires cosy dressing - Sarah Jessica Parker's turned-up jeans, beanie and parka hit the nail on the head
SJP's chilly London street style moment channelled comfy casual expertly
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
Louise Redknapp's comfy jeans and navy heels were a masterclass in styling slouchy cardigans
Louise perfectly demonstrates that comfort doesn't have to mean compromising on elegance and style
By Lucy Wigley Published
-
Leopard print and denim? Helen Skelton proves there’s no chicer combination
Helen Skelton styled leopard print wide leg trousers with a deep blue denim blouse and they looked sensational together
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Claudia Winkleman's tweed blazer is the anti-trend item you'll wear on repeat - and it's now in the sale
It's by chic Parisian label The Kooples and it can be yours for £170
By Caroline Parr Published
-
Ruth Langsford nails 'warm but stylish' outfit formula with longline quilted coat
Ruth Langsford's khaki and black quilted coat is easy to dress up or down and makes a statement with its design
By Emma Shacklock Published