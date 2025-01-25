Cat Deeley's cream wide leg jeans and cosy knit are the perfect blend of comfort and chic

Cat Deeley's head-to-toe cream outfit is the perfect cosy look for cold January days, with her wide leg jeans and knitted jumper seamlessly blending comfort and chic.

Monochrome outfits are having such a moment right now and the look is going nowhere, even with all the new and exciting Spring/Summer trends for 2025 that have us dreaming of warmer weather.

But while we're still in the winter months, we'll be recreating Cat Deeley's head-to-toe cream outfit that has proved even the most casual of looks can be instantly elevated by keeping it monochrome. In an adorable Instagram video of her petting a puppy, she looked stunning in a pair of cream wide leg jeans, a matching cream roll neck jumper and a pair of simple gold hoops - the cosy, elevated casual style is the ultimate January look that's easy to throw together and it will keep you comfortable, warm and looking oh-so chic too.

Get Cat Deeley's Look

Cream wide leg jeans
M&S The Wide-Leg Jeans

To create the perfect, flattering wide leg look, these M&S jeans have a slim fit at the high waist and hips before cascading into a relaxed and loose look through the leg. Made from stretch, cotton-rich denim, they're durable, comfortable and super versatile.

cream knitted jumper
Dexia Turtleneck Jumper Soft Textured Cosy Off White Sweater

With a high rolled neckline, longline hem and cosy extra-long sleeves, this knitted jumper is a winter capsule wardrobe staple. The softly textured knit looks so luxe, with the off-white making it super versatile and easy to pair with a variety of pieces you already own.

Oma The Label Gold Hoop Earrings
Oma The Label Bente 18ct Gold-plated Hoop Earrings

Gold hoops are a versatile, minimal style that work with every and any outfit to add a chic and elegant finishing touch. This pair from Oma the Label are crafted from 18-carat gold-plated brass and fasten with a butterfly back for comfortable, all-day wear.

cream wide leg jeans
Cotton Traders Wide-Leg Jeans

Made from a stretchy cotton-rich denim, these cream wide leg jeans boast an elegant fit that flatters the waist and hips with their high waist silhouette that's designed to make your legs look longer.

Cream knitted jumper
Brave Soul Oversized Turtle Neck Jumper

With a softly ribbed texture, this jumper brings a cosy and luxe feel to any look. Reviewers say it's both 'gorgeous' and 'soft,' with its long hem and turtle neck keeping you warm without causing any bulk.

gold plated hoop earrings
Harfi Simple And Elegant Gold Plated Hoop Earrings

It's all in the name with these gold hoops; 'simple and elegant' they surely are. Plated in radiant gold, they're super versatile and bring a touch of minimalistic elegance to both casual and formal outfits.

Wide leg jeans are a capsule wardrobe staple no matter the season, with the comfortable style fitting neatly at the waist and hips for a flattering and figure-hugging look, before sweeping out into a more A-line silhouette down the legs. They suit pretty much everyone and can be worn in a number of different ways - though Cat's cosy-chic style is undoubtedly one of our favourite ways to style wide leg jeans.

With her comfortable jeans making up the base of her outfit and bringing in a block of chic cream colour, she added a simple knitted jumper to the outfit for a winter-ready touch. The ribbed texture of the piece complimented the sleek look of the denim beautifully, with the slouchy roll neckline and relaxed silhouette highlighting the wide leg of the jeans too.

While it could've felt overwhelming to pair an oversized, longline jumper with the wide leg jeans, it works brilliantly here - especially because they're tied together by the monochrome styling.

The chic and effortlessly elegant look of one-toned outfits works to create a statement look whether you're dressing up for a night on the town, or, like Cat, keeping it more casual for a laid-back day. Usually, we do tend to see monochrome outfits be more dressed up though, with the look being sleek and crisp, but with Cat's cosy knit and relaxed jeans combo, we get a more laid-back take on the monochrome trend that's perfect for cool winter days.

For jewellery, she kept it minimal with just a simple pair of gold hoops hanging from her ears. This played into the elevated causal look perfectly, bringing just a touch of shine to the laid-back outfit.

We can't see what shoes Cat opted to finish off the outfit with, but a pair of cream suede boots would be a great option that keeps toes toasty and warm while also playing into the soft texture of the knitwear and, of course, the crisp colour scheme.

