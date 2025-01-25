Cat Deeley's cream wide leg jeans and cosy knit are the perfect blend of comfort and chic

Cat Deeley's head-to-toe cream outfit is the perfect cosy look for cold January days, with her wide leg jeans and knitted jumper seamlessly blending comfort and chic.

Monochrome outfits are having such a moment right now and the look is going nowhere, even with all the new and exciting Spring/Summer trends for 2025 that have us dreaming of warmer weather.

But while we're still in the winter months, we'll be recreating Cat Deeley's head-to-toe cream outfit that has proved even the most casual of looks can be instantly elevated by keeping it monochrome. In an adorable Instagram video of her petting a puppy, she looked stunning in a pair of cream wide leg jeans, a matching cream roll neck jumper and a pair of simple gold hoops - the cosy, elevated casual style is the ultimate January look that's easy to throw together and it will keep you comfortable, warm and looking oh-so chic too.

Get Cat Deeley's Look

Wide leg jeans are a capsule wardrobe staple no matter the season, with the comfortable style fitting neatly at the waist and hips for a flattering and figure-hugging look, before sweeping out into a more A-line silhouette down the legs. They suit pretty much everyone and can be worn in a number of different ways - though Cat's cosy-chic style is undoubtedly one of our favourite ways to style wide leg jeans.

With her comfortable jeans making up the base of her outfit and bringing in a block of chic cream colour, she added a simple knitted jumper to the outfit for a winter-ready touch. The ribbed texture of the piece complimented the sleek look of the denim beautifully, with the slouchy roll neckline and relaxed silhouette highlighting the wide leg of the jeans too.

While it could've felt overwhelming to pair an oversized, longline jumper with the wide leg jeans, it works brilliantly here - especially because they're tied together by the monochrome styling.

The chic and effortlessly elegant look of one-toned outfits works to create a statement look whether you're dressing up for a night on the town, or, like Cat, keeping it more casual for a laid-back day. Usually, we do tend to see monochrome outfits be more dressed up though, with the look being sleek and crisp, but with Cat's cosy knit and relaxed jeans combo, we get a more laid-back take on the monochrome trend that's perfect for cool winter days.

For jewellery, she kept it minimal with just a simple pair of gold hoops hanging from her ears. This played into the elevated causal look perfectly, bringing just a touch of shine to the laid-back outfit.

We can't see what shoes Cat opted to finish off the outfit with, but a pair of cream suede boots would be a great option that keeps toes toasty and warm while also playing into the soft texture of the knitwear and, of course, the crisp colour scheme.