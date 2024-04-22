Cat Deeley just wore the £49 waistcoat we all need in our wardrobe for spring
She teamed Sosandar's asymmetric waistcoat with the matching trousers to host Monday's This Morning
We're loving Cat Deeley's daily style choices when she hosts This Morning. She manages to have us reaching for our credit cards every time!
She's a huge fan of high end labels like Isabel Marant, Sezane and Anine Bing, but she's also been wearing pieces from some of our favourite British clothing brands such as Boden and Hush in the last few weeks.
Under the styling expertise of David O'Brien, Cat likes to put her own spin on daytime chic, and for Monday's show she leaned into the quiet luxury trend we're really keen to try for spring. She showed us how to wear a waistcoat, by teaming an asymmetric style from Sosandar with the matching tailored trousers, adding simple gold jewellery to complete the look.
A post shared by Anton Du Beke
A photo posted by mrantondubeke on
We love the asymmetric shape and button detailing on her particular waistcoat, which is very quickly selling out. She's certainly giving former host Holly Willoughby's best looks a run for their money!
A good waistcoat is one of the most versatile things you can possibly add to your spring capsule wardrobe, and the neutral colourway of this one means it will effortlessly pair with denim and tailoring you already have.
It's easy to see why Lorraine Kelly and Susanna Reid are such huge Sosandar fans too. After 20 years working in fashion magazines, co-founders Ali Hall and Julie Lavington launched the brand for 'women who wanted sleeves and longer lengths, but couldn’t find them. Who wanted flattering dresses that make getting dressed easy, and work for every occasion. We understand that you don’t want to wear boring clothes to work, at weekends - or ever.'
Copy Cat's chic tailoring
RRP: £49 | Cat's exact waistcoat is available in sizes 6 to 20, and the matching trousers are up for grabs in three different lengths. There's a blazer too if you don't like to do things by halves, and it's machine-washable to make your life easier. The asymmetric, single-button cut is super flattering.
RRP: £99 | If khaki is your colour, this Mint Velvet waistcoat got the asymmetric memo too. We're huge fans of how it's styled on the model here - layering is key while the weather can't quite make up its mind, or if you're not a fan of showing your upper arms. Cat actually wore this one on This Morning back in March.
RRP: £170 | This Frankie Shop design is worth the investment, but also shows you just how much of a bargain the Sosandar option really is. A good choice is you want a looser fit or less of a plunging neckline. It's also available in khaki and there are matching cargo pants as well.
Wearing a waistcoat on its own as a top will totally transform your wardrobe, but if you like a layer, check out our guide to the best cotton t-shirts. This is a trend that's not going anywhere, and this tricky transition between seasons is a great time to try it.
Caroline is Digital Fashion Editor for woman&home, and has been a fashion writer and editor for ten years.
After graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent the last decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.
She has an encyclopedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under the radar labels. She’s originally from Liverpool, and outside of work, her great loves are leopard print and her lively but adorable cocker spaniel, Ghillie.
