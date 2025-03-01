Cat Deeley’s sleeveless blazer dress is the sophisticated spring piece every wardrobe needs
Easily dressed up or down, this sleek, elegant piece is a fine weather must-have
Cat Deeley's wardrobe on The Joe Schmo Show has quickly become a source of style inspiration – and this sleeveless blazer dress from a recent episode just topped our wishlist.
Spring is just around the corner, and we're excited to start swapping over our wardrobe for finer weather – with comfortable day-to-day staples like the best hiking sandals being just as important as the floral dresses and best jumpsuits we've been waiting all winter to wear. But while we might tend to lean towards more floating styles as the weather warms up, Cat Deeley makes a very good case for a sleeker, more structured style that we now can't stop thinking about – the blazer dress.
In a recent episode of The Joe Schmo Show, Cat wowed in a white sleeveless blazer dress by luxury designer Sandro Paris. With short cap sleeves, blazer lapels and a belted waist, the midi dress looked chic and elegant paired with her chunky sandal heels – the pared back, tailored style is perfect for spring.
A post shared by Cat Deeley (@catdeeley)
A photo posted by on
Shop Blazer Dresses
Talk about sleek and sophiscated, this Karen Millen blazer dress is so stunning with its button details and modest V-neckline.
There's nothing as chic as the practical, structured look of a playsuit like this Reiss one. Made from a wool-blend suiting fabric, it oozes sophistication with its double-breasted shape and waist-cinching belt.
Nothing screams spring and summer like a linen dress and this blazer style one is beautiful. Tortoise shell buttons add tonnes of charm and the silhouette is so flattering.
This is a really unique take on the blazer dress that gives a striking statement look. The button details highlight the cinched in waist and blazer-style bodice and skirt, while those beautiful puffed sleeves give a fresh and stylish flair.
With a beautiful lace fabric bringing subtle interest and elegance to this simple blazer dress style, you get a luxurious look that oozes class and is also easy to style.
We all love a good blazer no matter the season, whether they're oversized and bringing a softly tailored look to our best white trainers and comfortable jeans blend, or they're more fitted and finishing off our power suit looks with a sophisticated flair. So of course we're going to also love the look of sleek blazer dresses that encapsulate all their stunning tailored elements in a spring and summer-ready style.
woman&home digital fashion writer Molly Smith says: "With warmer weather on the horizon, it’s perhaps time to consider wearing dresses with shorter hemlines, and this tailored belted dress offers the perfect way to do so. It feels smart and sophisticated yet glamorous without being over the top. Plus, a tailored dress is a great item to have in your wardrobe for transitioning from day to night, for example, from the office to a dinner out with friends."
The crisp white of Cat's mini blazer dress oozes the freshness of spring, with the bright tone always being a favourite at this time of year for its easy styling, fresh and timeless quiet luxury look. And the design of the dress leans into this style, with the exaggerated lapels making up the plunging V-neckline and the barely-there capped sleeves both boasting impeccable tailoring for a crisp and seamless flair.
The dress really does look like a blazer that's been simply cinched in at the waist, with Cat's white belt working to create a flattering silhouette while the slightly asymmetrical hemline of the skirt brings in some subtle interest that also works to elongate the leg.
The front patch pockets and the lapel pocket at the chest give so much charm to the style, which is otherwise quite plain and simple. What this does is let the tailored elements really shine, with no clutter or fussiness taking away from that stunning neckline, the crisp lapels and super flattering fit.
Cat leaned into the sleek and timeless appeal of the blazer style by keeping her accessories to a minimum. With no necklace bringing shine to the plunging neckline of her dress, no bracelets adding interest to the sleeveless design, and a simple pair of strappy sandal heels finishing off the outfit, you might think that the plain white dress could look a little boring. But instead, it oozes class and demonstrates the timeless appeal of the simple, pared back quiet luxury look - we're sold on the style and adding at least one blazer dress to our spring rotation immediately.
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.
Molly SmithFashion Writer
-
-
