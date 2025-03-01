Cat Deeley’s sleeveless blazer dress is the sophisticated spring piece every wardrobe needs

Cat Deeley's wardrobe on The Joe Schmo Show has quickly become a source of style inspiration – and this sleeveless blazer dress from a recent episode just topped our wishlist.

Spring is just around the corner, and we're excited to start swapping over our wardrobe for finer weather – with comfortable day-to-day staples like the best hiking sandals being just as important as the floral dresses and best jumpsuits we've been waiting all winter to wear. But while we might tend to lean towards more floating styles as the weather warms up, Cat Deeley makes a very good case for a sleeker, more structured style that we now can't stop thinking about – the blazer dress.

In a recent episode of The Joe Schmo Show, Cat wowed in a white sleeveless blazer dress by luxury designer Sandro Paris. With short cap sleeves, blazer lapels and a belted waist, the midi dress looked chic and elegant paired with her chunky sandal heels – the pared back, tailored style is perfect for spring.

We all love a good blazer no matter the season, whether they're oversized and bringing a softly tailored look to our best white trainers and comfortable jeans blend, or they're more fitted and finishing off our power suit looks with a sophisticated flair. So of course we're going to also love the look of sleek blazer dresses that encapsulate all their stunning tailored elements in a spring and summer-ready style.

woman&home digital fashion writer Molly Smith says: "With warmer weather on the horizon, it’s perhaps time to consider wearing dresses with shorter hemlines, and this tailored belted dress offers the perfect way to do so. It feels smart and sophisticated yet glamorous without being over the top. Plus, a tailored dress is a great item to have in your wardrobe for transitioning from day to night, for example, from the office to a dinner out with friends."

The crisp white of Cat's mini blazer dress oozes the freshness of spring, with the bright tone always being a favourite at this time of year for its easy styling, fresh and timeless quiet luxury look. And the design of the dress leans into this style, with the exaggerated lapels making up the plunging V-neckline and the barely-there capped sleeves both boasting impeccable tailoring for a crisp and seamless flair.

The dress really does look like a blazer that's been simply cinched in at the waist, with Cat's white belt working to create a flattering silhouette while the slightly asymmetrical hemline of the skirt brings in some subtle interest that also works to elongate the leg.

The front patch pockets and the lapel pocket at the chest give so much charm to the style, which is otherwise quite plain and simple. What this does is let the tailored elements really shine, with no clutter or fussiness taking away from that stunning neckline, the crisp lapels and super flattering fit.

Cat leaned into the sleek and timeless appeal of the blazer style by keeping her accessories to a minimum. With no necklace bringing shine to the plunging neckline of her dress, no bracelets adding interest to the sleeveless design, and a simple pair of strappy sandal heels finishing off the outfit, you might think that the plain white dress could look a little boring. But instead, it oozes class and demonstrates the timeless appeal of the simple, pared back quiet luxury look - we're sold on the style and adding at least one blazer dress to our spring rotation immediately.