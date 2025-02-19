We want Cat Deeley's ruffled open back maxi dress for spring weddings and dinner dates

Cat Deeley oozed elegance in a ruffled, open-back polka dot maxi dress at the Newport Beach Film Festival last weekend - the look is going straight on our formal wear mood board for spring.

There's no celebrity we associate with polka dots as much as Cat Deeley - except for the Princess of Wales, of course. So it was no surprise that she opted for a stunning maxi dress boasting the dotted print for her recent appearance at the Newport Beach Film Festival.

Stepping out in the Zimmerman Crush Ruffle Halter Maxi Dress, which is available from MyTheresa for £1850, Cat let the billowing dress, its ruffles and open back detail do all the talking. She paired the gown with some simple black heels, went without jewellery and opted for a fresh-faced makeup look to channel understated elegance at its finest and we're oh-so inspired.

The maxi-length gown is so elegant, catching the eye with its classic and timeless polka dot print that has cemented, in our minds at least, the classic polka dot as the formal wear pattern for all our spring plans this year - Those tricky wedding guest outfits? Sorted - thanks Cat!

But the print, as well as oh-so sophisticated and sleek straight skirt that pools at her feet, is where the classic feel of this dress stops.

Incorporating tonnes of stunning and contemporary design, the Zimmerman dress boasts a flattering halter-style neckline that rounds off just between Cat's collar bones and is held up by a daringly thin strap that hugs the back of the neck. This means the open-back element of the dress can really shine, with delicate strap details running from the neck to the bodice of the dress to hold it all in place.

A ruffle detail at the waist gives the dress tonnes of movement, as Cat brilliantly demonstrated with her hotel lobby strutting on Instagram, and adds some elegant and luxe interest to the silhouette that, otherwise, is really quite simple and sleek. This is something that Cat has always done enviously well with her wardrobe, with all her looks oozing class and elegance while incorporating one really standout element that sets her outfits apart.

Her fans loved the look, with one writing under her Instagram video, "Girl!!! This dress is everything right now," while another added, "So chic!"

Styling the dress, Cat kept things incredibly simple and slipped into a simple pair of open-toe black heels - and that really was it for accessories, apart from the two simple rings she wore. It's a good styling tip for when you're wearing a busy pattern and also an intricately detailed piece; you don't want to overwhelm or overshadow anything with too much jewellery.

With her hair styled in her classic bouncy waves and her skin glowing thanks to her surprisingly affordable go-to tanning foam, Cat complimented the ultra-feminine look of her dress with a fresh-faced makeup look.

Using a thin swipe of black eyeliner to add some definition and drama to the eyes, she kept the rest of her makeup pretty and pink with a shimmering eyeshadow bringing some sparkle to her eyes while a pink-toned blusher, placed high on the cheeks and across the cheekbones, tied in her high-gloss pink lip.