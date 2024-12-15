Cat Deeley just wore leopard ear muffs with a matching scarf and gloves - they're the chicest accessories for winter
We're shopping for leopard print winter-ready accessories after seeing her in the stylish pieces
There can never be too much leopard print in your wardrobe, can there? And now we're adding leopard print accessories to it too after spotting Cat Deeley in a matching leopard print scarf, gloves and pair of ear muffs.
When it comes to putting together the perfect winter capsule wardrobe, practicality is key. You need a host of basic staples that will get you through the season in warmth and style, with cosy knitwear, flattering winter coats and versatile denim pieces being go-tos that will work for everything from days in the office, to cosy weekend lounging pieces, and of course, for some Christmas party outfits as well.
But what about those winter accessories that we tend to overlook? Our hats, scarfs and gloves are basic elements that we keep on hand throughout the season but Cat Deeley has reminded us that the functional accessories can be both practical and stylish with her stunning leopard print ensemble.
Shop Leopard Print Winter Accessories
Made from a gorgeously soft faux fur, these earmuffs are connected by a headband with a knitted cover for easy wear and extra warmth. We love the almost pom-pom like look of the fluffy animal print.
Boasting a generous size of 90cm x 200 cm, you can wrap up till your heart is content in this elegant leopard print scarf. The large size means you can wear it as a chunky style wrapped around the neck, or wear it as a shawl on those especially cool nights.
Made from a stunning fuzzy faux fur fabric, these leopard print mittens are such a fun addition to any winter outfit and bring back all the nostalgia of childhood winters.
These oversized ear muffs look so cosy with their super-soft faux fur finish and fluffy headband - we love the large leopard spots which stop the design feeling too overwhelming.
If you're making a statement with leopard print, why not add to the effect with a fluffy fabric? This skinny scarf is beautiful, with the narrow style stopping the fluffy finish from being too chunky or overpowering.
Stepping out on the This Morning runway to show off her modelling skills as well as her stunning winter accessories, Cat showed off her leopard print ear muffs, matching scarf and fluffy mittens. Once we got over her hilarious, cat-like prowl, we couldn't stop thinking about the fluffy winter staples and how chic they were!
Sure, the practical pieces looked a little out of place with her festive velvet suit jacket from Mango and the matching Mango red velvet suit trousers, but styled the right way, the ear muffs, scarf and mittens make for the perfect finishing touch to any winter look.
For a casual though elevated everyday look, pair your favourite denim jeans with a chunky knitted jumper, a pair of winter boots and a chic trench coat, then layer on your leopard print accessories to let them stand out as the look's centre piece. Or lean into the wild animal-centric look with a leopard print long-sleeve top or crew neck jumper, and maybe even some super on-trend leopard print ballet flats, for a maximalist style that will really catch the eye.
For something a little more sophisticated, pair a trendy leopard print midi skirt with a black roll neck jumper, a pair of leather knee-high boots, and your leopard print accessories, with the busy patterns complimenting each other for a chic and elegant look.
Or you can lean into bright and festive colours, with the leopard print acting as the neutral we all know it to really be. Taking inspiration from Cat, start with a pair of bold and colourful trousers, ground the statement shade with a black top, and add your fluffy leopard print winter staples for a pop of pattern and texture.
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.
