If spring were an outfit, it would be Cat Deeley's vibrant floral dress and tan canvas boots
Cat Deeley has us counting down to springtime in the prettiest puff-sleeved pink and green dress, and tan canvas boots that we are adding to our own staples for the upcoming season
Cat Deeley has us counting down to springtime in the prettiest pink and green dress, and tan canvas boots that need to be on everyone's wish list for the upcoming season.
We've crawled our way through the longest January in history - they seem to get longer with each passing year - and can tentatively start looking forward to spring. Cat Deeley is wasting no time in bringing the spring vibes, and her dreamy puff-sleeved pink and green dress in a vibrant floral pattern is bang on trend, with pink tones set to dominate spring and summer fashion trends this year.
Pairing her dress with Isabel Marant Lophie canvas knee-high tan boots that had an eye-catching rope detail, the presenter was the epitome of springtime chic. Sharing the inspiring outfit with her followers during an Instagram reel, we have no doubt Cat has just been responsible for everyone dashing out to update their capsule wardrobes that emulate her stylish look.
Shop floral dresses
This dress ticks all the boxes - pink tones that nail the spring colour trends for this year, cute puffy sleeves perfect for the season, and a the versatility to be paired with boots or pretty flats.
A gorgeous ditsy green and pink floral pattern, and puffy angel sleeves, this is the perfect spring dress. Pair with tights, boots and a denim jacket, and that's your staple outfit for the upcoming season sorted.
Boho vibes, a gorgeous print and perfect for so many occasions - we are also in love with just how much this dress is made to pair with tan boots. The neckline might be a little daring for some, but this is easily remedied by wearing a camisole underneath, as unpredictable spring weather might dictate.
Shop tan boots
Balanced on a sleek stiletto heel, Freya offers a minimalist silhouette and has a memory foam insole to maintain comfort all day long. These boots also come in eight different calf sizes to accommodate everyone.
The Kera Faux Suede Chunky Platform Knee Boot will be a versatile addition to your capsule wardrobe. These boots are a perfect blend of comfort and fashion-forward design, and were born to pair with a flowy dress or an oversized jumper.
At the start of the reel, Cat was makeup-free and finishing her morning coffee, before cutting to a transformation that saw her wearing the gorgeous pink and green dress. She kept her look minimal, with no accessories, letting the dress and boots speak for themselves.
The star wore her enviable thick, long blonde hair in beautiful beach waves, and her makeup appeared freshly applied in the 'after' shot - her skin had a natural glow, with very neutral eyeshadow colours and a pretty pale pink lip. The countdown is on - as the daffodils and primroses begin to show, we can look forward to bringing out our very best colourful outfits.
