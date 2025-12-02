Subtly festive, Cat Deeley’s cream outfit is the unexpected nod to Christmas we didn't know we needed

Cat Deeley isn’t adverse to sequins, and the This Morning set is looking very festive indeed right now, but Cat took a step back today in this understated, all cream outfit that gave the most elegant and subtle nod to Christmas.

While festive dressing often centres around bold hues of red and green, Cat's winter cream head-toe-look, was the elevated take on party dressing that we really needed to see. Styling the ME+EM’s slit full-length skirt with the cream handmade wool blend button detail top from River Island, Cat's colour drenched look reflected the idea of winter whites, and it was so elegant.

Adding just a touch of sparkle with metallic heels, the presenter's pleated skirt and short sleeved top could easily go from AM to PM, making a great look for post-work parties and get togethers. Simply add a blazer for your 9-5, then switch out for a metallic cardigan and a bold necklace and you're dancefloor ready.

(Image credit: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)

Shop Cat's Cream Look

Understated, sophisticated and easily accessorised with your favourite slingback heels or a pair of the best flat shoes to wear with dresses, a long cream skirt is a versatile addition to your winter capsule wardrobe, that feels festive too.

Working as both partywear and as elevated daywear, a cream maxi skirt can be paired with cream tops, blouses or knitwear for a colour drenched style à la Cat Deeley. And you can play around with the biggest fashion colour trends for autumn/winter 2025 too, as the neutral cream base works particularly well with the mocha tones we saw all over the runway this year.

Finishing off her look with a pair of gold heels gave Cat’s understated outfit a subtle, party-ready touch, a great styling trick. A pair of unexpected shoes can go a long way in elevating an outfit or giving it a completely new feel. Taking her look from AM to party perfect, if Cat swapped out her metallic heels for loafers and a blazer, she'd be sharply office ready in no time. Proving that accessories really do have the power to transform your look for the festive season ahead.

