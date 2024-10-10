Cat Deeley embraces all-white in knitted top, matching skirt and sensational knee-high boots - plus this look is from one of our high-street favourites

Cat Deeley's recent appearance on This Morning featured the perfect seasonal outfit that combines cosy dressing with on-trend style- and we've found out exactly where this look is from.

As we move later into the cooler season, our autumn capsule wardrobes may begin to undergo a shift - lightweight fabrics are replaced by cosy pieces, and knitwear becomes an essential. However, thick knits are not exclusive to the best wool jumpers or cardigans, and knitted tops offer the perfect modern twist on cosy dressing.

Cat Deeley's recent outfit examples the perfect cold weather combination as she wears a soft white knitted top and white skirt finished off with a pair of sensational patent knee-high boots, a glamorous and sophisticated look that we'll be wearing on repeat this season.

Deeley is often spotted wearing some of our favourite brands, and her exact outfit is from one of our high-street favourites Zara. The fabulous top is the white high neck sweater and offers a boxy silhouette and short elbow-length sleeves, she combines this with a midi-length white skirt and tucks in the top half which creates a smart, polished feel.

Shop Cat Deeley's Look: Option 1

Mint Velvet Cream Wool Blend Knit Top £89 at Mint Velvet This wool-blend knitted top is a fabulous wardrobe staple that you'll be reaching for all season. The slouchy, loose fit is also ultra flattering. Pair this top with a matching white skirt, or some denim barrel leg jeans and your favourite winter boots. exact match Zara Knit Midi Skirt £35.99 at Zara A knitted skirt is the under-acknowledged hero of cold weather styling, keeping you cosy and warm whilst looking sleek and polished too. Style with a knitted top, or your favourite blazer for the perfect office attire. exact match Zara Stiletto Heel Boots £69.99 at Zara Who doesn't love a stiletto heel boot? And this bright white pair from Zara are a fabulous choice. With a luxury designer style similar to the Saint Laurent Vendome boot and a high-street price tag, you can't really go wrong with these boots.

Shop Cat Deeley's Look: Option 2

ASOS Knitted Midaxi Skirt £26 at ASOS This maxi-length skirt would look great paired with your favourite piece of knitwear and a tailored blazer over the top. You could even dress this skirt up with some slingbacks and a clutch bag too. M&S Light Natural Air-Yarn Crew Neck Knitted Top £19.50 at M&S If you're looking for a top with added warmth, then this knitted crew-neck piece should be a top contender. Style with almost anything, from denim jeans to tailored trousers. Anna Field Wide Fit High Heeled Boots £42 (was £49.99) at Zalando Now discounted, these white heeled boots give off a luxurious feel for a very reasonable price point. Get yours quickly before they sell out!

Wearing cozy textures and neutral light tones offers a high-end feel whilst being practical enough to face the cold weather. And although we are often tempted to wear darker colours through the autumn season, bright white offers an elevated, polished feel that's perfect for special occasions, or wearing day-to-day. This is certainly convincing us to integrate bright whites or creams into our seasonal outfits, and Deeley shows us exactly how to do so.

Our woman&home Digital Fashion Editor Caroline Parr comments on this look, "Cat Deeley's style just keeps getting better and better on This Morning, and her latest look has to be up there with my favourite of her recent outfits. In wintry white, her cosy high neck top and skirt is such a refreshing change from the black, grey and navy we tend to reach for on chilly days, and is encouraging me to step out of my comfort zone when it comes to colour. The knee high boots are perfection too - Cat's style Rachael Hughes is really on a roll!"

A key stand-out feature of this outfit is her patent leather boots, we're seeing lots of our favourite celebrities wearing knee-high boots this season, however, this bright white colour adds a fresh edge to this trend. Plus knee high boots go with almost anything, from your best wide leg jeans to glamorous dresses or skirts, they work with everything.