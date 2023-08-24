Carole Middleton totally made a case for jumpsuits with this black and white checkered style

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Carole Middleton once debuted this stunning black and white checkered jumpsuit at Wimbledon, and she really made a case for bringing the comfy dress alternatives back in style.

If there's one thing we can always expect Carole Middleton to do, it's show up in style to Wimbledon. In the past, she's sported some seriously chic looks to the annual tennis tournament, including her tiered blue and white dress and this floral print Boden jumpsuit.

Recently, we dug up this picture of Carole from 2017 as she was attending Wimbledon with James Middleton, and she was wearing such a sophisticated and fun checkered jumpsuit that we just had to let it recirculate - as we think perhaps this very picture could be the catalyst for bringing back jumpsuits for fall 2023.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This black and white jumpsuit has a window paneled pattern on it, almost giving off checkered vibes - which, we might say, are still in style. The pants of the jumpsuit are a very trendy cut, flaring out slightly at the ankles for a chic element to the outfit.

She paired the patterned garment with a white blazer on top, as she often does - Carole loves to wear blazers over top of virtually everything - for example, this floral jumpsuit and white jacket combo she once coincidentally also sported at Wimbledon.

For shoes, Carole went for a pair of classic black suede pumps, which of course matched deliciously with the black in her jumpsuit.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For accessories, she kept it simple, going with a simple silver bracelet on one wrist, and a silver watch on the other. She also wore an elegant silver chain necklace, and went for a very subtle pair of diamond earrings to help pull the look together.

Of course, while at Wimbledon, you need to carry your essentials in a chic bag, so she added a black crossbody purse with a gold chain to her outfit to really bring the whole summer's day ensemble together.

Unfortunately, black and white plaid jumpsuits are not so easy to come by, but never fear - we found a similar style that could be perfect for your next late summer outing, giving you total Carole vibes

