Carole Middleton totally made a case for jumpsuits with this black and white checkered style
Carole's Wimbledon attire never ceases to disappoint
Carole Middleton once debuted this stunning black and white checkered jumpsuit at Wimbledon, and she really made a case for bringing the comfy dress alternatives back in style.
If there's one thing we can always expect Carole Middleton to do, it's show up in style to Wimbledon. In the past, she's sported some seriously chic looks to the annual tennis tournament, including her tiered blue and white dress and this floral print Boden jumpsuit.
Recently, we dug up this picture of Carole from 2017 as she was attending Wimbledon with James Middleton, and she was wearing such a sophisticated and fun checkered jumpsuit that we just had to let it recirculate - as we think perhaps this very picture could be the catalyst for bringing back jumpsuits for fall 2023.
This black and white jumpsuit has a window paneled pattern on it, almost giving off checkered vibes - which, we might say, are still in style. The pants of the jumpsuit are a very trendy cut, flaring out slightly at the ankles for a chic element to the outfit.
She paired the patterned garment with a white blazer on top, as she often does - Carole loves to wear blazers over top of virtually everything - for example, this floral jumpsuit and white jacket combo she once coincidentally also sported at Wimbledon.
For shoes, Carole went for a pair of classic black suede pumps, which of course matched deliciously with the black in her jumpsuit.
For accessories, she kept it simple, going with a simple silver bracelet on one wrist, and a silver watch on the other. She also wore an elegant silver chain necklace, and went for a very subtle pair of diamond earrings to help pull the look together.
Of course, while at Wimbledon, you need to carry your essentials in a chic bag, so she added a black crossbody purse with a gold chain to her outfit to really bring the whole summer's day ensemble together.
Unfortunately, black and white plaid jumpsuits are not so easy to come by, but never fear - we found a similar style that could be perfect for your next late summer outing, giving you total Carole vibes
En Saison Mani Sleeveless Wide Leg Jumpsuit, $144 (£114) | Nordstrom
A bold checkered print and buckled waist belt amp up the retro-chic charm of a wide-leg jumpsuit styled with adjustable spaghetti straps and side pockets, helping you achieve your Carole Middleton at Wimbledon sartorial dreams.
Bristol blazer in stretch linen blend, $197 (£154) | J. Crew
Menswear-inspired, but tailored for you with a nipped-in waist, this blazer was crafted in easy-to-move-in stretch linen, for cool and breezy chic vibes all day long.
