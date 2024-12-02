Cameron Diaz makes a rare appearance in the chicest sequin party look that's perfect for Christmas celebrations
Diaz proves that understated elegance is the way forward this season
Cameron Diaz reminds us that less is more when it comes to occasionwear, whilst making a rare appearance at an LA event. She combines a long black skirt, a black sequined top, and pointy slingback heels—one of the best looks we've spotted for festive dressing.
When it comes to creating the perfect Christmas party outfit, this look really proves that less is more, striking the perfect balance between statement and subtley. In a season that's often dominated by bold colours and textures, sometimes taking the pared-back route looks extremely sophisticated. Although it's never a bad idea to add a touch of sparkle!
This outfit reminder that opting for quality staple pieces in understated tones can stand-out just as much as vibrant reds or bold golds. And with the added touch of a sparkly statement piece you can transform your day-to-day staples into something festive.
Creating the ultimate party-ready festive look can actually be a lot easier than you think, especially if you use already existing pieces from your winter capsule wardrobe. And a good-quality long black skirt paired with slingback heels is a timeless duo that can be worn during the daytime and the evening too. A top tip would be to pair your favourite skirt with a statement top such as a sequin blouse or velvet blazer to create an easy festive feel.
Shop Cameron Diaz Look
Made from a luxurious satin material and featuring a comfy elasticated waistband at the back, this skirt is the ultimate piece to take you through the festive season. Pair with a sequin blouse or top and some slingback heels.
Now discounted in the Nordstrom sale, this all over sequin top is the perfect statement piece for the festive season ahead. Pair with a black skirt or tailored trousers for the ultimate occasion look.
If you're looking to invest in some go-to slingback heels then these should be a top contender. Not only would they elevate dresses and skirts, they would look super on-trend with your favourite denim jeans.
This skirt is made from a quality wool blend that's double-faced for a comfy, premium feel. It's design features a subtle flared shape with pleats that makes it truly stand-out from the crowd.
This black sequin shrug with a high neck and long fringed sleeves would be an excellent statement piece to layer over a little black dress or a sleek satin blouse.
If you're going to wear all-black, take ques from her and opt for colourful jewellery or accessories. For example choose crimson red statement earrings or opt for gold metallic tones in the form of a handbag, necklace or even a luxurious gold bangle.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.
After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.
Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.
-
-
Is The Pembrokeshire Murders based on a true story? The real case behind the gripping drama
Netflix has added The Pembrokeshire Murders to its catalogue, a series that first aired on ITV, and viewers are wondering if it's based on a true story.
By Lucy Wigley Published
-
You asked "which frying do the experts use?" - here's our answer
In all our photography, you'll spot the Smeg non-stick frying pan. It's wide, big, and beautiful, but is it for you? Our experts cooked up some tests to help you decide.
By Laura Honey Published
-
Holly Willoughby's daring LBD is the velvet piece you'll be seeing at every festive party this season
Holly Willoughby stunned in a velvet midi dress with a plunging neckline
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
This stunning quilted Radley tote bag is under £60 for Cyber Monday – it's the chicest way to carry your everyday essentials
There are huge savings to be found in the Radley sale
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Ruth Langsford uses practical winter accessories to bring striking colour and pattern into all-black look
Ruth Langsford took her casual jeans and blazer to the next level with a bold winter scarf and timeless designer handbag
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
This reversible bra by Spanx is reduced to just £15 - the bestselling style "fits like a second skin"
The Spanx Breast of Both Worlds reversible comfort bra is reduced from £45
By Caroline Parr Published
-
Sorry to my little black dress - Amal Clooney's ruby red sequins are making me embrace more festive colours
We're mesmerised by Amal's sequin midi dress
By Caroline Parr Published
-
Gillian Anderson styles UGG boots as formal wear in genius move to keep warm this winter
We'd never thought of styling our cosy UGGs like this before
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Jennifer Aniston's North Face jacket is the extra-warm layer to bundle up in this winter
With a pair of leather gloves and a cosy oversized scarf, Jennifer Aniston battled the winter chill in style
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Gabby Logan's luxurious sequin dress is the party piece every wardrobe deserves
Nothing beats sequins for festive occasionwear - and we've found the ultimate dress
By Molly Smith Published