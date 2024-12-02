Cameron Diaz makes a rare appearance in the chicest sequin party look that's perfect for Christmas celebrations

Cameron Diaz reminds us that less is more when it comes to occasionwear, whilst making a rare appearance at an LA event. She combines a long black skirt, a black sequined top, and pointy slingback heels—one of the best looks we've spotted for festive dressing.

When it comes to creating the perfect Christmas party outfit, this look really proves that less is more, striking the perfect balance between statement and subtley. In a season that's often dominated by bold colours and textures, sometimes taking the pared-back route looks extremely sophisticated. Although it's never a bad idea to add a touch of sparkle!

This outfit reminder that opting for quality staple pieces in understated tones can stand-out just as much as vibrant reds or bold golds. And with the added touch of a sparkly statement piece you can transform your day-to-day staples into something festive.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Creating the ultimate party-ready festive look can actually be a lot easier than you think, especially if you use already existing pieces from your winter capsule wardrobe. And a good-quality long black skirt paired with slingback heels is a timeless duo that can be worn during the daytime and the evening too. A top tip would be to pair your favourite skirt with a statement top such as a sequin blouse or velvet blazer to create an easy festive feel.

Shop Cameron Diaz Look

If you're going to wear all-black, take ques from her and opt for colourful jewellery or accessories. For example choose crimson red statement earrings or opt for gold metallic tones in the form of a handbag, necklace or even a luxurious gold bangle.