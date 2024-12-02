Cameron Diaz makes a rare appearance in the chicest sequin party look that's perfect for Christmas celebrations

Diaz proves that understated elegance is the way forward this season

Cameron Diaz reminds us that less is more when it comes to occasionwear, whilst making a rare appearance at an LA event. She combines a long black skirt, a black sequined top, and pointy slingback heels—one of the best looks we've spotted for festive dressing.

When it comes to creating the perfect Christmas party outfit, this look really proves that less is more, striking the perfect balance between statement and subtley. In a season that's often dominated by bold colours and textures, sometimes taking the pared-back route looks extremely sophisticated. Although it's never a bad idea to add a touch of sparkle!

This outfit reminder that opting for quality staple pieces in understated tones can stand-out just as much as vibrant reds or bold golds. And with the added touch of a sparkly statement piece you can transform your day-to-day staples into something festive.

Creating the ultimate party-ready festive look can actually be a lot easier than you think, especially if you use already existing pieces from your winter capsule wardrobe. And a good-quality long black skirt paired with slingback heels is a timeless duo that can be worn during the daytime and the evening too. A top tip would be to pair your favourite skirt with a statement top such as a sequin blouse or velvet blazer to create an easy festive feel.

Shop Cameron Diaz Look

flat lay image long skirt

Alex Evenings Satin Ball Skirt

Made from a luxurious satin material and featuring a comfy elasticated waistband at the back, this skirt is the ultimate piece to take you through the festive season. Pair with a sequin blouse or top and some slingback heels.

image of black sequin top

Vince Camuto Sequin Cowl Neck Top

Now discounted in the Nordstrom sale, this all over sequin top is the perfect statement piece for the festive season ahead. Pair with a black skirt or tailored trousers for the ultimate occasion look.

flat lay image of black slingback heels
Kurt Geiger Aria Heels

If you're looking to invest in some go-to slingback heels then these should be a top contender. Not only would they elevate dresses and skirts, they would look super on-trend with your favourite denim jeans.

flat lay image of long black skirt
COS Double-faced Wool Midi-Skirt

This skirt is made from a quality wool blend that's double-faced for a comfy, premium feel. It's design features a subtle flared shape with pleats that makes it truly stand-out from the crowd.

Image of black sequin top
Mint Velvet Black Sequin Fringed Shrug

This black sequin shrug with a high neck and long fringed sleeves would be an excellent statement piece to layer over a little black dress or a sleek satin blouse.

flat lay image of black slingback heels
H&M Pointed Slingback Court Shoes

You'll reach for these court shoes time and time again this season and beyond. They are made with stylish pointed toes and the chicest narrow heel strap to keep your feet in place.

If you're going to wear all-black, take ques from her and opt for colourful jewellery or accessories. For example choose crimson red statement earrings or opt for gold metallic tones in the form of a handbag, necklace or even a luxurious gold bangle.

Molly Smith
Molly Smith
Fashion Writer

Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.

After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.

Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.

