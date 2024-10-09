My 44-year-old friend asked what to buy from the Nordstrom sale – I sent her these 11 chic fashion finds to refresh her fall wardrobe
I searched for chic, versatile pieces that will make everyday dressing easy
When my 44-year-old friend asked my advice on a fall wardrobe refresh, I wanted a one-stop shop where she could pick up some key players that will work hard through to spring.
Cue the Nordstrom sale – it has everything you could think of, at unbeatable prices. We're not just talking 10% off here. I'm impressed by how many items are 30, 40 or even 50% off. And if that wasn't enough, in the last few hours it has added a further 25% off clearance items until 14 Oct.
My top tips for shopping the Nordstrom sale? Due to the vast - and I mean vast array of brands and products on the website, filters will be your best friend. From high street brands like Mango and River Island to designer labels like Gucci and Jimmy Choo, there's something to suit all budgets. American clothing brands like Madewell, Open Edit, Treasure and Bon and Good American should all be your first port of call. Here are 11 items I picked for my friend to help give her fall wardrobe a much-needed fall refresh.
Shop the Nordstrom sale
Top pick
First up - Sam Edelman sneakers, a classic that will work all year round, this super chic footwear is versatile, elegant and, at this price, unbelievably affordable. The 'Layla' sneaker comes in a range of colourways, but this off-white pair with with suede overlays is a firm favourite – sporty sophistication at its very best.
You're probably familiar with Good American jeans, but did you know Khloe Kardashian's brand is amazing for tailoring too? These black pants really remind me of this understated outfit on Lady Gaga, and they need only a simple T-shirt and a leather belt to look seriously stylish.
Half price
A cozy cardigan is a must for fall, and this cable knit style is really giving us Meg Ryan vibes. It's selling fast so click quick to add it to your shopping basket.
There's so much to like about this Luxe Sculpt maxi skirt - for a start, the material, which creates a sculpted silhouette while offering comfortable stretch. A closet staple, pair with knee high boots in the colder months, dress up with heels for festive season, and stay cool with flip flops and vest top in the summer. A great all-rounder.
Wide leg jeans are everywhere right now, and this is a really affordable way to hop on the bandwagon. Pair these with a chunky sweater and some adidas Sambas.
Less than half price
One thing you have to be prepared to do when shopping a sale is think out of season. The burnt orange color of these Birkys is spot on for warm October days, but these will also be a go-to in the summer months.
Outerwear for this time of year has to be practical, but it can also be stylish. Rains is one of the best brands around for chic waterproofs, and this belted jacket will help you dodge any showers in style.
41% off
Brown knee boots are top of our wish list at the moment, so you can imagine how thrilled we were to spot these in the sale. Available in both regular and wide calf sizes, pair these with the best jeans for your body type and a plaid blazer. Franco Sarto is a favorite of A-listers like Katie Holmes, so you'll be in good company.
It's sweater weather, but why not take it a step further? A sweater dress and boots has to be the most effortlessly sophisticated combo for cooler days. Look to Amal Clooney for more inspiration on this.
Half price
I can't resist a Coach bag, and this one's a Nordstrom exclusive. The neutral colour will work with everything, and with half off it won't be in stock for much longer. Coach make some of the most affordable designer bags, and you'll treasure this one for years.
What is Nordstrom's biggest sale of the year?
The next Nordstrom Anniversary Sale will take place in Summer 2025, and you can also shop the clearance store Nordstrom Rack all year round.
Check out the Nordstrom returns and exchange policy before you make a purchase.
Caroline is Digital Fashion Editor for woman&home, and has been a fashion writer and editor for ten years.
After graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent the last decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.
She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under the radar labels. She’s originally from Liverpool, and outside of work, her great loves are leopard print and her lively but adorable cocker spaniel, Ghillie.
