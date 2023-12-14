Cameron Diaz proves red is *the* holiday colour with a bright crimson lip and a matching sweater
She showed off her festive outfit while making her favourite holiday cocktail and dessert
In a recent Instagram post, Cameron Diaz showed off a stunning red lip and a matching red sweater while showing off how to make her favourite holiday dessert and cocktail - and we're obsessed with the festive look.
Dressing for the holiday season can prove to be somewhat of a difficult feat. Christmas party outfits can typically one of two things - warm or stylish. You might even result to just buying your whole family matching Christmas sweaters - which, in these busy times, seems like the easiest option.
Luckily, though, we have some people we like to turn to for winter outfit inspiration, and Cameron Diaz just sported a really festive look that we're trying to recreate this winter.
Cameron often posts videos from her kitchen, showing off new things she's creating in her spare time. On 10 December, she debuted one of her favourite holiday desserts, a pear cake, as well as a cocktail she loves to make around the holidays - but it were her bold red lip and matching sweater that gave off Upper East Side grandmother vibes that we just couldn't stop looking at.
A post shared by Cameron Diaz (@camerondiaz)
A photo posted by on
In her hosting hacks video, she wore a bright red sweater with three quarter length sleeves, which also featured a rather large and cosy turtleneck - perfect for snuggling up in this holiday season on colder evenings. To match the trendy sweater, she wore a one of the best red lipsticks, perfectly filling her pouty lips in with the crimson shade. She also tied her hair back from her face into a low bun to accentuate the matching red tones of her sweater and her lipstick, and wore a simple pair of blue jeans as to not distract.
RRP: £45 | This knit red sweater is the perfect addition to any winter wardrobe.
The star also showed off her stunning minimalism kitchen in the background, letting us get a glimpse at her black and white marble backsplash, as well as the gold accents (like a gold pasta arm) that she has placed around the room.
"Welcome back to my kitchen!👩🏼🍳 To celebrate the holiday season, I wanted to share recipes for my delicious pear cake & @avaline Lambrusco cocktail🍐🍷a dessert and drink pairing that’s perfect for a little cozy dinner party," she captioned the post, ushering her fans to start prepping for what they'll make for upcoming holiday season dinner parties.
We weren't the only ones who noticed her striking sweater, though - fans sung their praises of the bright red top in the comments.
"I need your sweater," one fan commented, to which another person replied, "somebody find it and send me the link!!"
"Red is such a pretty color on you, Cameron!!" another admirer commented.
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Madeline Merinuk is woman&home's US lifestyle news writer, covering celebrity, entertainment, fashion, and beauty news.
She graduated in 2021 with a B.A. in Journalism from Hofstra University, winning multiple student journalism awards, including a National Hearst Award, during her time there. After graduating, she worked at today.com, the digital site for the Today Show, where she wrote pop culture news and interviewed big-name personalities like Emily Ratajkowski, Haley Lu Richardson, Emma Corrin, and more.
Her personal interests, in no particular order, are: cheese, Joni Mitchell, reading, hot yoga, traveling, having multiple chapsticks in every handbag at all times, and dancing to ABBA songs as if she were in the Mamma Mia movies.
-
-
'Love Has Won': Where are Amy Carlson's children now?
The new chilling documentary details the spiritual cult that follows 'Mother God'
By Madeline Merinuk Published
-
Helen Mirren, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kate Middleton have all worn this festive hair accessory that we’re using this holiday season
This timeless hair accessory never goes out of style
By Madeline Merinuk Published