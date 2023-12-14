Cameron Diaz proves red is *the* holiday colour with a bright crimson lip and a matching sweater

In a recent Instagram post, Cameron Diaz showed off a stunning red lip and a matching red sweater while showing off how to make her favourite holiday dessert and cocktail - and we're obsessed with the festive look.

Dressing for the holiday season can prove to be somewhat of a difficult feat. Christmas party outfits can typically one of two things - warm or stylish. You might even result to just buying your whole family matching Christmas sweaters - which, in these busy times, seems like the easiest option.

Luckily, though, we have some people we like to turn to for winter outfit inspiration, and Cameron Diaz just sported a really festive look that we're trying to recreate this winter.

Cameron often posts videos from her kitchen, showing off new things she's creating in her spare time. On 10 December, she debuted one of her favourite holiday desserts, a pear cake, as well as a cocktail she loves to make around the holidays - but it were her bold red lip and matching sweater that gave off Upper East Side grandmother vibes that we just couldn't stop looking at.

In her hosting hacks video, she wore a bright red sweater with three quarter length sleeves, which also featured a rather large and cosy turtleneck - perfect for snuggling up in this holiday season on colder evenings. To match the trendy sweater, she wore a one of the best red lipsticks, perfectly filling her pouty lips in with the crimson shade. She also tied her hair back from her face into a low bun to accentuate the matching red tones of her sweater and her lipstick, and wore a simple pair of blue jeans as to not distract.

& Other Stories mock neck jumper in red View at ASOS RRP: £45 | This knit red sweater is the perfect addition to any winter wardrobe. Clé de Peau Beauté Exclusive Cream Rouge Matte Lipstick 8ml (Various Shades) View at LookFantastic RRP: £44 | The Clé de Peau Beauté Cream Rouge Lipstick is a deeply nourishing formula that defines the lips with a bold matte hue.

The star also showed off her stunning minimalism kitchen in the background, letting us get a glimpse at her black and white marble backsplash, as well as the gold accents (like a gold pasta arm) that she has placed around the room.

"Welcome back to my kitchen!👩🏼‍🍳 To celebrate the holiday season, I wanted to share recipes for my delicious pear cake & @avaline Lambrusco cocktail🍐🍷a dessert and drink pairing that’s perfect for a little cozy dinner party," she captioned the post, ushering her fans to start prepping for what they'll make for upcoming holiday season dinner parties.

We weren't the only ones who noticed her striking sweater, though - fans sung their praises of the bright red top in the comments.

"I need your sweater," one fan commented, to which another person replied, "somebody find it and send me the link!!"

"Red is such a pretty color on you, Cameron!!" another admirer commented.