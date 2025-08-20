Anne Hathaway confirms knee-high boots paired with a maxi dress as the go-to outfit formula for the season ahead

Filming has begun for The Devil Wears Prada 2, and while we can’t wait to see what the sequel delivers on screen, we’re equally mesmerised by the on-set wardrobe that's been spotted all over New York. And Anne Hathaway’s latest floor-sweeping maxi dress, paired with knee-high boots and a crimson vest, is providing us with some much-needed inspiration for the fall season ahead.

Combining a long-sleeve navy maxi dress, a vivid red vest, and rich, chocolate brown heeled knee-high boots, this outfit also answers the debated question of what shoes to wear with navy. Whilst you might not be thinking about knee-high boots just yet, autumn is slowly edging closer, and these shoes, combined with a long, floaty maxi dress, offer the perfect smart casual outfit idea when the temperature drops.

The beauty of pairing knee-high boots with a maxi dress not only lies in how great it looks, but it’s also a practical styling choice. Where cooler weather is concerned, added coverage is essential, and if you’re a lover of dresses, maxi styles will serve you well. And unlike ankle boots, knee-high boots offer much more leg coverage.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As The Devil Wears Prada 2 continues filming, we’ve been keeping our eye out for Hathaway’s on-set wardrobe and taking inspiration from these fashion-forward looks. Last week, her pleated skirt and crisp white shirt outfit offered an elevated, but modern take on a classic satin skirt, and reminded us of the power of a simple button-up.

Shop Anne's Look

If you’re thinking about how to make the knee-high boots and maxi dress pairing work for everyday, start by considering proportions. A slimmer boot style with a small kitten heel or slightly platformed sole works best with floater dress styles, whilst chunky boots paired with more fitted maxi dresses will help to balance your look.

Layering up is what will carry this combination well into fall. Experiment with a vest in a bold or contrasting color, a buttoned-up cardigan, or one of the best trench coats over the top - but the main, and final styling note is to keep the boots visible.