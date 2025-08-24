Echoing the first The Devil Wears Prada Film, Anne Hathaway revisits cerulean blue, but this time she looks effortlessly stylish

Ever since The Devil Wears Prada 2 started filming this summer, we've been hankering after Anne Hathaway's closet. With new photos emerging almost daily, we've been getting plenty of inspo, but we've found our next date night outfit in Andy Sachs' latest look.

The actress was spotted filming alongside co-star Patrick Brammall, who plays her character's love interest in the sequel to the 2006 smash hit film. For the occasion, she wore an electric blue metallic dress from Spanish fashion designer Rabanne's 2025 Cruise collection.

Coupled with a pair of towering Rene Caovilla crystal sandals, Hathaway's look had a distinctly Studio 54 air to it, perfect for a night of dancing or rooftop cocktails. If you've been wondering what to wear in the heat - especially at night - then take notes from this cool dress.

SHINE ON IN A METALLIC DRESS THIS SUMMER

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While this dress has a fitted waist, the draped fabric across the torso creates a flattering fit across the body, skimming curves and finishing in a party-ready swishy skirt.

The bold electric blue hue is also surprisingly flattering on all skin tones. Hathaway's dress has a lavender undertone, softening the intensity of the vibrant color.

Shop the look

True fans of the original Devil Wear Prada film will no doubt make the connection between Andy's shimmering blue dress and her famous cerulean blue cardigan from the first film, which elicits a scathing monologue from her boss, the terrifying Runway magazine editor, Miranda Priestly.

This outfit gets no criticisms from us - styled with metallic accessories in similar shades for a glitzy evening look, Andy Sachs' look is a sophisticated take on color block dressing. Hathaway's delicate blue crystal heels echo the shimmering electric blue of her Rabanne frock without being too matchy-matchy, and the actress also wears blue drop earrings in a similar shade to her eyeshadow for a Seventies-inspired look.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

And of course it wouldn't be a DWP2 outfit without one of the best designer handbags; in this case, Andy's outfit is finished with an iconic Rabanne silver Nano bag, which first debuted in 1969, completing the Studio 54-esque look.

Ready to party? D-I-S-C-Oh yes!