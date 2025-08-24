Echoing the first The Devil Wears Prada Film, Anne Hathaway revisits cerulean blue, but this time she looks effortlessly stylish
Disco-ready style, Anne Hathaway's shimmery dress is the start to the new season we need
Ever since The Devil Wears Prada 2 started filming this summer, we've been hankering after Anne Hathaway's closet. With new photos emerging almost daily, we've been getting plenty of inspo, but we've found our next date night outfit in Andy Sachs' latest look.
The actress was spotted filming alongside co-star Patrick Brammall, who plays her character's love interest in the sequel to the 2006 smash hit film. For the occasion, she wore an electric blue metallic dress from Spanish fashion designer Rabanne's 2025 Cruise collection.
Coupled with a pair of towering Rene Caovilla crystal sandals, Hathaway's look had a distinctly Studio 54 air to it, perfect for a night of dancing or rooftop cocktails. If you've been wondering what to wear in the heat - especially at night - then take notes from this cool dress.
SHINE ON IN A METALLIC DRESS THIS SUMMER
While this dress has a fitted waist, the draped fabric across the torso creates a flattering fit across the body, skimming curves and finishing in a party-ready swishy skirt.
The bold electric blue hue is also surprisingly flattering on all skin tones. Hathaway's dress has a lavender undertone, softening the intensity of the vibrant color.
Shop the look
This gorgeous beaded style from Karen Millen features a stylish sweetheart neckline. The maxi length is special enough to be one of the best wedding guest dresses. Just add block heels.
EXACT MATCH
Handmade from 282 individual pellets, Rabanne's Nano bag has been considered an iconic design since its release in 1969. It's available in five different colorways too.
If you're looking for affordable jewelry that will make an impact, check out Soru's crystal drop styles. These bold earrings will elevate even the simplest of smart casual outfits.
EXACT MATCH
The crystal embellishment on these heeled sandals makes them a stylish finishing touch to your evening outfit if you're looking for some subtle sparkle to enhance your look.
True fans of the original Devil Wear Prada film will no doubt make the connection between Andy's shimmering blue dress and her famous cerulean blue cardigan from the first film, which elicits a scathing monologue from her boss, the terrifying Runway magazine editor, Miranda Priestly.
This outfit gets no criticisms from us - styled with metallic accessories in similar shades for a glitzy evening look, Andy Sachs' look is a sophisticated take on color block dressing. Hathaway's delicate blue crystal heels echo the shimmering electric blue of her Rabanne frock without being too matchy-matchy, and the actress also wears blue drop earrings in a similar shade to her eyeshadow for a Seventies-inspired look.
And of course it wouldn't be a DWP2 outfit without one of the best designer handbags; in this case, Andy's outfit is finished with an iconic Rabanne silver Nano bag, which first debuted in 1969, completing the Studio 54-esque look.
Ready to party? D-I-S-C-Oh yes!
Antonia Kraskowski is a freelance fashion editor with over 15 years of experience in the industry.
Having started her career at Conde Nast working for titles including Easy Living, Glamour and Vogue New Markets, Antonia went on to work in the fast-paced world of newspapers and weekly magazines, becoming Fashion Editor at Express Newspapers and Magazines in 2014, a role she held for five years before going freelance.
Her career has seen Antonia travel the world, shooting in 18 countries and styling campaigns for brands ranging from Ben Sherman and DKNY to Wallis.
