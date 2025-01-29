Anna Wintour has been clashing patterns with python print boots lately - so naturally, we need a pair
Python print is the trend to be all over in 2025 - and Anna Wintour is doing it with bold boots
Forget leopard, python is the print that we're predicting will dominate 2025 trends - and Anna Wintour has been showing us the way like the pro she is, combining various pairs of snaky boots with bold prints.
A new year is here and we're excitedly awaiting all of the best fashion trends it has to offer - and snake print is one we already know is going to be huge. So it's time to make it part of your 2025 capsule wardrobe if you haven't already.
Animal prints can feel a little intimidating or OTT at times - but they don't have to be. Especially when it comes to python print. Expertly lending itself to muted beige, brown and sandy hues, the snaky pattern is easy to incorporate into your everyday style rotation. That doesn't mean going seriously bold with it isn't an option, though - especially if fiery red snake print is up your street.
Global fashion icon and Vogue Editor-in-Chief, Anna Wintour, has been showing us just how it's done, embracing python boots with open arms this January and pairing various pairs with clashing patterns and standout shades.
Shop Python Print Footwear
On sale!
Want to go bold with your python print? This pair of scarlet Western-style snake print ankle boots are the way to do it. Plus, they're a bargain buy on sale.
If a pair of attention-grabbing heeled boots aren't quite your style, opting for a pair of python print loafers like these is a lowkey way to incorporate it into your wardrobe.
On sale!
For less than £16, these stiletto pointed-toe ankle boots with a beige and black-toned snake print design are petty irresistible.
On sale!
Comfy and classic, this muted take on a pair of python print boots are easy to wear with your everyday essentials, from straight leg jeans to midi skirts.
On sale!
If you're all about slingbacks and kitten heels this year, these ruby red snake print Michael Kors pumps are well worth a purchase.
On sale!
Ready to branch out from ankle boots but don't want to brave the knee-high? These calf-height tube boots by Topshop are ideal.
Stepping out in rainy Paris for Haute Couture week, Anna sported a range of snake print footwear. Arriving at the Place Vendôme for Menswear Fall-Winter 2025/2026, the Condé Nast Global Editorial Director went royal blue in a longline double-breasted coat, teamed with her signature shades and an intricate paisley print maxi dress.
Adding even more contrast in the form of her beige and black snakeskin boots, Anna proved that python print doesn't have to be paired with monochrome.
A neon green and pink floral print midi by Miu Miu made for another striking street style moment, along with a pair of rich red python print boots which provided the ultimate print clash moment.
