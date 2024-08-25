Anita Rani gives a masterclass in styling white jeans with unique crochet cardigan and cherry red nails

Anita Rani has nailed transitional dressing as we head into the autumn months, styling a pair of white jeans with a chic crochet cardigan and bright, bold cherry red nails.

Wearing white jeans can be daunting. Traditionally, we see the lighter shade as less forgiving than typical dark blue and black denim styles but once you know how to style white jeans, and when you've found the best jeans for your body type, stepping out in a pair is a breeze.

If you need more convincing, look no further than Anita Rani's effortlessly chic white jeans look.

In a reel on Instagram, the presenter looked cool and casual in a pair of white jeans and a white t-shirt style top, styling the basic wardrobe staples with a bright and bold short-sleeved, crochet cardigan.

The layering brought the laid-back look to a whole new level, with the white in the crocheted pattern trying into the rest of her look while the hints of blue added a lovely pop of colour. We love the subtle and wearable shade that can make wearing an otherwise all-white look a little less daunting.

Another great tip we picked up from this look is to add colour through your manicure, with Anita injecting a summer-ready cherry red into the outfit with her fun choice of nail colour. Cherry red nails have been a massive trend this year, with the shade showing no signs of going anywhere as we head into the cooler months - though we're sure to start seeing the classic autumnal dark red nails soon.

Shop Anita Rani's Look

Nobody's Child Pure Cotton Textured Collared Knitted Top Was £75, Now £42 at M&S This lovely knitted top from Nobody's Child is a great option to recreate Anita's look, with the same bold blue shade and flattering collar making up it's design. To get Anita's styling down to a T, we'd recommend sizing up so you can get that relaxed, oversized fit. Levi's Lightweight Baggy Carpenter Jeans £100 at Levi's With a flattering relaxed and baggy fit, these Levi's jeans feature a comfortable mid rise wise and a straight leg silhouette that hits at the ankle for a slightly cropped look. Brilliantly practical, they boast a series of utility pockets and, for those who struggle to get the perfect fit, you can personalise the waist size and leg length to exactly your measurements. Essie Nail Polish in shade 56 'Fishnet Stockings' £8.99 at Look Fantastic The perfect cherry red nail polish for all skin tones, this Essie nail polish in the shade 'Fishnet Stockings' is sure to become a go-to colour all year round. It adds a stunning pop of colour to the nails, perfectly balancing brightness with a more subtle undertone to keep it wearable.

Further leaning into the effortlessly cool look, Anita kept her jewellery to a minimum, with just a simple pair of drop-pendant earrings adding a subtle shine to her outfit.

While we can't see what shoes she chose to finish off her look, we'd bet on her rewearing the same comfortable designer converse trainers that finished off her recent white jeans look perfectly, though any pair of stylish white trainers would work if you're recreating this outfit.