We love Anita Rani's laid-back monochrome outfit - and her statement accessories elevate the casual look perfectly
The presenter looked effortlessly put-together in jeans and designer Converse
Anita Rani has given us the ultimate casual outfit inspiration after stepping out in a pair of white jeans and some statement accessories - and we love her graphic-print Converse trainers.
Finding the perfect pair of jeans for you body type can feel like an impossible task. There are so many options out there from the classic skinny jean to this season’s must-have barrel leg jeans, and then you've also got to factor in comfort as well as style when it comes to fit.
But Anita Rani has convinced us to push the boat out when it comes to our search with her stunning casual outfit that proved white jeans are in for this season.
In photos posted to her Instagram, the TV presenter looked effortlessly cool in a pair of wide-leg white denim jeans which she styled in a classic monochrome-inspired way with a simple black vest top and pair of black Converse trainers.
A post shared by Anita Rani (@itsanitarani)
A photo posted by on
Shop Anita Rani's Look
With a flattering relaxed and baggy fit, these Levi's jeans feature a comfortable mid rise wise and a straight leg silhouette that hits at the ankle for a slightly cropped look. Brilliantly practical, they boast a series of utility pockets and, for those who struggle to get the perfect fit, you can personalise the waist size and leg length to exactly your measurements.
A basic wardrobe staple, this black vest top is a super versatile and wearable piece. Easily worn throughout the seasons and for a whole host of different occasions, it pairs just as well with a floating skirt and heels as it does jeans and trainers. With a flattering scoop neck and ribbed fabric, you can't go wrong with this style.
A super fun yet subtle take on the classic Converse style, this pair designed in collaboration with French designer brand Comme des Garçons are a great elevated basic piece. With the traditional converse style of a round toe, branded patch and contrasting sole, they also boast a fun graphic heart print on their sides and a contrasting stitch.
Finishing off her look, Anita carried the iconic Uniqlo straw cross body bag over her shoulder, with the accessory adding a fun pop of both colour and texture into her laid-back look.
We also love the dainty gold earrings she stacked in her ear piercings, with the selection of hoops and studs bringing an elevated sparkle to her outfit. They were only visible thanks to her sunglasses, which she had doubled up to use as a headband, keeping her chic short bob from falling into her face.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is royal news and entertainment writer. She began her freelance journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food and The Independent.
-
-
I can confidently say this wool mattress protector has changed the quality of my sleep immeasurably
I was advised to try the Woolroom Deluxe Washable Mattress Protector to improve my sleep, and I can confirm it has done exactly that
By Tamara Kelly Published
-
I've just tried microneedling - and these are the 5 things you really need to know before booking in
Microneedling is a buzzy skincare treatment, but is it right for you? A beauty editor and skin experts reveal all
By Emma Stoddart Published