We love Anita Rani's laid-back monochrome outfit - and her statement accessories elevate the casual look perfectly

Anita Rani has given us the ultimate casual outfit inspiration after stepping out in a pair of white jeans and some statement accessories - and we love her graphic-print Converse trainers.

Finding the perfect pair of jeans for you body type can feel like an impossible task. There are so many options out there from the classic skinny jean to this season’s must-have barrel leg jeans, and then you've also got to factor in comfort as well as style when it comes to fit.

But Anita Rani has convinced us to push the boat out when it comes to our search with her stunning casual outfit that proved white jeans are in for this season.

In photos posted to her Instagram, the TV presenter looked effortlessly cool in a pair of wide-leg white denim jeans which she styled in a classic monochrome-inspired way with a simple black vest top and pair of black Converse trainers.

Shop Anita Rani's Look

Levi's Lightweight Baggy Carpenter Jeans £100 at Levi's With a flattering relaxed and baggy fit, these Levi's jeans feature a comfortable mid rise wise and a straight leg silhouette that hits at the ankle for a slightly cropped look. Brilliantly practical, they boast a series of utility pockets and, for those who struggle to get the perfect fit, you can personalise the waist size and leg length to exactly your measurements. H&M Ribbed Vest Top £6.99 at H&M A basic wardrobe staple, this black vest top is a super versatile and wearable piece. Easily worn throughout the seasons and for a whole host of different occasions, it pairs just as well with a floating skirt and heels as it does jeans and trainers. With a flattering scoop neck and ribbed fabric, you can't go wrong with this style. Comme des Garçons PLAY x Converse canvas high-top trainers £140 at Selfridges A super fun yet subtle take on the classic Converse style, this pair designed in collaboration with French designer brand Comme des Garçons are a great elevated basic piece. With the traditional converse style of a round toe, branded patch and contrasting sole, they also boast a fun graphic heart print on their sides and a contrasting stitch.

Finishing off her look, Anita carried the iconic Uniqlo straw cross body bag over her shoulder, with the accessory adding a fun pop of both colour and texture into her laid-back look.

We also love the dainty gold earrings she stacked in her ear piercings, with the selection of hoops and studs bringing an elevated sparkle to her outfit. They were only visible thanks to her sunglasses, which she had doubled up to use as a headband, keeping her chic short bob from falling into her face.