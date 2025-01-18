Planning a winter getaway? Anita Rani just found the most comfy chic outfit for warmer weather

Planning a holiday to escape the cold winter weather? You'll want to take style notes from Anita Rani's chic holiday style, which saw her pair a comfortable shirt dress with the coolest green accessories.

While those of us in the UK are relying heavily on our winter capsule wardrobe staples, Anita Rani has been having tonnes of fun in sun-drenched Mumbai this month. And her latest look is the comfy chic look we can't wait to copy in the warmer months.

Sharing the last of her holiday content before heading to the airport, Anita posted a reel of stunning snaps and videos of her time away, but it's her comfortable shirt dress and bold green accessories look that really caught our eye.

Get Anita Rani's Holiday Style

Posing in front of a graffitied sign, Anita beamed for the camera in a pink striped shirt dress that cut off just above the knee and drew the eye with its bold and bright colour. The summer staple is a super comfortable choice in the heat, with a floating silhouette stopping any material from clinging to sweat-drenched skin and making sure that breathability and air-flow is maximised to help keep you cool.

The striped pattern brilliantly blends subtlety with a statement look, with the bright pink tone bringing tonnes of fun to the outfit while the fact that the stripes are narrow and spaced widely apart keeps it from feeling too busy. With the laid-back, relaxed collar and loose, baggy fit of the dress creating an off-duty, just-threw-this-on feel, the stripes really work to add some interest and elevate the piece.

Styling the dress in a classic Anita way, she added striking green accessories to the outfit to juxtapose the pink and create a bold, eye-catching style. She always does this brilliantly, bringing in patterns, textures and tones that we might not expect to work together into the same look - and it always looks so fun as it plays into the dopamine dressing trend that's cheering up these dreary January days.

For shoes, Anita added a pair of the, now discontinued, Birkenstock Milano sandals in a bright green shade and paired a matching green leather crossbody satchel to the outfit too. The matching accessories elevate the outfit no end, with the colour and leather texture tying into each other perfectly as they bring that stunningly rich green to the look.

As well as being the perfect accessories to add to this pink shirt dress look, the green sandals and satchel are also holiday staples that you'll get tonnes of wear out of too. They may be bright, but they're more versatile than you think. We've seen Anita in them both before when she added them to her monochrome holiday outfit last year, and then again when she paired them both with a laid-back white ribbed vest top and a pair of gorgeous high-waisted gingham shorts.

So she's proved the versatility of the bright green accessories and we're definitely going to be adding them to our holiday wish lists - seriously, can summer come fast enough?