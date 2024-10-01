Angellica Bell nails the athleisure look in cosy sweatshirt and vibrant neon trainers that will brighten even the greyest of gym days
Angellica went bright and bold in neon yellow trainers during her latest gym session
When the chilly and impossibly wet weather starts to set in, loungewear is all we want to put on. Thankfully, Angellica Bell has proven that even practical workout outfits can have some stylish flare with the right colour palette.
It can be tempting to pad your autumn capsule wardrobe out with elegant boots and chic outerwear, but we all know that nothing beats a comfortable and practical look. Angellica Bell's gym outfit has convinced us that some stylish patterned workout leggings and neon trainers won't only help you to have a great workout, but they look good too - and bring a much-needed pop of colour to the current grey days.
Whilst her look is purely practical for gym-going, we see no reason why it can't be sported on errands runs or days working from home with a little bit of styling. Whether you're trying to get back into the gym yourself or want to invest in some new athleisure wear, Angellica's look won't fail you.
Ultraboost are some of the most comfortable trainers on the market and we love the bright neon hue Angellica has gone for. Ideal for livening up any look, they're certainly a statement piece - but one that will pull any loungewear outfit together.
Nothing balances style with comfort quite like a slogan sweatshirt. Orange is a beautifully autumnal hue that is surprisingly versatile, and this jumper can be paired with everything from denim to sports shorts.
Look no further for the best black gym leggings. Sweaty Betty pieces don't come cheap, but they're worth the investment if you're after unmatched comfort and equally as strong performance for running or exercise classes. We love the subtle pattern similar to Angellica's that will add some fun to your workout ensembles.
Angellica shared the snap of herself at the gym along with the caption, "It's been a while......back to it. I've missed going to my gym and just haven't been that motivated, to be honest... but that's got to change!
"It's normal to have periods where you just need to do nothing. However, I feel so much better once I get going, taking it slowly and seeing results." We couldn't agree more.
It can be tricky to get back into a routine after the hectic summer months, but sometimes a new pair of leggings or fresh set of trainers can do the trick to get your motivation in check. But even if you don't have any workout goals in mind, these comfortable staples won't go amiss in your casual wardrobe.
The beauty of dark leggings is they can be worn with everything from the Sezane Gaspard cardigan and a white tee to one of the best wool jumpers and boots for a warm yet relaxed finish. And with a pair of statement trainers in your arsenal, you can liven up any look without sacrificing any comfort.
