Angela Bassett's sharp tailoring is the perfect work outfit to ease out of warmer weather

As we slowly edge out of summer and into fall, it can be hard to know what to wear for those final warm-weather looks, but thankfully, Angela Bassett is serving major monochrome outfit inspiration with her latest tailoring look.

We've long been fans of women's pant suits, so we love the actress's stylish off-white pinstripe suit, which she's teamed with elegant black separates and accessories for a slick business-inspired look when she visited the set of Good Day New York for an on-camera interview.

The stylish star contrasted the pale hues of her suit with an elegant black silk shirt and a pair of matching black towering heels from one of our favourite British brands, Kurt Geiger. The past-season patent platform style added an impressive 4.5 inches to Bassett's height, creating an elongated silhouette as she took her place on a high stool for the interview.

IN BLACK AND WHITE

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Summer might be technically over, ushering in the 'back-to-school' vibes of September, but we aren't quite at full winter coat stage either. A tricky time of year to shop for, sharp tailoring makes an excellent choice, as a well-appointed blazer will be the extra layer that you need as we edge into fall.

By wearing the jacket open over a dark, contrasting-colored blouse, Angela's outfit cleverly creates a slimming illusion by drawing the eye to this central focal point. The subtle pinstripe of Bassett's suiting further enhances this clever slimming trick by encouraging the eye to travel down the lightly etched lines, furthering the flattering effect.

While pinstripe suiting might feel a little retro, the major tailoring trends that took over the runways have ushered this vintage aesthetic back into fashion, and we're loving its return.

Shop the look

If you're wondering about how to start building your fall capsule wardrobe, monochrome separates and suiting are a versatile addition as they can be worn in several ways.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

If you're looking for a more relaxed way to style your suit, try teaming it with a cool t-shirt in a contrasting shade and swap the heels for a pair of comfortable sneakers for off-duty chic, just as Angela did when she was spotted leaving the studios after her interview in a pair of her white sneakers.

Finally, finish your look with some gold accessories. With so many affordable jewelry options available, you can mix and match to suit the occasion, but if you're looking for jewelry to invest in, you can never go wrong with a classic pair of gold hoop earrings. This timeless style is the perfect finishing touch to every look, from smart casual outfits to glammed up date night looks.