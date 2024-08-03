Amanda Holden's vibrant orange swimsuit and chic raffia cowboy hat is the ultimate coastline look
Holden sets the ultimate standards for bold statement swimwear
Amanda Holden's vibrant yacht look serves as the ultimate holiday inspiration, and we've found her exact affordable swimsuit.
If you've been on the lookout for new, feel-good swimwear pieces, then this one-piece worn by Amanda Holden is surely too good to be true. And finding the right swimwear for your body shape can feel like a long task, but this classic scoop neck shape is a style that can be worn by a variety of body types, making it summer must-have.
Taking to Instagram, the radio host posted a glamorous picture on a boat that captured her surrounded by bright blue sea and laying on a sun-bed. She wears a bright orange swimsuit, with the wording "Spritz" written across the front, and we are absolutely in love with this vibrant and playful holiday look.
A post shared by Amanda Holden (@noholdenback)
A photo posted by on
Holden captioned the post saying, "Insta v reality", and her co-star and friend Alan Carr made a playful appearance in the background of the second image.
Her statement swimsuit is from the brand The Go-To, and she completed her look with a chic raffia cowboy hat which adds a touch of rustic charm to this look, and opted for minimal gold jewellery, including a necklace from Soru Jewellery.
Shop Amanda Holden's swimswear look
exact match
Orange is certainly a statement colour, and a brilliant shade to wear if you have a warmer skin tone. Style with a raffia cowboy hat and gold jewellery to mimic Holden's holiday look.
Oversized sunglasses are the ultimate accessory to add a touch of glamour to your look. Wear pool or beach side, or with your favourite summer dress to finish off your evening attire.
At 53, Holden is showing us that the best bathing suits for women over 50, aren't limited to muted colour palettes, and this eye-catching swimsuit perfectly gives off a sense of carefree summer styling that isn't afraid to make a statement.
Our woman&home Digital Fashion Editor Caroline Parr comments on this look, "Head-turning hues are always a great way to stand out from the crowd on holiday, and this swimsuit is a double threat with its cheeky slogan too. Don't be afraid to embrace bold colours, particularly on holiday when they will complement your sunkissed glow."
If you're still debating what colour suits me, then there are plenty of vibrant and colourful swimwear options on the high street; from Boden's boho swimwear, to colourful Hunza G lookalikes.
However, Holden's slogan one-piece should also be a top contender, especially if you're looking to liven up your swimwear game. And if orange is not your preferred shade, her one piece also comes in a variety of colours, including a mint green, a cornflower blue, and deep navy.
shop statement swimsuits
Boden has some of my favourite swimwear pieces this season, and this fluorescent pink one-piece is an absolute winner. Wear with simple jewellery, a beach throw over and platform sandals.
In a brilliant green hue, this Hunza G classic is a fantastic holiday staple that should last for years to come. Coming in one size, the crinkle fabric is designed to fit from size 6-16.
Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.
After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.
Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.
