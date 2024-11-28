Amanda Holden is a vision in a cosy white jumper dress and gorgeous matching boots

Amanda Holden wrapped up against the cold in the most sophisticated monochrome outfit this week, styling a white knitted maxi dress with some sleek heeled boots and a stylish tailored coat.

No one does sophisticated work-ready fashion like Amanda Holden. The presenter is regularly - quite literally near daily - pictured heading into the Heart Radio offices in London and never disappoints in her fashion-forward, enviably chic looks we're always left running to recreate.

We've been especially blown away by her winter fashion this year, with her love for maxi coats and cosy-chic dresses giving us so much inspiration for our winter capsule wardrobes - and her latest look might just be one of our favourite monochrome outfits we've seen from her so far.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop Amanda Holden's Look

Mango Ribbed Knit Dress Was £49.99, Now £29.99 at Mango Simple, sleek and sophisticated, this ribbed and knitted dress from Mango is a super versatile basic that's sure to keep you comfy and cosy throughout winter. We love the flattering, form-fitting silhouette with the extra-long sleeves and turtle neck adding to the cosy-chic look. The cable knit, wool mix fabric is perfect for the cooler seasons too. M&S Stiletto Heel Sock Boots £59 at M&S With a regular sock boot fit that hugs the foot and ankle for a sleek and sophisticated look, these white boots from M&S are a versatile staple that you'll wear time and time again. Their high stiletto heel and flat, squared toe give a chic and contemporary look and we love minimalistic design. Next White Long Belted Maxi Coat £60 at Next A super versatile addition to any winter wardrobe, this maxi length tailored coat from Next is a cosy-chic staple. The neutral tone makes it easy to pair with any and everything you already own, with the tailored silhouette pairing effortlessly alongside more formal looks while also dressing up casual outfits of jeans and comfy white trainers too. Kasgo Quilted Shoulder Bag Was £25.89, Now £20.71 at Amazon With an adjustable chain strap that emulates the look of Amanda's bag perfectly, this bag can be worn as both a crossbody and a shoulder bag, with a leather detail allowing for comfortable wear. The quilted leather-look fabric is so luxe, with the white shade and gold-toned hardware making this Amazon bargain look and feel much more expensive than it really is. River Island Ecru Buckle Sock Kitten Heel Boots £48 at River Island We love the subtle accent decorating the foot of Amanda's white boots, but if you're looking for something a little more eye-catching then these kitten heel boots from River Island are a great option. The patent leather-look fabric is stunning and the buckle detail gives a chic and sophisticated touch that will easily bring a sophisticated flair to any outfit. Nobody's Child Cotton Rich Knitted Crew Neck Midi Jumper Dress Was £89, Now £66.75 at M&S Now 20% off in M&S's Back Friday sale, this Nobody's Child midi dress is the cosy-chic piece you'll be wearing all through the festive season, whether it's for a chic Christmas party look or a comfortable at-home festive breakfast. The dress boasts a relaxed fit, with an oversized silhouette giving it a slouchy though still flattering look.

Stepping out bright and early to present her Breakfast Show, Amanda stunned in an all white outfit. Her ribbed knit maxi dress is impossibly flattering, with the figure-hugging silhouette creating a sleek and streamline look as the crew-neck bodice hugs her frame before hanging straight down to fall around her ankles.

The frayed hem of the dress gave the look a more casual feel, despite the more formal aspects making up the rest of her outfit. Her sock boots, for one, were a great and practical choice to battle the November chill in, with their tight fit around the foot and ankle keeping any exposed skin protected against the elements.

Accessorising her look, Amanda opted for a white chain-strap handbag that brought in a fun pop of texture to the monochrome style. We love the cohesive look this created, with the bag really blending into the stunning white tailored coat Amanda threw on over her dress.

The maxi length coat is something Amanda is spotted in all the time, with her rotating between neutral pieces, those with bold and bright patterns and, of course, the classic black coat too. It's no surprise that she loves the flattering coat style; it's classic, timeless and incredibly practical for when the cold weather really sets in thanks to the fully lined maxi silhouette that can be wrapped around the body to protect it in its entirety.

This white coat is a beautiful piece, with the snowy white shade feeling a little festive too as we head into the Christmas season. And while it looks beautifully crisp finishing off this monochrome outfit, we can see the style pairing effortlessly with any Christmas party outfit you might put together this year, whether you're opting for a casual Christmas jumper and jeans combination, or a look with some more party flair like a sleek, maxi ballgown.