There's no denying the theme of Amanda Holden's latest look – her daring red sequin dress and matching accessories scream Christmas

Amanda Holden is marching into Christmas Day with the most festive outfit we've seen this year. Dressed head-to-toe in red, sequins and faux fur, her look is Christmas in an outfit.

Amanda has taken the term 'step into Christmas' quite literally in the run up to the big day, and we're here for it. Her recent festive-inspired aesthetics have been serving some fantastic Christmas party outfit inspiration. And her latest look is so exception.

Wearing a daring red sequin mini dress, matching accessories and ultra glamorous faux fur coat, Amanda headed to her annual Heart Radio Christmas party in style. The red sequin dress with matching red accessories was a monochrome delight.

Steal Amanda's style

Disco Sequin Mini Dress
Disco Sequin Mini Dress

Bring an effortless statement to any occasion with this Disco Sequin Mini Dress. Sparkling and striking, the dress offers timeless style and can be paired with your favourite heels and a sparkly clutch.

Elim Strapless Sequin Mini Dress
Elim Strapless Sequin Mini Dress

What a beautiful mid-weight, heavily embellished dress this is. Strapless with a voluminous a-line skirt and concealed zip back fastening, this has to be one of the most perfect red sequin dresses out there.

Queens of Archive Bobbi Sequin Mini Dress
Queens of Archive Bobbi Sequin Mini Dress

If you like your mini dress to have sleeves, this is the option for you. Add swishing sword sequins to that and you have the perfect party garment. With touches of vintage influence, this is a dress that creates timeless, feminine charm inspired by a bygone era.

Faux Mongolian Fur Maxi Coat
Faux Mongolian Fur Maxi Coat

Breathe life into your seasonal layering with this oversized faux Mongolian fur maxi coat. Channel your inner Amanda and protect yourself from the cold while everyone around you wants to copy your style.

Faux Fur Longline Belted Coat
Faux Fur Longline Belted Coat

It's love at first sight for this luxurious faux fur coat offering ultimate warmth and style. The longline silhouette and statement-making belted waist create a flattering and dramatic defined shape. Add to that an oversized collar for added elegance and turned-up cuffs for a touch of sophistication, the coat is an instant must-have.

Cream Maxi Shaggy Faux Fur Coat
Cream Maxi Shaggy Faux Fur Coat

What a stunning find - with an oversized fit, this shaggy faux fur maxi-length coat has side slip pockets and a lot of style. The perfect way to layer up and keep warm when wearing your best sparkly party outfit underneath.

Red Stiletto Heel Pointed Toe Court Shoes
Red Stiletto Heel Pointed Toe Court Shoes

These will perfectly compliment your red sequin dress. The statement red colour, glossy finish and soft insole mean your feet are comfortable and stylish day and night.

Kurt Geiger Flavour Heel
Kurt Geiger Flavour Heel

This Flavour heel features a patent red upper with pointed toe - three thin straps across the foot with silver crystal encrusted buckles add interest to the aesthetic.

Madison Point Court Kitten Heels
Madison Point Court Kitten Heels

Perfectly elegant, the Madison kitten heels are simple, yet classy. Mid-heels are versatile and can be worn for formal days and casual nights. The slingback strap keeps your foot secure and guarantees lasting comfort.

woman&home Digital Fashion Editor, Caroline Parr, loves the look: Does it get any more festive than a red sequin mini dress, matching tights and ruby red slippers?" she says. "Add in a red clutch bag and a very glamorous faux fur coat, and Amanda Holden is well and truly ready for 25th December. 'Tis the season to really lean into sequins, but I guarantee you'll be reaching for them whenever a special occasion crops up, so a bit of sparkle is well worth the investment."

Amanda accessorised her statement outfit with a simple silver necklace and small red leather clutch bag to bring the look together. The presenter added extra drama to an already daring ensemble with dark, oversized shades and her long blonde hair flowing in very loose waves.

Smiling for the cameras as she left her office at Heart Radio where she presents the Breakfast Show, Amanda looked every inch party ready in her glamorous attire - we will have the very same broad smiles when we emulate this totally enigmatic look ourselves.

