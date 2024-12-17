There's no denying the theme of Amanda Holden's latest look – her daring red sequin dress and matching accessories scream Christmas

Amanda Holden is marching into Christmas Day with the most festive outfit we've seen this year. Dressed head-to-toe in red, sequins and faux fur, her look is Christmas in an outfit.

Amanda has taken the term 'step into Christmas' quite literally in the run up to the big day, and we're here for it. Her recent festive-inspired aesthetics have been serving some fantastic Christmas party outfit inspiration. And her latest look is so exception.

Wearing a daring red sequin mini dress, matching accessories and ultra glamorous faux fur coat, Amanda headed to her annual Heart Radio Christmas party in style. The red sequin dress with matching red accessories was a monochrome delight.

(Image credit: MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images)

Steal Amanda's style

woman&home Digital Fashion Editor, Caroline Parr, loves the look: Does it get any more festive than a red sequin mini dress, matching tights and ruby red slippers?" she says. "Add in a red clutch bag and a very glamorous faux fur coat, and Amanda Holden is well and truly ready for 25th December. 'Tis the season to really lean into sequins, but I guarantee you'll be reaching for them whenever a special occasion crops up, so a bit of sparkle is well worth the investment."

Amanda accessorised her statement outfit with a simple silver necklace and small red leather clutch bag to bring the look together. The presenter added extra drama to an already daring ensemble with dark, oversized shades and her long blonde hair flowing in very loose waves.

Smiling for the cameras as she left her office at Heart Radio where she presents the Breakfast Show, Amanda looked every inch party ready in her glamorous attire - we will have the very same broad smiles when we emulate this totally enigmatic look ourselves.