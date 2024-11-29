Amanda Holden is the queen of military chic in khaki jumpsuit and matching coat

Amanda Holden once again gave a masterclass in monochrome, proving tonal, understated style can still make you stand out in a crowd.

If you're sure you have everything you need for a winter capsule wardrobe, think again - now Amanda Holden has stepped out in stunning khaki utility jumpsuit and one of the most elegant coats you'll cast your eye upon, the combination is definitely one to add to your winter essentials.

Digital Fashion Editor at woman&home, Caroline Parr, loves just how well Amanda's accessories effortlessly pull the entire look together.

"This look on Amanda is proof that tonal dressing can be such a strong move. Her khaki jumpsuit and matching coat are a nice nod to the military trend without being too over the top, and adding classic black accessories ties the entire look together perfectly," Caroline says.

(Image credit: MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images)

Shop Amanda's look

Amanda's jumpsuit showcases just how versatile the garment can be. The star is wearing it to her job at Heart Radio, and it gives instant 'office chic' vibes as work attire. However, she could quite easily go straight from work to an evening out and look appropriately glamorous, in this chameleon of clothing items.

We're also very much in love with the military undertones her coat adds to the overall look. Such is the timeless nature of military chic, Amanda will never have to worry about her outerwear looking dated. Oversized shades add a touch of drama to her outfit, while a simple black bag and black court shoes give depth to the dark, tonal nature of the style.

Unusually for Amanda, her hair, usually hanging in loose waves, is straight, with some dainty layers at the front perfectly softening the effect. Choosing just which element of this classic outfit will make it to our own wardrobes, is going to be a very difficult choice.