Amal Clooney's silver two-piece is the unexpected solution to my Christmas party outfit dilemma

I've been on the hunt for something to wear to our Christmas party for weeks now, but finding something that makes me look and feel fabulous has proved difficult.

I'm not a fan of dresses, love the best jumpsuits but not having to take the whole thing off to go to the bathroom, and so often opt for a suit or trousers and a 'nice' top. Comfort wins when it comes to Christmas party outfits, but this year I'd like something that makes me feel, well, fabulous. And that I can rewear throughout the year too. Then I saw this photo of Amal Clooney, and it filled me with inspiration.

The metallic fabric is perfectly suited to party wear, and the unusual co-ord, made up of a cropped, sleeveless shirt-like top and culottes, gives the entire outfit a eye-catching edge. The loose-fitting ensemble looks super comfortable, and you don't have to worry about completely undressing to use the bathroom. I'm sold.

(Image credit: Alamy)

Shop Amal's style

As much as I love Amal's co-ord together, I also love how both pieces could be worn as separates, for both occasion and casual wear. Her culottes also work with heels, as styled by Amal, but for an elevated casual look, a pair of the best white trainers would work wonders.

The ability to mix and match all of these pieces to create so many different looks has huge appeal. But to start, I'll be channeling my inner Amal and going all out metallics for this year's Christmas party.