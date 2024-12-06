Amal Clooney's silver two-piece is the unexpected solution to my Christmas party outfit dilemma
Her beautiful co-ord is the perfect combination of comfort and eye-catching style
I've been on the hunt for something to wear to our Christmas party for weeks now, but finding something that makes me look and feel fabulous has proved difficult.
I'm not a fan of dresses, love the best jumpsuits but not having to take the whole thing off to go to the bathroom, and so often opt for a suit or trousers and a 'nice' top. Comfort wins when it comes to Christmas party outfits, but this year I'd like something that makes me feel, well, fabulous. And that I can rewear throughout the year too. Then I saw this photo of Amal Clooney, and it filled me with inspiration.
The metallic fabric is perfectly suited to party wear, and the unusual co-ord, made up of a cropped, sleeveless shirt-like top and culottes, gives the entire outfit a eye-catching edge. The loose-fitting ensemble looks super comfortable, and you don't have to worry about completely undressing to use the bathroom. I'm sold.
Shop Amal's style
This striking long-sleeve crop top is sure to turn heads. This would work beautifully as a metallic co-ord, but we also love how this has been styled on the model, with a beautiful long white skirt and black clutch. A small back keyhole cutout gives this sophisticated piece a sexy edge.
If you don't want to go full-on metallic, this classic pencil skirt if a brilliant way to add some sparkle to any occasion. The classic cut is flattering on all body types - pair with kitten heels and an elegant black top for a show-stopping outfit.
A great way to introduce metallics to your wardrobe without going all out is with some accessories, and these slingback heels are a great place to start. These beautiful shoes would look beautiful with a matching co-ord, but equally as chic with a pair of wide leg jeans and your favourite cosy knit.
Either of these pieces would work as separates, but together, they make for the most fantastic party outfit. This metallic top has a box-like cut, with short sleeves that are really flattering on upper arms. Can also be worn to elevate casual jeans or maxi skirt – the styling possibilities are endless.
These wide leg metallic trousers are a brilliant option for any Christmas party or occasion wear. With wide legs and an elasticated waist, you'll not only be comfortable and cool dancing the night away, but you'll look super chic too.
As much as I love Amal's co-ord together, I also love how both pieces could be worn as separates, for both occasion and casual wear. Her culottes also work with heels, as styled by Amal, but for an elevated casual look, a pair of the best white trainers would work wonders.
The ability to mix and match all of these pieces to create so many different looks has huge appeal. But to start, I'll be channeling my inner Amal and going all out metallics for this year's Christmas party.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Kerrie is the editor of woman&home (digital). For seven years previously she was editor of Future’s world-leading design title Creative Bloq, and has written for titles including T3, Coach and Fit&Well on a wide range of lifestyle topics.
After a decade of working in retail, Kerrie went back to education at the ripe old age of 27, graduating with a first-class honours degree in creative writing three years later. Her career in journalism began soon after, when she secured a job as a staff writer at Future Plc. In the 14 years since, she has worked her way up to editor level, gaining a wealth of digital experience along the way.
As a woman&home reader and a senior digital editor, Kerrie’s main purpose is to ensure the brand delivers high-quality, relevant content to help enrich and improve women’s lives – a responsibility she feels hugely passionate about.
Outside of work, if she manages to find a spare minute around her three young children, geriatric dog and activity-obsessed fiance, you’ll find her either throwing a barbell about at Crossfit, with her head in a good thriller novel or building one of the latest Lego ideas sets.
-
-
Can you bake Christmas cake in an air fryer? Yes, I did - and it was so much quicker than the oven
So you can bake cupcakes, bagels, and flapjacks but how about a Christmas cake in an air fryer? Here's a step-by-step guide to the bake
By Jessica Dady Published
-
Meryl Streep's outlook on aging is the most liberating thing we've read all day
Meryl Streep wants to change the narrative on aging - the actress wants focus to be on personal achievements rather than perception of physical image.
By Lucy Wigley Published
-
Emilia Fox's burgundy velvet jumpsuit is the ultimate inspiration for festive party dressing
We're on the hunt for similar styles before the festivities commence.
By Molly Smith Published
-
We're shopping Helen Skelton's red chunky jumper from one of our favourite high-street brands
Skelton perfects winter styling, combining a vibrant red jumper, blue shirt, checked jacket, and warm winter accessories
By Molly Smith Published
-
Simba Stormur slipper review: "goodbye my beloved Birkenstock Bostons"
When mattress experts make shoes the expectations are high, and we're pleased to say the Stormur clog didn't disappoint
By Tamara Kelly Published
-
Angelina Jolie masters the art of layering knitwear in the chicest heathered grey cardigan and sleek wide leg trousers
This look offers a masterclass in how to wear your knitwear
By Molly Smith Published
-
Demi Moore's midnight plum gown with delicate off-the-shoulder detail and plenty of diamonds is mesmerising
Demi Moore took December dressing to another level at the 2024 Gotham Awards with her purple outfit and sparkling accessories
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Emma Bunton's baby pink denim co-ord proves you can wear pastels all year round
Who says pastel pink is limited to the warmer weather?
By Molly Smith Published
-
Did Victoria Beckham just steal the show in a sleek black gown at the Buckingham Palace State Banquet?
We're adding similar style dresses to our baskets for the festivities ahead
By Molly Smith Published
-
Venus Williams nails elevated tailoring in sleek black jumpsuit and sophisticated coat at the British Fashion Awards
Venus puts a spin on a classic jumpsuit at the British Fashion Awards 2024
By Molly Smith Published