Amal Clooney's silver two-piece is the unexpected solution to my Christmas party outfit dilemma

I've been on the hunt for something to wear to our Christmas party for weeks now, but finding something that makes me look and feel fabulous has proved difficult.

I'm not a fan of dresses, love the best jumpsuits but not having to take the whole thing off to go to the bathroom, and so often opt for a suit or trousers and a 'nice' top. Comfort wins when it comes to Christmas party outfits, but this year I'd like something that makes me feel, well, fabulous. And that I can rewear throughout the year too. Then I saw this photo of Amal Clooney, and it filled me with inspiration.

The metallic fabric is perfectly suited to party wear, and the unusual co-ord, made up of a cropped, sleeveless shirt-like top and culottes, gives the entire outfit a eye-catching edge. The loose-fitting ensemble looks super comfortable, and you don't have to worry about completely undressing to use the bathroom. I'm sold.

Shop Amal's style

Silver Open edit
Open Edit Crop Sequin Top

This striking long-sleeve crop top is sure to turn heads. This would work beautifully as a metallic co-ord, but we also love how this has been styled on the model, with a beautiful long white skirt and black clutch. A small back keyhole cutout gives this sophisticated piece a sexy edge.

Open edit skirt
Open Edit Sequin Pencil Skirt

If you don't want to go full-on metallic, this classic pencil skirt if a brilliant way to add some sparkle to any occasion. The classic cut is flattering on all body types - pair with kitten heels and an elegant black top for a show-stopping outfit.

Open Edit shoes
Sophia Slingback Pump

A great way to introduce metallics to your wardrobe without going all out is with some accessories, and these slingback heels are a great place to start. These beautiful shoes would look beautiful with a matching co-ord, but equally as chic with a pair of wide leg jeans and your favourite cosy knit.

Silver Short sleeve Metallic Top
Silver Short sleeve Metallic Top

Either of these pieces would work as separates, but together, they make for the most fantastic party outfit. This metallic top has a box-like cut, with short sleeves that are really flattering on upper arms. Can also be worn to elevate casual jeans or maxi skirt – the styling possibilities are endless.

River Island trousers
Silver Metallic Wide Leg Trousers

These wide leg metallic trousers are a brilliant option for any Christmas party or occasion wear. With wide legs and an elasticated waist, you'll not only be comfortable and cool dancing the night away, but you'll look super chic too.

Fur coat
BLANKNYC Shawl Collar Faux Fur Jacket

This luxurious faux fur coat will complete any party outfit, and keep you cosy and warm when you head out and back home. The shawl collar makes the piece look even more elegant – and its even got very handy pockets.

As much as I love Amal's co-ord together, I also love how both pieces could be worn as separates, for both occasion and casual wear. Her culottes also work with heels, as styled by Amal, but for an elevated casual look, a pair of the best white trainers would work wonders.

The ability to mix and match all of these pieces to create so many different looks has huge appeal. But to start, I'll be channeling my inner Amal and going all out metallics for this year's Christmas party.

