Amal Clooney’s ruby red velvet dress is making me count down the days until party season starts

The stylish star looked amazing in an embellished floral mini, and the jewel-tone is a total winner for this time of year

HEADSHOT OF AMAL CLOONEY
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to category:
Matilda Stanley's avatar
By
published
in News

I know it’s probably still a little too soon to say the C-word, but it really won’t be long until invites to festive drinks and jolly gatherings will start to appear in your inbox. In my opinion, it's always best to start shopping for your Christmas party outfits well in advance to avoid the crowds and the last-minute panic when something you had your eye on suddenly sells out.

I was already starting to think about my winter wardrobe, and then I spotted Amal Clooney’s latest red carpet look, and now I’m even more excited to shop! The 47-year-old star was spotted out with her husband, George, at the New York Film Festival, wearing a statement-making red number by Oscar De La Renta. It had a fitted, strapless bodice and a mini skirt completely covered in textured corsage flowers. The star completed her blooming gorgeous look with a pair of dangly earrings and her favourite Gianvito Rossi transparent heels. Her floral outfit absolutely wowed, and the glossy ruby-hued velvet fabric served as some excellent style inspiration for a fancy do over the coming weeks.

Don’t panic if your budget won't stretch as far as the Hollywood set, as the high street is filled with velvety designs that will boost your look at a glamorous soiree right now and then for next party season and beyond. An opulent red-toned number like this is a classic, which will always look and feel special to wear.

GEORGE CLOONEY AND AMAL CLOONEY TOGETHER ON THE RED CARPET

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop the look

Delicious red velvet never goes out of style and will instantly add some party-ready vibes to your closet. When it comes to styling your piece, it's always best to keep things simple and let your outfit have its moment. Take note from Amal and opt for sparkly earrings and transparent heels, or simply finish your frock with a pair of black strappies and a small box clutch.

The sumptuous fabric and deep colour really don't need much to make a statement - it's an effortless way to look seriously glamorous for any celebration.

Matilda Stanley
Matilda Stanley

Matilda Stanley is a freelance style editor covering all things fashion, beauty and interiors. She writes and styles for both print and online and covers everything from the latest catwalk trends to bargain skincare buys. With over fifteen years of experience in the industry, Matilda has worked on TV shows including 'Gok's Fashion Fix', and written and styled for publications including Closer, Heat, Bella, Look, Woman, Good Housekeeping, Now, and The Daily Mail.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.