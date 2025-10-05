Amal Clooney’s ruby red velvet dress is making me count down the days until party season starts

I know it’s probably still a little too soon to say the C-word, but it really won’t be long until invites to festive drinks and jolly gatherings will start to appear in your inbox. In my opinion, it's always best to start shopping for your Christmas party outfits well in advance to avoid the crowds and the last-minute panic when something you had your eye on suddenly sells out.

I was already starting to think about my winter wardrobe, and then I spotted Amal Clooney’s latest red carpet look, and now I’m even more excited to shop! The 47-year-old star was spotted out with her husband, George, at the New York Film Festival, wearing a statement-making red number by Oscar De La Renta. It had a fitted, strapless bodice and a mini skirt completely covered in textured corsage flowers. The star completed her blooming gorgeous look with a pair of dangly earrings and her favourite Gianvito Rossi transparent heels. Her floral outfit absolutely wowed, and the glossy ruby-hued velvet fabric served as some excellent style inspiration for a fancy do over the coming weeks.

Don’t panic if your budget won't stretch as far as the Hollywood set, as the high street is filled with velvety designs that will boost your look at a glamorous soiree right now and then for next party season and beyond. An opulent red-toned number like this is a classic, which will always look and feel special to wear.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop the look

Delicious red velvet never goes out of style and will instantly add some party-ready vibes to your closet. When it comes to styling your piece, it's always best to keep things simple and let your outfit have its moment. Take note from Amal and opt for sparkly earrings and transparent heels, or simply finish your frock with a pair of black strappies and a small box clutch.

The sumptuous fabric and deep colour really don't need much to make a statement - it's an effortless way to look seriously glamorous for any celebration.