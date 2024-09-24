We can't get enough of Amal Clooney's endlessly chic jumper alternative that's perfect for the current weather
Her cool yet cosy look will never go out of style
No one captures timeless style quite like Amal Clooney. When we're in a wardrobe crisis, she's the first celeb we turn to for inspiration - and her off-duty style in New York City back in 2022 makes for the ultimate transitional weather look.
Navigating the transitional months can be a sartorial nightmare when you're lacking direction in your wardrobe, but Amal Clooney has proven time and time again that simplicity never fails. Despite being over two years old, her bootcut jeans and high-neck vest pairing looks just as chic today.
Sophisticated and cosy for the cooler months, her knitted vest adds just the right amount of warmth for the current weather that will save you from overheating when humidity is lingering. And although Amal's style is aspirational, chances are you already have some similar items lurking at the back of your autumn capsule wardrobe.
Shop Amal's style
Zara is brilliant for affordable knitwear and this high neck top is very similar to Amal's for a bargain price tag. Layer over a long sleeve tee for extra warmth or throw on under your best winter coat with any plain bottoms.
Dark wash bootcut jeans are one of the most flattering denim styles on the market, proven by Amal. A sleek alternative to barrel leg jeans, they look just as good dressed down with trainers as they do styled up with heeled boots.
If you don't already have a black suede boot in your collection, this is your sign to invest. A true wardrobe hero that can be styled with anything, you will get endless wear out of this timeless pair.
We love the subtle A-line fit of this sleeveless top that will softly stand out from the crowd. Made from wool, it will keep you extra cosy through autumn and winter without the bulk or itchiness of a jumper.
ME+EM is known for its incredible tailoring and that doesn't stop with denim. These front pleated trousers have a similar look to Amal's with a slightly wider cut around the legs that guarantees breathability and comfort.
It's no great secret that chic knitwear is essential in a winter capsule wardrobe, but there are plenty of ways to keep warm without opting for traditional chunky jumpers and cardigans that can sometimes add too much bulk. We love Amal's sleeveless turtleneck silhouette that will keep you cosy without being too boxy or stuffy - perfect for temperamental weather.
Balancing her lighter top and matching suede handbag with dark wash jeans and black boots avoids the look falling flat with too many monochromatic tones, but also keeps the outfit cohesive with complementary hues that scream autumn. Soft beiges make for the ideal bridge between summer brights and deep wintery browns, and Amal proves just how good this colour looks with denim.
If you're on the hunt for the best jeans for your body type, there's no going wrong with a bootcut silhouette. Not only do they work brilliantly with chunky winter boots (the clue is in the name), but they also work to lengthen the legs and enhance your figure without the often uncomfortable fit of skinny jeans. And after seeing how chic they look on Amal, we're more than sold.
