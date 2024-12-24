I've had Amal Clooney's burgundy velvet dress bookmarked for months - it's the pinnacle of festive style
She might have worn this dress in June 2018, but Amal's velvet dress has got Christmas written all over it
Amal Clooney is our year-round style icon, but when searching for festive outfits, hers is far and away our favourite wardrobe to rummage though.
If you're as last minute as I am, you might still be thinking about what to wear on Christmas Day, and if you're going for glamour, it's got to be velvet. I've been obsessing over velvet trousers lately, but if you've got a winter wedding or a big New Year's Eve bash in the diary, a dress like Amal's should be a contender.
She showed her soft side back in June 2018 when she wore this square neck number by Alberta Ferretti to a charity gala in London. It features a slight cowl in the neckline, as well as flattering ruching at the waist and a flowing floor-length skirt.
Add in a pair of Gianvito Rossi heels in black, plus a silver Alexander McQueen clutch bag and dazzling diamond earrings by Chatila, and it's just the epitome of sophistication. So of course I'm keen to copy!
Shop velvet dresses
Willing to splash the cash? This Polo Ralph Lauren dress is dreamy, and will really go the distance in your winter capsule wardrobe.
Check out our favourite affordable jewellery picks for some sparkle that will complement the rich burgundy colour of this dress. It's also available in black or emerald.
Talk about the best of both worlds. This one sleeve dress is so striking, and it features a thigh high split to show off your shoes. There's a petite version too.
This one might just be my personal favourite. It's a great match for Amal's with the draped detailing. Stick to classic black, metallics or nude hues when it comes to accessories.
For just £40, it's hard to find fault with this elegant maxi dress. The plunging V-neckline, simple silhouette and twist design is flawless.
Ali Lees, Founder of Inspired Styling tells us why velvet is so fitting for Christmas. She says: "whilst the glitz of sequins and glitter appeal to many, a more elegant, understated way to dress for Christmas is to opt for a gorgeous texture instead. A velvet dress or trouser suit is a statement piece that stands for grown-up glamour, making it perfect for the party season. Velvet’s soft sheen looks sumptuous as it catches the twinkling Christmas lights and brings a tactile touch that warms up the coldest of winter evenings.
"As a stylist specialising in colour analysis, I’m excited to see velvet occasion wear in so many gorgeous shades this year. If you want to go all-out with the Christmas theme, red velvet is the one for you. Plump for burgundy to be on-trend, emerald for luxurious energy, midnight blue to give a mysterious feel and black for a chic, timeless appeal."
How to accessorise
When it comes to Christmassy jewellery, take my word for it - more is more. Wear your hair up to really show off these beauties in all their glory.
Amal's heels are minimalist pointed pumps, but since it's Christmas I've gone and stuck a bow on them! These slingbacks have got a subtle crystal detail just inside the bow, and the satin finish is so sleek.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Caroline is Digital Fashion Editor for woman&home, and has been a fashion writer and editor for ten years.
After graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent the last decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.
She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under the radar labels. She’s originally from Liverpool, and outside of work, her great loves are leopard print and her lively but adorable cocker spaniel, Ghillie.
-
-
How to watch the Gavin & Stacey Christmas Finale 2024 from anywhere: Stream it free online
The Gavin & Stacey Christmas Finale is absolutely unmissable for fans of the show, and to be sure you don't miss a moment of the action, here's how to watch it from anywhere.
By Lucy Wigley Published
-
How to watch King Charles's Christmas speech 2024: When is it on, what channels and is it pre-recorded?
Here's how to watch King Charles's Christmas speech where you are as we look forward to the monarch's annual festive message
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Gold embellished fringe? We're all over Sophie Ellis-Bextor's luxurious minidress from our favourite partywear brand
This might just be the dress you've been waiting for
By Molly Smith Published
-
Ditch red and green, Emilia Fox’s yellow Fair Isle jumper is so fun for the festive season and beyond
Emilia Fox once wore a fabulous yellow Fair Isle jumper and it showed how fun bolder colours can be to brighten up the colder months
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Helen Skelton is a snow queen in silver sequins - her gorgeous sparkly dress is inspiring our NYE style
Helen Skelton has proved why sequin dresses will always be a festive staple and her embellished outfit is perfect for New Year's Eve
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Need a last minute Christmas outfit? Anita Rani's satin shirt and mini skirt blend is the understated-chic look you can quickly pull together
Anita Rani elevated her monochrome outfit with some statement earrings and practical boots
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Gillian Anderson just wore the most timeless black midi dress - and revealed what everyone ‘really wants’ for Christmas
Gillian Anderson is on hand to provide inspiration for both our last-minute Christmas outfits and our last-minute Christmas gift shopping
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Is there anything more festive than velvet? Emilia Fox just wore a wine red velvet jumpsuit and dainty gold jewellery for a classic Christmas look
We love her matching burgundy manicure too
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Leopard print knee boots and lieutenant cap? Amal Clooney shows how to turn a simple winter outfit into something ultra chic
The winter-ready accessories created a striking focal point that effortlessly elevated Amal's monochrome, all-black look
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Looking for a white winter coat? Cat Deeley's timeless trench is the sophisticated staple we’re adding to our wardrobe
The longline tailored style is effortlessly elegant
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published