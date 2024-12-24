I've had Amal Clooney's burgundy velvet dress bookmarked for months - it's the pinnacle of festive style

She might have worn this dress in June 2018, but Amal's velvet dress has got Christmas written all over it

Amal Clooney arrives for the WAAAUB Uk Chapter Gala Dinner on June 16, 2018 in London, England
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Amal Clooney is our year-round style icon, but when searching for festive outfits, hers is far and away our favourite wardrobe to rummage though.

If you're as last minute as I am, you might still be thinking about what to wear on Christmas Day, and if you're going for glamour, it's got to be velvet. I've been obsessing over velvet trousers lately, but if you've got a winter wedding or a big New Year's Eve bash in the diary, a dress like Amal's should be a contender.

She showed her soft side back in June 2018 when she wore this square neck number by Alberta Ferretti to a charity gala in London. It features a slight cowl in the neckline, as well as flattering ruching at the waist and a flowing floor-length skirt.

Add in a pair of Gianvito Rossi heels in black, plus a silver Alexander McQueen clutch bag and dazzling diamond earrings by Chatila, and it's just the epitome of sophistication. So of course I'm keen to copy!

Shop velvet dresses

Velvet Scoopneck Tank Dress
Polo Ralph Lauren Velvet Scoopneck Tank Dress

Willing to splash the cash? This Polo Ralph Lauren dress is dreamy, and will really go the distance in your winter capsule wardrobe.

Burgundy Red V-Neck Velvet Maxi Dress
Next Burgundy Red V-Neck Velvet Maxi Dress

Check out our favourite affordable jewellery picks for some sparkle that will complement the rich burgundy colour of this dress. It's also available in black or emerald.

Velvet Asymmetric One Shoulder Tailored Maxi Dress
Karen Millen Velvet Asymmetric Maxi Dress

Talk about the best of both worlds. This one sleeve dress is so striking, and it features a thigh high split to show off your shoes. There's a petite version too.

Ever New Masara Draped Velvet Gown
Ever New Masara Draped Velvet Gown

This one might just be my personal favourite. It's a great match for Amal's with the draped detailing. Stick to classic black, metallics or nude hues when it comes to accessories.

Quiz Red Velvet Twist Front Maxi Dress
Quiz Red Velvet Twist Front Maxi Dress

For just £40, it's hard to find fault with this elegant maxi dress. The plunging V-neckline, simple silhouette and twist design is flawless.

Xscape Evenings Long Sleeve Stretch Velvet Dress

Xscape Evenings Stretch Velvet Gown

If you prefer long sleeves, this one is a Christmas cracker. It's simple, sleek, and oh so effective.

Ali Lees, Founder of Inspired Styling tells us why velvet is so fitting for Christmas. She says: "whilst the glitz of sequins and glitter appeal to many, a more elegant, understated way to dress for Christmas is to opt for a gorgeous texture instead. A velvet dress or trouser suit is a statement piece that stands for grown-up glamour, making it perfect for the party season. Velvet’s soft sheen looks sumptuous as it catches the twinkling Christmas lights and brings a tactile touch that warms up the coldest of winter evenings.

"As a stylist specialising in colour analysis, I’m excited to see velvet occasion wear in so many gorgeous shades this year. If you want to go all-out with the Christmas theme, red velvet is the one for you. Plump for burgundy to be on-trend, emerald for luxurious energy, midnight blue to give a mysterious feel and black for a chic, timeless appeal."

How to accessorise

Statement Cup Chain Fringe Earrings
M&S Collection Statement Cup Chain Fringe Earrings

When it comes to Christmassy jewellery, take my word for it - more is more. Wear your hair up to really show off these beauties in all their glory.

Bow-Embellished Satin Pumps
& Other Stories Bow-Embellished Satin Pumps

Amal's heels are minimalist pointed pumps, but since it's Christmas I've gone and stuck a bow on them! These slingbacks have got a subtle crystal detail just inside the bow, and the satin finish is so sleek.

John Lewis Stella Clutch Bag
John Lewis Stella Clutch Bag

A fuss-free box clutch will always be handy when getting your gladrags on. This is available in several colours if you want to match your outfit, and it's currently reduced.

Caroline Parr
Caroline Parr
Digital Fashion Editor

Caroline is Digital Fashion Editor for woman&home, and has been a fashion writer and editor for ten years.

After graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent the last decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.

She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under the radar labels. She’s originally from Liverpool, and outside of work, her great loves are leopard print and her lively but adorable cocker spaniel, Ghillie.

