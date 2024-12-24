I've had Amal Clooney's burgundy velvet dress bookmarked for months - it's the pinnacle of festive style

Amal Clooney is our year-round style icon, but when searching for festive outfits, hers is far and away our favourite wardrobe to rummage though.

If you're as last minute as I am, you might still be thinking about what to wear on Christmas Day, and if you're going for glamour, it's got to be velvet. I've been obsessing over velvet trousers lately, but if you've got a winter wedding or a big New Year's Eve bash in the diary, a dress like Amal's should be a contender.

She showed her soft side back in June 2018 when she wore this square neck number by Alberta Ferretti to a charity gala in London. It features a slight cowl in the neckline, as well as flattering ruching at the waist and a flowing floor-length skirt.

Add in a pair of Gianvito Rossi heels in black, plus a silver Alexander McQueen clutch bag and dazzling diamond earrings by Chatila, and it's just the epitome of sophistication. So of course I'm keen to copy!

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop velvet dresses

Ali Lees, Founder of Inspired Styling tells us why velvet is so fitting for Christmas. She says: "whilst the glitz of sequins and glitter appeal to many, a more elegant, understated way to dress for Christmas is to opt for a gorgeous texture instead. A velvet dress or trouser suit is a statement piece that stands for grown-up glamour, making it perfect for the party season. Velvet’s soft sheen looks sumptuous as it catches the twinkling Christmas lights and brings a tactile touch that warms up the coldest of winter evenings.

"As a stylist specialising in colour analysis, I’m excited to see velvet occasion wear in so many gorgeous shades this year. If you want to go all-out with the Christmas theme, red velvet is the one for you. Plump for burgundy to be on-trend, emerald for luxurious energy, midnight blue to give a mysterious feel and black for a chic, timeless appeal."

How to accessorise

M&S Collection Statement Cup Chain Fringe Earrings £9 (was £18) at M&S When it comes to Christmassy jewellery, take my word for it - more is more. Wear your hair up to really show off these beauties in all their glory. & Other Stories Bow-Embellished Satin Pumps £87 (was £125) at & Other Stories Amal's heels are minimalist pointed pumps, but since it's Christmas I've gone and stuck a bow on them! These slingbacks have got a subtle crystal detail just inside the bow, and the satin finish is so sleek. John Lewis Stella Clutch Bag £27 (was £39) at John Lewis A fuss-free box clutch will always be handy when getting your gladrags on. This is available in several colours if you want to match your outfit, and it's currently reduced.