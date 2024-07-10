Alison Hammond's universally flattering burnt orange blouse is the overcast weather antidote every capsule wardrobe needs
Alison's versatile blouse is a wearable way to brighten up your outfit on drizzly summer days
If you're missing the sunshine as much as us, it's time to add some fresh summer hues into your everyday wardrobe to get that warmth back. Look no further than Alison Hammond's gorgeous burnt orange blouse to inspire you to try out a statement palette.
Following the fashion colour trends 2024 is one of the best ways to refresh your wardrobe without losing a sense of your personal style. Alison Hammond has just worn one of this season's most popular shades, and we're immediately sold on the colour for everyday wear.
Rather than wait for the sun to show itself again, create your own glow in this universally flattering and eye-catching shade that is surprisingly easy to wear. We're taking notes from Alison and investing in a floaty orange blouse ASAP. From denim shorts to linen trousers, there's nothing you won't be able to pair it with.
Shop Orange Blouses
With a very similar feel to Alison's blouse, this lightweight linen blend piece will keep you looking and feeling cool. Complete the look with the matching trousers, or team with different shades of denim and a cap for a laid-back feel.
Grab a bargain with this stunning Reiss shirt that is fantastically reduced. Made from 100% silk, it falls beautifully and is both comfortable and smart enough to wear for countless formal occasions.
Wondering what is boho style? This textured cutout blouse captures the look perfectly. The ultimate summer holiday piece that can be thrown over swimwear during the day and teamed with a maxi skirt and sandals for the evening, it will soon become your most worn top.
Although it can be tempting to totally revamp your capsule wardrobe for the summer season, it only takes a couple of standout pieces to breathe new life into your standard ensembles. The shortcut to a statement look? A pop of colour in a classic silhouette that you feel confident in.
Alison's outfit proves that you don't have to opt for an unusual piece or move too far out of your sartorial comfort zone for a stellar look. A timeless blouse in a modern, bright hue like this stunning orange will earn you endless style points.
Whilst the need for the best waterproof jackets remains, pair your blouse with a pair of dark wash jeans or black linen trousers and a pair of the best white trainers, and dig out a floaty maxi skirt or pair of comfortable shorts for warmer days.
