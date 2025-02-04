Alison Hammond's monochrome jumpsuit, straw sunhat and leather sandals have got us counting the seconds until summer
Warmer weather and trips away to sunnier climes can't come fast enough - and Alison Hammond has us totally in the mood for planning our holiday outfits with her gorgeous monochrome jumpsuit
If you're looking forward to spring, Alison Hammond will have your thoughts leaping even further ahead to summer once you see her easy monochrome jumpsuit paired with the perfect summer accessories.
Now we've finally seen the back of January, we're finding ourselves eagerly waiting for the first signs of spring to arrive at the end of the month as February melts into March. Alison Hammond proves it's never too early to start dreaming of holidays and warmer climes, when she shared a picture of herself to Instagram wearing a beautiful off-white, wide-leg jumpsuit adorned with a simple navy pattern - perfectly in line with spring and summer fashion trends this year.
With a pretty frill edge and wide neckline, Alison had our thoughts racing to plan holiday outfits; and a jumpsuit is an integral part of any summer capsule wardrobe. The snaps were from Alison's new BBC travel series, Florida Unpacked, that sees the former tour rep and son Aidan head to the Sunshine State on a quest for family adventure on a budget. The pair certainly appeared to be having plenty of fun in the sun, and Alison's cute accessories were both practical for the warm weather, and super stylish - her straw hat and leather sandals absolutely screamed summer.
Shop summer jumpsuits
This jumpsuit has the same colours, wide-leg design and very similar pattern to the one Alison is wearing - a very close match if you're looking to emulate the presenter. The print is bold and contemporary, and the cross-front creates a sophisticated neckline.
Wide legs, a Bardot neckline and an easy, floral pattern - this is the simple summer jumpsuit of dreams. Warm weather ready and made from pure cotton, this has the light and breathable feel you need when the temperatures rise - there's also those all-important pockets as a practical bonus.
This jumpsuit couldn't be more perfect if it tried - relaxed fit, wide leg, side pockets, and an elasticated back panel for even more comfort. If that's not enough, the zebra print is perfect for summer and bang on trend.
Simple and elegant, your capsule wardrobe will thank you for adding this gorgeous jumpsuit to it. Made from 100 per cent linen, the v-neckline, flutter sleeves and smocked waist are sophistication personified, and the pretty floral design to the side is the icing on the cake.
The Nora Jumpsuit is perfect for dressing up or down. With a softly fitted bodice and double collar for interest, the Nora also has a lined bodice and opens with a concealed zip at the back and finishes with a small button over an elegant keyhole opening. Perfect with trainers, sandals or heels - whatever the weather or your mood.
A beautiful jumpsuit with a vintage twist, Jerry is crafted from sustainable fabric in an all-over ‘Serpents and Apples’ print by artist Cecilia Mok. With a v-neckline to the front and back, short, floaty sleeves, and an adjustable waist tie, you'll feel the beauty of nature every time you wear this.
Mallard Slides provide all-day comfort. Featuring double straps that are adjustable, a cushioned cork sole, and enhanced grip on wet surfaces, you can be stylish and adventurous with these on your feet.
The cutest floppy straw hat with a braided green trim, this hat has an animal pattern underneath the brim for interest. Shield yourself from the sun and look impeccably stylish while you do it.
These will add luxe texture to your favourite sunny day looks with their stylish suede. The easy slip-on design features comfy footbeds set on practical low heels for all-day comfort. Effortlessly stylish with buckle straps for a secure fit, classic and contemporary styles collide to create the perfect sandals.
You can catch Alison and her summer outfits, along with 19-year-old Aiden, on BBC Two and iPlayer on Mondays at 6.30pm. You can catch up on episodes you miss on iPlayer once they've aired. The duo will tour the sunshine state where they intend to “uncover hidden gems, soak up the sunshine, and share the best budget travel tips”.
Speaking about Florida Unpacked, Alison says, "When I was younger, Florida was all about the big theme parks for me. But there’s so much more to explore beyond that. This trip was eye-opening - we visited some stunning, historical places that I never knew existed.
It was absolutely beautiful, and I loved every minute of it. The natural beauty is unbelievable. As we were canoeing through the natural springs, we saw monkeys and all sorts of wildlife - it was just stunning. I didn’t see any alligators, but they were definitely in there!”
Lucy is a multi-award nominated writer and blogger with seven years' experience writing about entertainment, parenting and family life.
