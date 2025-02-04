Alison Hammond's monochrome jumpsuit, straw sunhat and leather sandals have got us counting the seconds until summer

If you're looking forward to spring, Alison Hammond will have your thoughts leaping even further ahead to summer once you see her easy monochrome jumpsuit paired with the perfect summer accessories.

Now we've finally seen the back of January, we're finding ourselves eagerly waiting for the first signs of spring to arrive at the end of the month as February melts into March. Alison Hammond proves it's never too early to start dreaming of holidays and warmer climes, when she shared a picture of herself to Instagram wearing a beautiful off-white, wide-leg jumpsuit adorned with a simple navy pattern - perfectly in line with spring and summer fashion trends this year.

With a pretty frill edge and wide neckline, Alison had our thoughts racing to plan holiday outfits; and a jumpsuit is an integral part of any summer capsule wardrobe. The snaps were from Alison's new BBC travel series, Florida Unpacked, that sees the former tour rep and son Aidan head to the Sunshine State on a quest for family adventure on a budget. The pair certainly appeared to be having plenty of fun in the sun, and Alison's cute accessories were both practical for the warm weather, and super stylish - her straw hat and leather sandals absolutely screamed summer.

You can catch Alison and her summer outfits, along with 19-year-old Aiden, on BBC Two and iPlayer on Mondays at 6.30pm. You can catch up on episodes you miss on iPlayer once they've aired. The duo will tour the sunshine state where they intend to “uncover hidden gems, soak up the sunshine, and share the best budget travel tips”.

Speaking about Florida Unpacked, Alison says, "When I was younger, Florida was all about the big theme parks for me. But there’s so much more to explore beyond that. This trip was eye-opening - we visited some stunning, historical places that I never knew existed.

It was absolutely beautiful, and I loved every minute of it. The natural beauty is unbelievable. As we were canoeing through the natural springs, we saw monkeys and all sorts of wildlife - it was just stunning. I didn’t see any alligators, but they were definitely in there!”