Alex Jones just took literal dressing to another level at Chelsea Flower Show

Alex Jones turned heads with her statement accessory at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show, and we're absolutely here for it. The television presenter arrived at the prestigious event with a very ''on brand'' handbag that encapsulated the occasion.
Made by Lulu Guinness, this remarkable accessory just happens to be one of the best designer handbags under £1000. The bag features a woven basket design, decorated with bell petals crafted from faux pearls and fabric leaves, giving off the effect of a bouquet in full bloom!
While Alex Jones' whole look was undoubtedly noteworthy —a white summer dress with a blue floral pattern— it was the unique handbag that took centre stage. The accessory cleverly fuses fashion and nature, a perfect way to commemorate the historic event that has been running for over a century on the Royal Hospital grounds.
Jones' bag has to be one of the best designer bags worth investing in, it is playful and slightly unconventional but still affords a sophisticated air in line with the event's dress code. Alongside the bag, the presenter wore a white summer dress from LK Bennett, paired with open-toe green heels, a perfect outfit for summer formal occasions.
And, if you are struggling with what to wear to a wedding, this accessory should be at the top of your list, pair with a floral dress or bold colours to add some artistry to your ensemble. Or wear this piece to more informal outings, to liven up simpler summer looks such as jeans and your best white trainers.
RRP: £345 | This whimsical handbag evokes nature whilst being a stylish accessory that will certainly make you stand out from the crowd. Inspired by the Lulu Guinness archive, it has just enough room for the essentials, making it a perfect companion for formal events.
RRP: £374 (was £499) | Made from luxurious silk, this white summer dress features a beautiful floral print and a flattering tiered design. Pair with heels or your best white trainers for an elevated day look.
RRP: £110 | In a vibrant green, these stylish espadrilles offer a modern take on a classic design. These are perfect for casual outings, heading to the beach or attending a special occasion, a great staple for any summer capsule wardrobe.
Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.
After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.
Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.
