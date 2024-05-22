Bridgerton's Adjoa Andoh gives royal-approved skirt suit her own edgy twist with emerald shirt and statement brogues

Adjoa Andoh gave a royal-approved skirt suit her own edgy twist with a vivid emerald shirt and statement brogues.

So much of what draws us into Bridgerton is the romantic storylines and steamy scenes but for many fans the fashion is just as much of a pull and Lady Danbury’s actor Adjoa Andoh is every bit as stylish out of character. So much of what she wears we’d love to have in our summer capsule wardrobe and that includes a royal-approved skirt suit she chose for the Bridgerton season 3 publicity junket in April. Going all out for this important day discussing all things Bridgerton Adjoa wore a Suzannah London skirt suit in the deep navy colourway.

This included the £750 Remy 50’s Midi Skirt paired with the matching £490 Remy Cropped Jacket, both with a gorgeous texture to the fabric in raised diamond patterns. Whilst the skirt and jacket would also look incredible styled separately too, worn as a matching set this was so impactful.

A post shared by Adjoa Andoh (@adjoa.andoh) A photo posted by on

Recreate Adjoa Andoh's Co-Ord Look

Mint Velvet Cotton Jacket £119 at Mint Velvet This cotton navy blue jacket is a beautiful piece to style with everything from jeans to a dress, though it would also look fabulous with a navy midi skirt. It has a classic collar and gold-toned buttons down the front for a touch of glamour. Phase Eight Cotton Shirt Was £79, Now £55 at Phase Eight This is sure to make a statement and has all the fabulous tailored details you might expect from a classic cotton shirt. It has a sharp pointed collar and a pocket and is in the most vibrant emerald green tone. Pair with jeans for an off-duty look or a skirt and jacket combination to emulate Adjoa. Mint Velvet Navy Cotton Skirt £89 at Mint Velvet This deep navy skirt is crafted from cotton and has a practical elasticated waistband and side pockets. The side split is a fun detail that's still quite subtle and the drawstring fastening at the side means you can adjust it to fit you perfectly.

Shop Accessories To Wear With Co-Ords

Grenson Devon Shoes £510 at Grenson Made in England, these Devon shoes that Adjoa wore are made from glossy green leather and have a Triple Welt sole. They also have a rubber forepart for grip and would look amazing worn with jeans, linen trousers or a midi skirt. M&S Leather Chain Loafers £90 at M&S A pair of green shoes might not be an everyday item for everyone, but they are a lovely way to add a splash of colour. These emerald green leather loafers are easy to slip on, have a comfortable low heel and a gold chain detail. Oliver Bonas Wave Ring £50 at Oliver Bonas Emulate Adjoa's glimmering gold jewellery with this sculptural wave ring. It is gold plated with a brass base and has an eye-catching engraved linear texture across the front.

The skirt had gorgeous pleats which mirrored the crisp collar on the jacket and gave dimension to Adjoa’s outfit. Although we might often think of skirt suits as being formal and business-like, this co-ord with its 50’s inspired design was very fashion-forward and elegant. It also got the royal seal of approval as the Duchess of Edinburgh went on to wear the same two pieces in green at the Palace of Holyroodhouse this month.

Duchess Sophie buttoned the jacket up and kept things elegant and classic, opting for a pair of nude court shoe heels and a timeless green bag. The co-ord would also have looked amazing with a pair of the best white trainers for a casual look, but Adjoa took a much more colourful and edgy approach and styled hers with a contrasting emerald green shirt and matching brogues.

A post shared by Bridgerton (@bridgertonnetflix) A photo posted by on

The shirt was timeless in its design with a crisp collar that was emphasised even more by Adjoa’s black tie. Both the end of the tie and the shirt were tucked into the Remy Skirt’s waistband, adding another contemporary touch. Her shoes for the day were the Devon shoes from Grenson with a sturdy sole and lace-up fastening.

These matched her shirt perfectly and tied the whole look together. Reflecting upon Adjoa’s outfit Woman&Home’s Digital Fashion Editor Caroline Parr expressed her belief that the Bridgerton star really put her own twist on the “ladylike” pieces.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“Suzannah is known for elegant outfits worn by the Princess of Wales, Duchess Sophie and Amanda Holden, but I love that Adjoa has put her own twist on the label's ladylike look,” Caroline said. “By adding pops of colour, plus traditionally masculine elements like a shirt, tie and chunky brogues, this is a skirt suit but not as you know it. Bravo!”

(Image credit: Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for Pragnell)

If you love Adjoa’s take on the Suzannah two-piece but aren’t quite sure how to make this work for you then consider adding pops of green - or any colour you feel more comfortable with - into your outfits. Incorporating bold tones with your footwear or a top and wearing them with neutral colours like black, white, beige or navy is an easy way to do this.

Alternatively if it’s the skirt suit that’s particularly caught your eye then you can easily pick out a deep navy midi skirt and a collared jacket and wear them together, either with a bright top underneath or with a simple white T-shirt or shirt.