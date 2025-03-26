All the stylish hands-on celebrity mum looks we love, from Halle Berry's maxi-dress to Sienna Miller's jeans

If you're struggling to get dressed for a day of parenting, then turn to our selection of stylish hands-on celebrity mum looks we love. Because, as you will see, it's possible to enjoy fashion while also dressing practically - as A-listers from Halle Berry to Katie Holmes and Sienna Miller to Kate Middleton have often shown.

For the perfect child-friendly wardrobe, it's helpful to have some key pieces or outfit combinations you can turn to time and again. For instance, you can't go wrong with a classic T-shirt and jeans look, while ballet flats and large tote bags are certain to become your sartorial go-tos.

So, if you're stuck for what to wear for a day of rearing little ones, then take inspiration from our round-up of all the most famous best-dressed mums over the years. As you will see, motherhood leaves plenty of room to be creative with your clothes and needn't cramp your sense of style...

32 stylish hands-on celebrity mum looks we love

Charlize Theron

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Charlize Theron kept things casual for dinner with her son Jackson in New York in 2015. The actress looked cool in a light blue denim shirt with a black miniskirt and white trainers, finishing off her ensemble with a tan brown handbag.

Kourtney Kardashian

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While lighter hues might be shades that many mums shy away from, Kourtney Kardashian looked effortlessly chic with her daughter Penelope while out in New York in 2018. The star layered a cream shirt over a black top with a pair of pale-wash jeans and heels.

Cindy Crawford

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Cindy Crawford kept things cosy while out and about with her son Presley in New York in 2001, one month after giving birth to her daughter Kaia. The model paired a red turtleneck jumper with dark blue jeans and black boots.

Kate Middleton

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Mums can't go wrong with a midi-dress in warmer weather, as Kate Middleton proved while watching the action at Billingbear Polo Club, Wokingham with her son Prince Louis in 2019. The princess accessorised her pink patterned frock with a red handbag and espadrille heels.

Brooke Shields

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Brooke Shields dressed down for a trip to the beach with her daughter Grier in Malibu in 2007. The star paired a blue and white striped short-sleeved top with a pair of rolled-up dark blue jeans.

Kim Kardashian

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The shirt and jeans combo is a great way to be smart but practical as a mum, with Kim Kardashian enlisting the look while out in Los Angeles with daughter North in 2014. The star wore a loose white striped button-through, with ripped white jeans and brown lace-up heels.

Katie Holmes

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Katie Holmes looked stylish with her daughter Suri in New York in 2013. The actress teamed a long-sleeved grey top with a blue denim pencil skirt and leather burgundy red boots, finishing off her head-turning ensemble with a black leather cross-body bag.

Gisele Bündchen

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Few exude effortless cool quite like Gisele Bundchen, who was seen out with daughter Vivian in Los Angeles in 2014. The model paired a green and black flannel shirt with a pair of black skinny jeans and knee-high suede boots.

Nicole Kidman

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Nicole Kidman kept warm in New York in 2019 with her daughters Faith and Sunday. The actress stepped out in a rust-red belted coat, which she paired with black tights and boots, as well as a patterned silk scarf around her neck.

Heidi Klum

(Image credit: Getty Images)

There are no rules when dressing as a mum - something Heidi Klum has always done. The star was seen with her daughter Leni in New York in 2007 wearing a chocolate brown vest top with a pair of wide-legged blue jeans - complete with a chunky woven belt - and a colourful boho-style cross-body bag.

Victoria Beckham

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Victoria Beckham gave the classic T-Shirt and jeans look an upgrade when she stepped out in Paris in 2013 with her daughter Harper. The star teamed a black scoop-neck top with a pair of dark blue flares and a burgundy red leather handbag.

Gwyneth Paltrow

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Often less is more when it comes to the most stylish dressing - something that will certainly suit the busy routines of many mums. Gwyneth Paltrow looked chic in a long-sleeved black top and denim maxi-skirt with black sandals, while with her daughter Apple in New York in 2005.

Miranda Kerr

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Miranda Kerr is the master of a chic but easy-going ensemble, which she demonstrated in New York in 2012 with her son Flynn. The model layered a baggy grey cardigan over a monochrome printed top, paired with skinny black jeans, black buckled boots and striking yellow sunglasses.

Myleene Klass

(Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the best things about being a mum is the opportunity to twin with your little one - and Myleene Klass was seen stepping out with her 'mini me' daughter Ava in London in 2017. The star looked summery in a strapless, form-fitting monochrome patterned dress, accessorised with a black handbag and strappy wedge heels.

Kate Moss

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kate Moss ensured motherhood didn't cramp her style, as demonstrated during an outing with daughter Lila in London in 2003. The model wore a black vest top with a dark blue flared miniskirt and a large white tote bag for the sunny day out.

Goldie Hawn

(Image credit: Getty Images)

All eyes were on Goldie Hawn as she stepped out pushing son Wyatt in a pram in New York in 1989. The actress kept cosy in a black leather bomber jacket with a furry trim, along with a pair of blue straight-leg jeans and statement sunglasses.

Nicole Richie

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Nicole Richie stuck to a child-friendly colour palette when out with daughter Harlow in Los Angeles in 2014. The star paired a casual black jumper with grey skinny jeans, as well as a black tote bag and black boots.

Princess Diana

(Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the most stylish mums in history is Princess Diana. A case in point was when the royal was seen with son Prince William doing the school run in London in 1992 in a white patterned top tucked into belted blue jeans and finished off with smart ballet flats.

Reese Witherspoon

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Reese Witherspoon kept cool in the Los Angeles heat in 2013 while with her daughter Ava and son Tennessee. The actress tucked a loose white shirt with rolled-up sleeves into a pair of nautical-style navy shorts, and finished off her look with a black tote bag and simple black sandals.

Michelle Williams

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A smart-casual look was the order of the day for Michelle Williams for an outing in New York with her daughter Matilda in 2009. The actress opted for a dark grey blazer jacket layered over a dark patterned top, which she paired with blue jeans and lace-up black boots.

Sarah Jessica Parker

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sarah Jessica Parker certainly didn't let motherhood change her creative sense of style. The actress was seen in New York in 2013 with daughters Tabitha and Marion while wearing a mint green loose shirt with camo-print skinny jeans and yellow platform sandals.

Jessica Alba

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Denim is a fail-safe for stylish mums, as Jessica Alba found when she ran errands with daughter Honor in Beverly Hills in 2009. The actress paired a loose black top with a pair of baggy blue jeans, pulling her look together with black sunglasses and a black messenger bag.

Kate Hudson

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kate Hudson showed how a single piece can make all the difference in elevating an outfit. The actress stepped out in New York in 2016 with son Bingham while wearing a three-quarter-length camel coat, skinny blue jeans and a tan cross-body bag.

Jennifer Lawrence

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If your personal style is more edgy than feminine, take the lead of Jennifer Lawrence, who was spotted out in New York in 2023, the year after giving birth to son Cy. The actress wore a smart black coat over a red hoodie and baggy black trousers - finishing off her ensemble with a black beanie hat and black adidas trainers.

Claudia Schiffer

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Claudia Schiffer exuded elegance when out with her daughter Clementine in London in 2011. The model wore a navy short-sleeved knit over a monochrome polka dot shirt, along with a pair of dark blue denim flares and a silk patterned neck scarf.

Jennifer Garner

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jeans with ballet flats are a chic but practical go-to for mums for good reason, as Jennifer Garner showed when out with daughter Violet in Los Angeles in 2010. The actress paired a beige V-neck knit with black jeans and black pumps.

Angelina Jolie

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Angelina Jolie stuck to a throw-on-and-go all-black look when with her son Knox and daughter Vivienne in Tokyo in 2014. The actress paired a black midi-dress with a pair of large black sunglasses and simple sandals.

Anne Hathaway

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It's important to stay comfy when you're running errands as a mum - something which Anne Hathaway leaned into with style in New York in 2016. The actress pushed son Jonathan in a pram while wearing a navy check-print coat, navy leggings and black trainers.

Beyoncé

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Beyoncé kept daughter Blue Ivy warm inside her grey cardigan - complete with a furry trim - while out in New York in 2012. The singer paired the cosy knit with dark grey jeans and a pair of bright yellow heels.

Sienna Miller

(Image credit: Getty Images)

There are few mums more stylish than Sienna Miller, who was seen out with her daughter Marlowe in New York in 2019. The actress wore a loose geometric-patterned knit with a pair of slim-fit blue jeans, black slip-on brogues and a large burgundy tote bag.

Jennifer Lopez

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jennifer Lopez is perhaps better known for her head-turning rather than practical dressing, however she stunned while out in New York in 2017 with daughter Emme. The star wore a postbox-red sleeveless form-fitting dress with bright red heels and a brown crocodile-effect handbag.

Halle Berry

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A maxi-dress is the perfect 'mum uniform' on a balmy day. Halle Berry exuded easy-going chic in a black and white patterned halterneck-style frock while running errands with daughter Nahla in Los Angeles in 2011. The actress finished off her look with a black fringed handbag and simple black sandals.