Recycling and restyling - iconic examples of celebrities re-wearing their red carpet outfits

Let's be honest - we shouldn't really be impressed that a celebrity recycles or re-wears the same outfit. Most of us do this every week.

However, it's still not exactly a common phenomenon for most A-Listers, who face the pressure of having everything they ever wear papped and memorised for years.

That's why it is refreshing to see a rising trend in stars doing away with the pressure of making every outfit brand new. From complete repeats to restyling classic pieces in a fresh way, let's take a look at how these stars made recycling look resplendent.

Iconic examples of celebrities re-wearing their red carpet outfits

Jennifer Lopez's history-making Versace dress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Such was the interest in Jennifer Lopez's plunging Versace Jungle dress when she wore it for the first time at the 2000 Grammys that it inspired the creation of Google Images.

With so many people desperate to see the headline-making gown that Google engineers created a whole new way of 'Googling', it's no surprise JLo revisited one of her most iconic fashion moments decades later, when she wore a reworked version of the same dress to close Milan Fashion Week.

Gwyneth Paltrow's Gucci suit

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Gwyneth Paltrow's striking, cherry red velvet Gucci suit from 1996 isn't just one of her most iconic looks of all time; it's one of the most famous examples of a Hollywood star shutting down the red carpet in inspired menswear.

Gwyneth first wore the outfit, which was part of Gucci's legendary 1996 Fall Ready-to-Wear collection, designed by Tom Ford and part of the Italian fashion house's renaissance, to the MTV Video Music Awards.

Proving that legendary fashion never goes out of style, the Goop queen re-wore the look for 2021's Gucci Love Parade.

Naomi Campbell, from runway to red carpet, decades apart

(Image credit: Getty Images)

When you're a supermodel - or, dare we say, the supermodel - one can wear a decades-old outfit and make it look just as cutting edge and chic as ever.

Such was the case when Naomi Campbell strutted down the 2024 Cannes Film Festival red carpet wearing the same sequin and sheer Chanel dress she first wore in a fashion show for the French fashion house in 1997.

Victoria Beckham oozes business and pleasure in the same suit

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Effortlessly chic and the queen of versatile looks, Victoria Beckham dressed impeccably on theme for the 2019 GQ Men of the Year Awards, swapping Posh Spice attire for a menswear-inspired white pantsuit, complete with a cinched waist and a flare-like hem on the trousers.

Keeping the core foundations of her look, Victoria showcased how one can create several looks from the same capsule collection pieces, wearing the same white jacket and trousers at a 2020 BAFTA party, but adding glamorous touches with a frilly shirt and an oversized black floral pin.

Cate Blanchett’s lace Armani Privé

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Cate Blanchett was such a fan of her custom Armani Privé gown that she wore it twice, years apart.

The Oscar-winning actress wore the stunning creation, which included black lace, a fitted bodice with a sheer back, and intricate geometric embroidery, at the 2014 Golden Globes and the 2018 Cannes Film Festival.

If Anna Wintour can repeat outfits, anyone can

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you're going to be spotted in the same dress twice, at least make it couture. Or this is what Anna Wintour may have been thinking when the legendary fashion icon wore the same Lanvin Fall 2013 Couture dress to a Moët & Chandon anniversary celebration, and later for the Saint Laurent show at Paris Fashion Week.

Mixing up the styles, she wore the dainty, red and black floral dress on its own the first time, but later paired it with a heavy, black coat, playing with texture and shape.

Jane Fonda - queen of recycling fashion

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Quite honestly, we could have filled this entire list with Jane Fonda. The Oscar-winning film legend made a public vow not to buy new clothes in 2019.

As part of the political actress getting involved in climate protests, she said, "I vowed a couple of years ago I would never buy any new clothes again. We spend too much money, we buy too many things, and then we get rid of them. We try to develop our identity by shopping, right? We gotta stop that."

One classic example of the Grace and Frankie star walking the walk came in 2020, when she attended the 2020 Academy Awards wearing the same fringey, bedazzled maroon Elie Saab gown she previously wore at the 2014 Cannes Film Festival.

Keira Knightley said yes to the dress - several times

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Pride and Prejudice star Keira Knightley didn't stand on airs and graces too much when it came to choosing her wedding dress - the British star got married in a Chanel dress she'd worn before, and continued to wear at events afterwards.

Keira was first papped in what would become her wedding dress - which includes a Chanel tulle skirt look - for a pre-BAFTA party in 2008. She wore it at her 2013 South of France wedding, and was then back in it again at the SeriousFun Gala that same year.

Meryl Streep flies the flag

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As it turns out, she doesn't just wear Prada, this Devil Wears Patriotism.

Oscar-winning icon Meryl Streep wore the same Catherine Malandrino American flag print shirt dress on two occasions, years apart.

Meryl first wore the patriotic outfit while doing press in 2009 for her movie, Doubt, and would later re-wear it while speaking out in favour of Hillary Clinton at the 2016 Democratic National Convention.

Kate Middleton's ruby red coat

(Image credit: Getty Images)

She's a future queen and a queen of recycling her favourite looks. Kate Middleton has re-worn several looks over the years, and one of her best was the ruby red Catherine Walker coat dress.

First worn for the Sandringham Christmas walkabout in 2018, paired with darker tights and maroon gloves, Kate proved how a few tweaks can completely reimagine a staple piece when she wore it again in 2020.

Attending the Commonwealth Service, Kate switched up the look by removing the gloves and tights and adding a more floral, decorative fascinator.

Nicole Kidman re-wears something from the archives

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Always a highlight on the red carpet, Nicole Kidman channelled, well, herself when she brought full Hollywood glamour to the 2023 Met Gala.

For the ultra glamorous evening, Nicole wore the same Chanel couture gown that she wore in a Chanel No. 5 ad from 2004.

The pale pink gown, designed by Karl Lagerfeld, who the Met Gala was honouring that night, was made from a silk tulle and boasted 250 pink ostrich feathers, and over 3,000 crystals and sequins.

Helen Mirren's Dolce & Gabbana has had plenty of outings

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Dame Helen Mirren might have one of the most glittering film careers, but that doesn't mean she can't appreciate getting value out of a dress.

Helen has worn the same floral Dolce and Gabbana dress on multiple occasions, including at the 2012 premiere of Hitchcock and a Tony celebration in 2015.

She makes subtle changes to the look each time, for example, swapping a black jacket for a lighter, knitted cardigan, transforming the style from black tie formal to cocktail attire with ease.

Princess Anne's yellow Ascot attire

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Anne was doing sustainable fashion before that was even considered a 'thing'. The Princess Royal - known for being practical in nature - has kept outfits in regular rotation for as long as four decades.

One such outfit, which includes a buttery yellow jacket, hat and floral shirt underneath, got its first outing in 1983 and was re-worn by Anne in 2011. What's even more impressive is that Princess Anne appears to have worn the outfit the exact same way both times, proving how well she keeps the yellow jacket and matching hat in great condition.

Laura Dern in Armani Privé

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Laura Dern didn't think twice about wearing the same dress to the exact same event, just a few years apart.

The Oscar winner wore a slinky black Armani dress with daring cutouts around the bust for the 2013 and 2020 Vanity Fair Oscars after party. In 2020, she showed how a subtle addition could change the vibe of the look, draping a pale pink blazer over her shoulders for a flattering touch.

For the star, this was actually a case of an outfit threepeat - she first wore the dress in 1995, to a Humanitarian Awards Gala.

Jada Pinkett Smith dares to bear, two decades apart

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A sultry black dress will literally never be out of style, and Jada Pinkett Smith demonstrated this exquisitely in both 2004 and 2024.

Jada Pinkett Smith first wowed in the black Alaia dress that featured a daring, high slit up the thigh at the Hollywood Film Festival’s 2004 Gala. Skip ahead a couple of decades, and the Scream 2 actress stunned in the same look (now with a bleached blonde hairdo) for the Los Angeles LGBT Centre Gala.

Kate Winslet's Badgley Mischka

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We might have to check if Kate Winslet is a vampire or has an ageing portrait hidden in her attic, because the Titanic actress wore the exact same look, seven years apart, and looks almost identical in both.

Kate first wore her figure-hugging, halter-neck Badgley Mischka gown that featured subtly sparkling embroidery at the 2015 Toronto Film Festival. Skip ahead to 2022, and the Oscar-winning star dug out the designer gown for the premiere of Avatar: The Way of Water.

Marion Cotillard

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Wearing the same look over 10 years apart, French actress Marion Cotillard proved how different an outfit can look with different beauty styling.

The La Vie en Rose star wore the same Chanel look for the 2008 BAFTAs as she did for the 2023 Met Gala.

Per Women's Wear Daily, she said of her look, "The bows on the shoulders and obviously the mastering of the atelier’s craftsmanship, [that’s what] makes this dress so special... It's iconic to me, too: I wore this dress when I won the BAFTA for ‘La Vie en Rose’ in 2008, and it is, until today, one of my favourite dresses ever."

Elizabeth Banks

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Can a plunging red dress ever look out of style? The answer, it would appear, is no. And Charlie's Angels star Elizabeth Banks proved this when she wore the same hot red Badgley Mischka dress for the 2004 and 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar parties.

Viola Davis

(Image credit: Getty Images)

With the subtlest of changes, Viola Davis transformed one of her favourite Gucci dresses.

At the 2025 Golden Globe Awards, the EGOT-winning legend wore the same fitted, black sequin Gucci gown she wore at the 2024 LACMA Gala. However, Gucci's creative director, Sabato De Sarno, tweaked the gown to have a pop of colour thanks to the addition of a rainbow cape for the Golden Globes.

Kate Moss rocks the same flock of feathers

(Image credit: Getty Images)

When you're Kate Moss, you can put anything on and look timeless, edgy and chic.

In 1998, the waifish supermodel slipped into a vintage, off-the-shoulder black cocktail dress by Jean Dessès, trimmed with marabou feathers. Six years later, she wore the same exact dress while out in NYC. While some of the feathers might have flown away by then, Kate's effortless take on the LBD still reigned supreme.

Glenn Close's Ralph Lauren suit

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Chic, timeless and full of poise, a white pantsuit should be in every woman's wardrobe.

And, if they're anything like Glenn Close, every woman can get plenty of wear out of the style.

The Fatal Attraction actress wore her white Ralph Lauren suit to the 2019 Screen Actors Guild Awards and again to the Ralph Lauren fashion show in 2024.

Susan Sarandon

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Susan Sarandon might have starred in some of the most iconic films of all time - Thelma and Louise, The Rocky Horror Picture Show and The Witches of Eastwick, to name a few - but that doesn't mean she's above re-wearing a favourite dress.

In 2013, she attended a film premiere wearing a black dress with geometric detailing. Two years later, at the Hamilton Broadway opening night, she wore the same dress again.

Princess Anne's wedding guest best

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We love that Princess Anne clearly doesn't stress too much about what to wear to a wedding - even if it's a big royal wedding.

In 2008, at Lady Rose Windsor’s wedding, the Princess Royal delved back into her wardrobe to wear the same white-and-yellow floral look she wore to the wedding of her brother, King Charles and Princess Diana in 1981.

Cate Blanchett mixes up the silhouette

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Cate Blanchett proved how the same item can be re-worn and reimagined for a completely different style.

The Australian actress wore a pink sequin top and matching pencil skirt from Alexandre Vauthier for the 2023 UK premiere of Tar.

Just a few months later, she re-purposed the top, this time with a pair of high-waisted black leather-look pants at the Berlin Film Festival. The edgier silhouette of the leather trousers perfectly fitted her more laid-back, messy ponytail hairstyle.

Queen Camilla re-wore one of her wedding dresses

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Queen Camilla proved she can get thrifty with her fashion, even poignant pieces like the short, scallop-trimmed Robinson Valentine dress she wore to her civil ceremony.

Before her wedding blessing, Camilla and Charles were officially married in a civil ceremony at Windsor Guildhall. The Queen Consort re-wore this elegant, understated white dress again in 2009, wearing it to the National Assembly of Wales.

Kirsten Dunst proves that white lace is timeless

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We'd love to know how much space these celebrities have in their closets, because The Virgin Suicides actress Kirsten Dunst was able to hold on to a stunning Christian Lacroix for 13 years.

She first wore the white, lacy short dress at the 2004 Vanity Fair Oscars Party. Then, in 2017, she wore the same look during Paris Fashion Week.

Calista Flockhart kept her statement skirt

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ally McBeal star Calista Flockhart proves that a pop of colour against a simple foundation is always an effective style choice.

Calista first wore her dazzling yellow silk Ralph Lauren skirt with a simple white button-down for the 1999 Emmys. Over 20 years later, she dug out the luminous skirt for the premiere of her husband, Harrison Ford's Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny in 2023. This time she wore it with a black, off-the-shoulder top.

Rita Moreno pays homage to herself

(Image credit: Getty Images)

There’s nothing quite so iconic as paying tribute to oneself, but that’s what EGOT legend Rita Moreno was able to do when she re-wore the same dress she wore when she won her first Oscar in 1962 to present an award at the 2018 Academy Awards.

The dress, which the West Side Story star explained she had made in Manila, was updated, changing the bodice from a high-neck to a strapless top.

Cate Blanchett mixes and matches

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Cate Blanchett has often re-worn and reworked her enviable wardrobe over the years, and we love how she mixes and matches her standout pieces.

In one example, Cate first wore a floral corset top from Alexander McQueen with a black feathered skirt at the 2016 BAFTAs.

In 2020, she re-wore the same bespoke corseted top, but this time with a pair of black trousers at the Venice Film Festival.

Meghan Markle’s sophisticated summer styling

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If it ain’t broke, don't fix it - that seems to be Meghan Markle’s attitude to beating the heat in a simple, versatile neutral midi dress when summer comes around.

The Duchess of Sussex wore the same sleeveless Nonie dress two years apart, once for the first time in London in 2018 and then again while on a tour of South Africa in 2019.

Kim Kardashian transforms a staple piece

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Reality TV might not be for everyone, but Kim Kardashian has most definitely earned her fashion accolades over the years.

One example is how she masterfully reimagined a simple black dress, transforming it from a glamorous addition everyone should have in their capsule wardrobe to a striking, dramatic ensemble.

Kim first wore the black Dolce & Gabbana dress to Glamour's Women of the Year Awards in 2011. Over a decade later, Kim added a lace top and some chunky crosses to the dress to create a Catholic-inspired, full drama look while attending the Italian wedding of her sister, Kourtney Kardashian.

Sophia Loren's double outing brings la dolce vita

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Risky to wear the same dress mere months apart? Not for a screen icon and style legend like Sophia Loren.

Sophia wore the same flattering and elegant black dress with a nude illusion mesh on the arms and shoulders, complete with a sprinkling of glitter, for the 2009 Pirelli Calendar launch and 2010 Golden Globes.