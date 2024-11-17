The best ways to style stripes: from Parisian chic to lengthening pinstripes

Try these ways to style stripes for a classic look that will never go out of fashion...

ways to style stripes
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to category:
Lauren Clark
By
published
in Features

After ways to style stripes? We like your thinking. The classic pattern has long been a go-to for some of the best-dressed women around - from elegant royalty to Hollywood stars - largely thanks to its chic French origins and impressive versatility.

However, in addition to a traditional white and navy uniform look, there are numerous ways to wear stripes. They can be incorporated into everything from knitwear and tailoring to dresses and accessories. Further still, you can have fun with colour as well as thickness, and the direction in which they run.

To better understand the many ways in which you can wear stripes in eye-catching fashion, we've rounded up some ensembles that have really earned their stripes - and they're easier to take inspiration from than you'd think. You'll be rushing to add them to your wardrobe in no time...

The best ways to style stripes

1. Parisian chic

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge arrives at the launch of The King's Cup Regatta at The Cutty Sark, Greenwich on May 07, 2019 in London, England

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Navy and white stripes are the original combo - and Kate Middleton has frequently proven why the pairing stands the test of time. The princess often channels the Parisian chic look on official royal engagements, including during an outing in London's Greenwich in 2019.

2. Colour block

Pornwika Spiecker outside Baum und Pferdgarten, during Copenhagen Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2023, on August 10, 2022 in Copenhagen, Denmark

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Rather than stick to neutral shades, you can always use a stripy pattern as a way to weave eye-catching hues into your outfit. The influencer Pornwika Spiecker clashed lilac and magenta in her long-sleeved top paired with jeans and white accessories for Copenhagen Fashion Week in 2022.

3. Striped focus

Sophia Geiss seen wearing a beige brown Gucci vintage bag, LeGer black cowboy boots, Levi’s flared denim dark blue wide trousers, H&M Studios blue and white striped shirt, Vehla brown eyewear shades on April 02, 2024 in Berlin, Germany

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Don't be afraid to let your stripes be the centre of attention by keeping the rest of your ensemble more understated. The influencer Sophia Geiss was snapped in Berlin in 2024 in an oversized blue and white shirt from H&M with flared Levi dark blue jeans and a beige brown Gucci bag.

4. Statement skirt

The Princess of Wales leaves a detoxification centre in Lambeth, south London, May 1991

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Royal women have been partial to stripes for decades - and Princess Diana was a particular fan. She memorably wore a red and white striped pencil skirt with a red blazer jacket and matching clutch bag while on an official engagement in 1991.

5. Cute co-ord

Celine Bethmann wearing blue striped Worst Behavior two piece and white Stradivarius heels on August 16, 2021 in Berlin, Germany

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In warmer temperatures, why not take inspiration from your PJ collection? The influencer Celine Bethmann looked effortlessly chic in a baby blue shirt and shorts co-ord set - featuring white stripes - while stepping out in Berlin in 2021.

6. Slouchy stripes

Sienna Miller attends day seven of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 09, 2023 in London, England

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sienna Miller can always be relied upon for accessible fashion inspiration. The actress opted for a slouchy blue trouser suit - bearing white stripes - for Wimbledon in 2023. She kept her accessories low-key, with a pair of black sunglasses and a woven navy handbag.

7. Classic cardigan

Alexandra Lapp, waering a blue top by Celine, a white jacket with white stripes by Celine, a black belt by Celine, a Jeans by Citizen of Humanity, blue Sneakers by Adidas, a black classic flap bag by Chanel and sunglasses by Celine, during a streetstyle shooting on May 12, 2024 in Paris, France

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A stalwart of Parisian chic is the classic monochrome striped cardigan, featuring a round neck and gold buttons. The influencer Alexandra Lapp wore the timeless piece with a Chanel handbag - as well as jeans and trainers for a modern twist - while out in Paris in 2024.

8. Knitted stripes

Gigi Hadid is seen in SoHo on April 20, 2023 in New York City

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Gigi Hadid elevated her outfit with pink and green striped knitwear tied around her neck while out in New York in 2023. The model paired the piece with a pink oversized shirt, ripped blue jeans and green sunglasses.

9. Thick stripes

Marlies-Pia Pfeifhofer wearing a multicolored striped pullover by Tommy Hilfiger, white pants with a black lateral strip by Marcell von Berlin, a white Cleo bag by Prada, mini hoops earrings by Juuls & Karats, white sneakers by Nike and sunglasses by Ray Ban during a street style shooting on April 23, 2021 in Munich, Germany

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Broaden your horizons with a thicker-striped pattern. The influencer Marlies-Pia Pfeifhofer wore a multicolour jumper by Tommy Hilfiger with a pair of white tracksuit bottoms and trainers - along with a white Prada bag - while out in Munich in 2021.

10. Classic pinstripes

Behati Prinsloo attends the 2024 Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on April 13, 2024 in Los Angeles, California

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Pinstripes have a well-known elongating effect. The model Behati Prinsloo turned to the chic pattern for the navy and white strapless dress that she wore to the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles in 2024.

11. Sharp tailoring

Emma Stone wears a white shirt, a royal blue with small red striped print pattern buttoned blazer jacket, matching royal blue with small red striped print pattern suit pants, a black shiny leather handbag from Louis Vuitton, black and white shiny leather pointed heels shoes , outside Louis Vuitton, during Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Fall Winter 2023 2024, on March 06, 2023 in Paris, France

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Tired of your plain suit? Tailoring is a great opportunity to flex your penchant for stripes. Emma Stone turned heads in a cobalt blue double-breasted trouser suit with red stripes, which she paired with a black Louis Vuitton handbag, at Paris Fashion Week in 2023.

12. Asymmetric stripes

Emma Grede attends the 2024 LACMA Art+Film Gala at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 02, 2024 in Los Angeles, California

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Stripes needn't just run vertically or horizontally - they can also be asymmetric too, and to dazzling effect. Businesswoman Emma Grede enlisted such a design for her stunning monochrome gown at the 2024 LACMA Art+Film Gala in Los Angeles.

13. Subtle stripes

Sharon Stone attends The Olympic Gala Of Champions at Four Season George V on August 03, 2024 in Paris, France

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you prefer a more understated style, then Sharon Stone has demonstrated how to carry off subtle stripes with aplomb. The actress wowed in a beige trouser suit, with faint silver stripes running through, at an Olympic event in Paris in 2024.

14. Monochrome stripes

Niecy Nash attends the InStyle Imagemaker Awards at Private Residence on October 24, 2024 in Bel Air, California

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Stripes are usually considered more of a daytime rather than an eveningwear pattern - however, for the latter, they can still look incredibly chic. The actress Niecy Nash wowed in a monochrome off-shoulder dress with a black and white striped upper half at the InStyle Imagemaker Awards in Bel Air in 2024.

15. Patterned stripes

Kate Winslet attends the 2024 Women In Film Annual Gala at The Beverly Hilton on October 24, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kate Winslet proved that you can incorporate stripes with another pattern for a serious style statement. The actress wore a relaxed cream trouser suit with thin black stripes and a pretty blue floral pattern at the 2024 Women In Film Annual Gala in Beverly Hills.

16. Sheer stripes

Ashley Roberts attends the World Premiere of "COME ALIVE! The Greatest Showman Circus Spectacular" at Empress Museum on October 16, 2024 in London, England

(Image credit: Getty Images)

You can enlist sheer stripes to add an element of stylish seduction to your look. The Pussycat Dolls' Ashley Roberts turned heads in a sweeping red gown with carefully placed see-through panels at an event in London in 2024.

17. Knitted stripes

Ines Isaias is seen wearing a green striped Lacoste sweater, white shirt, white panel skirt, white socks, black shoes and Lacoste white bag outside the Lacoste show during Womenswear Spring/Summer 2025 as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 01, 2024 in Paris, France

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Stripy knitwear is a great way to bring a cool, casual element to an otherwise prim ensemble. Influencer Ines Isaias executed this to stylish effect at Paris Fashion Week in 2024 in a green-striped knit layered over a pleated white midi-skirt.

18. Optical illusion

Kaia Gerber attends the 2024 Time100 Next at Chelsea Piers on October 09, 2024 in New York City

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The versatility of stripes means they can be enlisted to create an eye-catching optical illusion. A case in point was Kaia Gerber's black sheer 'string' dress at an event in New York in 2024, which she finished off with a pair of classic black heels.

19. Professional stripes

Rachel Zegler is seen on October 9, 2024 in New York City

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Pinstripes can be used to enhance the smartness of your outfit - particularly in a grey-and-white design. Rachel Zegler looked like she meant business out in New York in 2024 in a short-sleeved midi-dress with black accessories.

20. Floor-length stripes

Naomi Campbell attends the Award Ceremony For The Insigna Of "Chevalier De L'Ordre Des Arts Et Des Lettres - Knight Of The Order Of Arts And Letters" to Naomi Campbell on September 26, 2024 in Paris, France

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While many might opt for stripes as a small part of their overall outfit, Naomi Campbell showed that you can wear them virtually head to toe for a striking look. The model stepped out in a monochrome button-through gown at an event in Paris in 2024.

21. Two-piece stripes

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon are seen in Chelsea, Manhattan on September 09, 2024 in New York City

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For a smart but casual look, you can't go wrong with a blue and white striped co-ord. Swiss jewellery professional Ines de Ramon (who's been linked to Brad Pitt) exuded effortless style in a matching waistcoat and trouser ensemble while stepping out in New York in 2024.

22. Cute stripes

Jenna Coleman seen attending the Veronica Beard summer party at Serpentine Gallery on June 20, 2023 in London, England

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jenna Coleman opted for a classic striped look in a cardigan and shorts co-ord for a summer party at the Serpentine Gallery in 2023. However, the actress gave the print a modern twist with pastel hues and by accessorising with a pair of eye-catching silver ballet flats.

23. Striped headwear

Bella Hadid is seen on October 24, 2022 in New York City

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Stripes needn't just be kept to your clothes. Bella Hadid brightened up her otherwise all-black dress and boots look with a red and white striped headscarf artfully tied over her hair while out in New York in 2022.

24. Shirt dress

Kendall Jenner is seen in Manhattan on September 19, 2023 in New York City

(Image credit: Getty Images)

An easy entryway to stripes? Follow Kendall Jenner's lead and wear a blue and white oversized 'boyfriend shirt' as a dress. The model smartened up the relaxed look, while out in New York in 2023, with black accessories.

25. Sparkly stripes

Cynthia Erivo arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Amazon MGM Studios "Challengers" at Westwood Village Theater on April 16, 2024 in Los Angeles, California

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Cynthia Eruvo elevated her black leather trousers and PVC boots at an event in Los Angeles in 2024 with an oversized blue striped shirt that had a dazzling sparkly finish. The actress finished off her cool look with silver jewellery.

26. 70s stripes

Julia Roberts attends the SeriousFun New York City Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center’s Frederick P. Rose Hall on November 14, 2022 in New York City

(Image credit: Getty Images)

There was an element of vintage fashion around Julia Roberts' striking look at a New York gala in 2022. The actress wore a striped grey skirt suit with a matching tie and a multicoloured striped coat draped over her shoulders.

27. Dressed-down stripes

Hailey Bieber is seen on March 13, 2023 in Los Angeles, California

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Hailey Bieber has proved that stripes make the perfect daytime-casual look. The model, while out and about in Los Angeles in 2023, wore a blue and red striped knit with a black leather jacket and a pair of blue jeans.

28. Classic monochrome

Marlies-Pia Pfeiffhofer, wearing a white pullover with black stripes by Veronica Beard, a blue jeans skirt by Mango, a dark brown trench coat by Cos, dark brown boots by Cos and a dark brown bag by Miu Miu, during a streetstyle shooting on October 31, 2022 in Munich, German

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you only add one striped piece to your wardrobe, make it a classic black and white long-sleeved top. The influencer Marlies-Pia Pfeiffhofer wore her's with a satin-effect trench, a denim midi-skirt and wine-hued accessories to stunning effect.

29. Clashing stripes

Karin Teigl wearing Chanel denim sandals, Jacquemus Chiquito rose bag, Jacquemus neon green oversized blazer, Jacquemus checked rose pink cropped top and Jacquemus striped rose pink matching midi skirt and Loewe white rose shades on August 04, 2022 in Vienna, Austria

(Image credit: Getty Images)

There's no need to always be matchy-matchy with your striped outfit. Influencer Karin Teigl turned heads in a Jacquemus ensemble - featuring a pink striped midi-skirt, which she 'clashed' with a chequered crop top and a lime green blazer jacket - in Vienna in 2022.

30. Mixed stripes

Therese Hellström @tesshell wears white cat-eye sunglasses, a multi colored striped wool midi dress with long sleeves, a brown leather Hermes bag, green pointed shoes with metallic pearls, on April 08, 2021 in Paris, France

(Image credit: Getty Images)

To create more visual interest in your outfit, why not pair horizontal and vertical stripes together? The influencer Therese Hellström wowed in a multicoloured jumper and pleated skirt look while out in Paris in 2021.

31. Striped scarf

Ellie Delphine wears golden earrings, a multi colored orange and blue striped wool Loewe fringed scarf, an orange wool oversized long coat with flared large sleeves from Mariam Al Sibai, a pullover with colored print, a blue leather bag from Gucci with a golden buckle, gray jogger sportswear pants from Norma Kamali, New Balance sneakers shoes, on January 06, 2021 in Paris, France

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A striped scarf is a simple way to add the pattern into your outfit during the chillier months. The influencer Ellie Delphine layered the chunky multicoloured accessory over her coat when out in Paris in 2021.

32. Striped trousers

Jaime Xie, wearing Prada top, Dior bag and Alessandra Rich earrings, is seen outside Ralph and Russo show during Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Fall Winter 2019 - 2020 on July 01, 2019 in Paris, France

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While striped tops may be more prevalent, you can also enlist the pattern for your lower half to stylish effect. The influencer Jaime Xie wore navy flared trousers - bearing thin white stripes - with a fluffy white Prada top and purple Dior handbag during Paris Fashion Week in 2019.

Lauren Clark
Lauren Clark

Lauren is a freelance writer and editor with more than six years of digital and magazine experience. In addition to Womanandhome.com she has penned news and features for titles including Women's Health, The Telegraph, Stylist, Dazed, Grazia, The Sun's Fabulous, Yahoo Style UK and Get The Gloss. 

While Lauren specializes in covering wellness topics—ranging from nutrition and fitness, to health conditions and mental wellbeing—she has written across a diverse range of lifestyle topics, including beauty and travel. Career highlights so far include: luxury spa-hopping in Spain, interviewing Heidi Klum and joining an £18k-a-year London gym.

Latest