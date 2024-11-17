The best ways to style stripes: from Parisian chic to lengthening pinstripes

After ways to style stripes? We like your thinking. The classic pattern has long been a go-to for some of the best-dressed women around - from elegant royalty to Hollywood stars - largely thanks to its chic French origins and impressive versatility.

However, in addition to a traditional white and navy uniform look, there are numerous ways to wear stripes. They can be incorporated into everything from knitwear and tailoring to dresses and accessories. Further still, you can have fun with colour as well as thickness, and the direction in which they run.

To better understand the many ways in which you can wear stripes in eye-catching fashion, we've rounded up some ensembles that have really earned their stripes - and they're easier to take inspiration from than you'd think. You'll be rushing to add them to your wardrobe in no time...

The best ways to style stripes

1. Parisian chic

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Navy and white stripes are the original combo - and Kate Middleton has frequently proven why the pairing stands the test of time. The princess often channels the Parisian chic look on official royal engagements, including during an outing in London's Greenwich in 2019.

2. Colour block

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Rather than stick to neutral shades, you can always use a stripy pattern as a way to weave eye-catching hues into your outfit. The influencer Pornwika Spiecker clashed lilac and magenta in her long-sleeved top paired with jeans and white accessories for Copenhagen Fashion Week in 2022.

3. Striped focus

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Don't be afraid to let your stripes be the centre of attention by keeping the rest of your ensemble more understated. The influencer Sophia Geiss was snapped in Berlin in 2024 in an oversized blue and white shirt from H&M with flared Levi dark blue jeans and a beige brown Gucci bag.

4. Statement skirt

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Royal women have been partial to stripes for decades - and Princess Diana was a particular fan. She memorably wore a red and white striped pencil skirt with a red blazer jacket and matching clutch bag while on an official engagement in 1991.

5. Cute co-ord

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In warmer temperatures, why not take inspiration from your PJ collection? The influencer Celine Bethmann looked effortlessly chic in a baby blue shirt and shorts co-ord set - featuring white stripes - while stepping out in Berlin in 2021.

6. Slouchy stripes

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sienna Miller can always be relied upon for accessible fashion inspiration. The actress opted for a slouchy blue trouser suit - bearing white stripes - for Wimbledon in 2023. She kept her accessories low-key, with a pair of black sunglasses and a woven navy handbag.

7. Classic cardigan

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A stalwart of Parisian chic is the classic monochrome striped cardigan, featuring a round neck and gold buttons. The influencer Alexandra Lapp wore the timeless piece with a Chanel handbag - as well as jeans and trainers for a modern twist - while out in Paris in 2024.

8. Knitted stripes

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Gigi Hadid elevated her outfit with pink and green striped knitwear tied around her neck while out in New York in 2023. The model paired the piece with a pink oversized shirt, ripped blue jeans and green sunglasses.

9. Thick stripes

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Broaden your horizons with a thicker-striped pattern. The influencer Marlies-Pia Pfeifhofer wore a multicolour jumper by Tommy Hilfiger with a pair of white tracksuit bottoms and trainers - along with a white Prada bag - while out in Munich in 2021.

10. Classic pinstripes

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Pinstripes have a well-known elongating effect. The model Behati Prinsloo turned to the chic pattern for the navy and white strapless dress that she wore to the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles in 2024.

11. Sharp tailoring

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Tired of your plain suit? Tailoring is a great opportunity to flex your penchant for stripes. Emma Stone turned heads in a cobalt blue double-breasted trouser suit with red stripes, which she paired with a black Louis Vuitton handbag, at Paris Fashion Week in 2023.

12. Asymmetric stripes

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Stripes needn't just run vertically or horizontally - they can also be asymmetric too, and to dazzling effect. Businesswoman Emma Grede enlisted such a design for her stunning monochrome gown at the 2024 LACMA Art+Film Gala in Los Angeles.

13. Subtle stripes

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you prefer a more understated style, then Sharon Stone has demonstrated how to carry off subtle stripes with aplomb. The actress wowed in a beige trouser suit, with faint silver stripes running through, at an Olympic event in Paris in 2024.

14. Monochrome stripes

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Stripes are usually considered more of a daytime rather than an eveningwear pattern - however, for the latter, they can still look incredibly chic. The actress Niecy Nash wowed in a monochrome off-shoulder dress with a black and white striped upper half at the InStyle Imagemaker Awards in Bel Air in 2024.

15. Patterned stripes

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kate Winslet proved that you can incorporate stripes with another pattern for a serious style statement. The actress wore a relaxed cream trouser suit with thin black stripes and a pretty blue floral pattern at the 2024 Women In Film Annual Gala in Beverly Hills.

16. Sheer stripes

(Image credit: Getty Images)

You can enlist sheer stripes to add an element of stylish seduction to your look. The Pussycat Dolls' Ashley Roberts turned heads in a sweeping red gown with carefully placed see-through panels at an event in London in 2024.

17. Knitted stripes

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Stripy knitwear is a great way to bring a cool, casual element to an otherwise prim ensemble. Influencer Ines Isaias executed this to stylish effect at Paris Fashion Week in 2024 in a green-striped knit layered over a pleated white midi-skirt.



18. Optical illusion

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The versatility of stripes means they can be enlisted to create an eye-catching optical illusion. A case in point was Kaia Gerber's black sheer 'string' dress at an event in New York in 2024, which she finished off with a pair of classic black heels.

19. Professional stripes

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Pinstripes can be used to enhance the smartness of your outfit - particularly in a grey-and-white design. Rachel Zegler looked like she meant business out in New York in 2024 in a short-sleeved midi-dress with black accessories.

20. Floor-length stripes

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While many might opt for stripes as a small part of their overall outfit, Naomi Campbell showed that you can wear them virtually head to toe for a striking look. The model stepped out in a monochrome button-through gown at an event in Paris in 2024.

21. Two-piece stripes

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For a smart but casual look, you can't go wrong with a blue and white striped co-ord. Swiss jewellery professional Ines de Ramon (who's been linked to Brad Pitt) exuded effortless style in a matching waistcoat and trouser ensemble while stepping out in New York in 2024.

22. Cute stripes

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jenna Coleman opted for a classic striped look in a cardigan and shorts co-ord for a summer party at the Serpentine Gallery in 2023. However, the actress gave the print a modern twist with pastel hues and by accessorising with a pair of eye-catching silver ballet flats.

23. Striped headwear

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Stripes needn't just be kept to your clothes. Bella Hadid brightened up her otherwise all-black dress and boots look with a red and white striped headscarf artfully tied over her hair while out in New York in 2022.

24. Shirt dress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

An easy entryway to stripes? Follow Kendall Jenner's lead and wear a blue and white oversized 'boyfriend shirt' as a dress. The model smartened up the relaxed look, while out in New York in 2023, with black accessories.

25. Sparkly stripes

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Cynthia Eruvo elevated her black leather trousers and PVC boots at an event in Los Angeles in 2024 with an oversized blue striped shirt that had a dazzling sparkly finish. The actress finished off her cool look with silver jewellery.

26. 70s stripes

(Image credit: Getty Images)

There was an element of vintage fashion around Julia Roberts' striking look at a New York gala in 2022. The actress wore a striped grey skirt suit with a matching tie and a multicoloured striped coat draped over her shoulders.

27. Dressed-down stripes

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Hailey Bieber has proved that stripes make the perfect daytime-casual look. The model, while out and about in Los Angeles in 2023, wore a blue and red striped knit with a black leather jacket and a pair of blue jeans.

28. Classic monochrome

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you only add one striped piece to your wardrobe, make it a classic black and white long-sleeved top. The influencer Marlies-Pia Pfeiffhofer wore her's with a satin-effect trench, a denim midi-skirt and wine-hued accessories to stunning effect.

29. Clashing stripes

(Image credit: Getty Images)

There's no need to always be matchy-matchy with your striped outfit. Influencer Karin Teigl turned heads in a Jacquemus ensemble - featuring a pink striped midi-skirt, which she 'clashed' with a chequered crop top and a lime green blazer jacket - in Vienna in 2022.

30. Mixed stripes

(Image credit: Getty Images)

To create more visual interest in your outfit, why not pair horizontal and vertical stripes together? The influencer Therese Hellström wowed in a multicoloured jumper and pleated skirt look while out in Paris in 2021.

31. Striped scarf

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A striped scarf is a simple way to add the pattern into your outfit during the chillier months. The influencer Ellie Delphine layered the chunky multicoloured accessory over her coat when out in Paris in 2021.

32. Striped trousers

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While striped tops may be more prevalent, you can also enlist the pattern for your lower half to stylish effect. The influencer Jaime Xie wore navy flared trousers - bearing thin white stripes - with a fluffy white Prada top and purple Dior handbag during Paris Fashion Week in 2019.