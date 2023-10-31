Anne Hathaway's best looks: from classic red carpet gowns to dramatic fashion moments

Anne Hathaway has established herself as quite the style icon. We all fell in love with the actress's iconic outfits in the Devil Wears Prada back in the '00s ('Are you wearing the...' 'the Chanel boots? Yeah, I am') but we'd argue that Anne's real-life ensembles are even more iconic.

Her style evolution has seen the actress go from more demure red carpet dresses for special occasions to full-fledged high-fashion looks at events like the Met Gala in New York and the Oscars in LA. Anne's most recent fashion moments are daring, bold and completely breathtaking.

As a high-profile - and many times Oscar-nominated - actress, appearing in films such as The Devil Wears Prada, Alice In Wonderland and Catwoman, Anne Hathaway's best looks are often red carpet moments, but she does occasionally step out in the odd casual outfits too, which are just as stylish and usually tapping into the latest fashion trends.

These are Anne Hathaway's best looks that chart her style evolution, whether you want inspiration for the best dresses for a special occasion, or simply to marvel at the actress's endless supply of statement pieces and iconic style moments.

Anne Hathaway's best looks

1. The glittering ballgown

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Queen Clarisse Renaldi (played by Julie Andrews in The Princess Diaries) would be proud - Anne Hathaway's stunning gown here is certainly worthy of Princess status. The actress looks a vision in this cascading glittery gown for a night out in New York City and even in spite of her numerous incredible Met Gala outfits, this has to be our favourite look.

2. The pink shimmer dress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In another incredible statement dress, Anne wears her dark hair off her shoulders to showcase this stunning strapless number, which comes complete with a thigh high split and fitted bodice. Simple metallic shoes complete the look.

3. The floor-length patterned gown

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Another striking gown, this voluminous Jean Paul Gaultier gown is unlike anything we've seen before - and we're completely in awe. Featuring a stunning neckline and various panels of different patterns, Anne lets the dress do the talking with slicked-back hair and simple makeup for the Ocean's 8 premiere. A masterclass in statement dressing.

4. The demure white gown

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Opting for a more demure dress at the Hollywood Film Awards, this draped white gown features a full skirt and voluminous sleeves, pulled in at the waist to create a beautiful silhouette.

5. The cut-out blue gown

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For the premier of We Crashed, in which Anne had a starring role, the leading lady embraces the trends with a bright blue - and very bold - cut-out gown, which shows her lingerie underneath. Paired with on-trend slingbacks and touseled hair, the look is a triumph.

6. The fairytale white gown

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If ever there was a dress made for the Cannes red carpet, this is it. This Armani Prive gown features a simple slip shape, with an off-the-shoulder design and elegant train. Teamed with sky-high heels and simple hair and makeup Anne embodies elegant French style.

7. The animal print dress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It's a common school of thought that loud prints should be paired with plainer items, but Anne's double leopard-print ensemble shows us why you shouldn't always play by the fashion rules. The actress teams a textured printed mini dress with matching tights and shoes for a showstopping evening look.

8. The safety-pin-style Versace gown

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Truly embodying the spirit of the Met Gala, Anne found her fashion feet with this striking Versace gown, reminiscent of Liz Hurly's iconic 'safety-pin dress' back in the '90s. Ann's hair and makeup look the part, with a smokey eye makeup look taking centre stage and voluminous, undone locks.

9. The Grecian gown

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A throwback to one of Anne's earlier red carpet looks, this billowing Grecian gown is serving up old-school glamour, with a cinched-in waist and classic asymmetric shape. Anne's typically flawless and classic makeup ensures her natural beauty shines through.

10. The satin mini dress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

No stranger to a bold look, Anne pairs a voluminous purple Marc Jacobs mini dress with big hair and killer heels while walking the leopard print (!) carpet for the Met Gala in 2009.

11. The simple black jumpsuit

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While Anne is often spotted in the most elaborate styles, she also knows how to rock a simple ensemble, like this classic black jumpsuit. Having said that, the cut-out neckline does add some interest to the outfit, as do the patterned high heels.

12. The XXL bomber coat

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This look definitely screams 'Matrix' to us, with the futurist XXL bomber jacket combined with heavy-duty chunky boots. This statement puffer jacket was taken from Versace’s autumn/winter 2022 collection and is a toasty replacement to the actress's usual red-carpet gowns.

13. The embroidered jumpsuit

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For the premiere of Hustlers, Anne ditched the gowns and dresses in favour of a stylish black jumpsuit with embroidered details. For this look, Anne wore her hair loose in natural waves with her signature bold eye makeup.

14. The leopard-print gown

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Another sterling leopard-print number from Anne, this time for a different look entirely. For the Met Gala, the actress looked super fierce in a leopard print Elie Saab ball gown, which she paired with sparkly Olgana Paris Bella Jewel sandals.

15. The jumpsuit/blazer combo

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This is a combination that shouldn't quite work - a country-style blazer with a loose white jumpsuit - but Anne fuses the two styles together perfectly for effortless style. Her impeccable loose wavy hairstyle and dewy makeup paired with a bold lip also help pull this fabulous look together.

16. The structured white gown

(Image credit: Getty Images)

One of Anne's earlier red carpet appearances saw her wear this striking white gown, cinched in at the waist and finished with a statement brooch. She kept things simple with slicked-back hair - a typical look for Anne, this time featuring a deep side parting.

17. The plunging gold gown

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Often rocking sequins and metallic fabrics, Anne paired a glamorous gold gown with diamond earrings and loose waves for the Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica. We love the incredibly sparkly long sleeves.

18. The sheer panelled gown

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Anne went all out for her walk on the red carpet for a film premiere in Berlin, wearing a statement Valentino column dress comprised of sheer panels and black bow details, wearing a nude bodysuit underneath to show the dress in all its glory.

19. The long-sleeved pattern dress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We love this patterned and belted dress, worn by Anne for the Sundance Film Festival shortly after the birth of her second child. The actress teamed the look with black boots and simple hair and makeup for the occasion.

20. The futuristic dress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Anne was back in those futuristic platform boots and an equally statement-making leather mini-dress for the Versace FW23 Show in California. A look her Catwoman character would certainly be proud of!

21. The ruffled satin gown

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Another fabulous throwback to Anne's earlier years on the red carpet, this beautiful layered satin gown is feminine and chic. Simple black accessories and super shiny locks finish the demure look.

22. The embellished haute couture dress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Another showstopper, Anne opted for an embellished Valentino Fall 2022 Haute Couture dress for a film premier in New York City - with matching boots! Anne's long hair is worn with plenty of volume to accentuate the high-fashion look.

23. The leather mini and t-shirt combo

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Anne fuses formal and casual styles with ease with this outfit, worn for a studio visit in New York. Her logo t-shirt somewhat softens the statement pencil skirt, while killer heels finish the glamorous look.

24. The simple red dress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While this look may be from one of Anne's earliest red carpet appearances, it still oozes style, with simple lines and a perfect fit. We love the bold red colour - a favourite of Anne's in her earlier fashion years. Black heels and a simple clutch are all you need to set off this killer look.

25. The '70s-style gown

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Anne graced the red carpet in a 70's style dress from one of her favourite designers, Versace. This original and eye-catching gown fuses a retro pattern with delicate green lace, the look completed with a vintage-style 'do.

26. The wide leg jeans

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For Paris Fashion Week, Anne was spotted in a very stylish ensemble, consisting of wide-leg jeans, a fitted coat, oversized shades and a flat-cap hat - very Andy in the Devil Wears Prada. A perfectly 'thrown-together' look.

27. The gold caped gown

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Anne's Met Gala outfits have become legendary and in 2015, the actress wore a shimmering gold gown with an attached cape for a futuristic look. This look was dreamed up by Ralph Lauren and the actress completed the look with gold sandals and a matching box clutch.

28. The baggy jeans and t-shirt combo

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Anne wore some seriously oversized grey denim jeans while out and about with Rebecca Miller in New York City. Teamed with a simple t-shirt with a leather jacket thrown over her arm, Anne looks relaxed and nonchalant, but still super stylish, in this off-duty outfit.

29. The red co-ord

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Taking a departure from the usual red carpet gown, Anne opted for a bold two-piece instead with just a hint of skin around the midriff. Her simple black clutch provides the perfect clashing accessory.

30. The statement hat

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While Anne may be the Queen of the statement dress, this time she let her hat do the talking with this embroidered number. Anne completed the look with high-waisted jeans and strappy heels for a delightful mix of formal and casual styles.

32. The sheer black gown

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In a rare snap of Anne with platinum blonde hair, the actress had donned a figure-hugging mesh gown with a glitter skirt for yet another Met Gala appearance. Note the super-glam feathered cuffs that finish this statement gown, designed by Valentino.