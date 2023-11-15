We can't believe how similar these £13 Amazon earrings look to a £860 Bottega Veneta pair

If you've kept up to date with this season's trends, you may have seen that these Bottega Veneta drop earrings are everywhere. One of the most sought-after pieces of jewellery of the year they carry a steep £860 price tag but, you'll be pleased to hear that there's a bargain alternative available - and we can hardly spot the difference.

According to the jewellery trends for 2023, bigger is better. From statement rings to blingy body chains, the more noticeable the item, the more likely it is to reach cult status. It's no surprise, therefore, that the Bottega Veneta drop earrings have captured the hearts of the fashion set and A-Listers including Rosie Huntington-Whiteley have been spotted in them.

After the Anthropologie version of the Bottega Jodie bag went viral earlier this year, we have seen several impressive lookalikes for other Bottega items floating around online. However, none have been quite as close to the original as these earrings, which can be found for under £13 on Amazon, saving you an absolute fortune - without compromising on style.

The Bottega Veneta drop earrings on the runway. (Image credit: Getty)

After debuting on the runway back in February 2022, the teardrop accessories attracted plenty of buzz. Styled with a buttery, silky gown and a signature Bottega woven tote, they practically sold themselves. But this meant that they were almost consistently out of stock after their first launch, so it has been historically tricky to track down a pair.

Thankfully, they are currently in stock at SSENSE if you're ready to splurge. But if you want to try out a more affordable alternative before you invest, or you are working with a tighter budget, even the trained eye may not be able to spot the difference between these two pairs.

Bottega Veneta Gold Drop Earrings View at Ssense RRP: £860 | If you can afford to invest in the real thing, these 18k gold-plated sterling silver earrings are a timeless and premium purchase that will be the centrepiece of your jewellery collection. You tend to get what you pay for with earrings, so you can be sure of a true luxury purchase that will serve you well. The quality materials ensure a high-shine finish that will last beautifully for years, but you also get a polishing cloth bag included to keep them in top condition, helping you to store your jewellery correctly. Amazon Chunky Gold Earrings View at Amazon RRP: £12.99 | If you are working with a smaller budget but still want to capture the designer look, we couldn't be more impressed by how similar this Amazon offering looks to the original. Reviewers note that they are lightweight and durable, as well as being hypoallergenic. Of course, you won't get the same level of metal as you would with Bottega, but they provide a gorgeous look for a great price. Plus, they're available in both gold and silver, so you can pick the jewellery colourway that best suits your style.

How do you wear a drop earring?

The beauty of drop earrings, especially the Bottega ones, is that they can work with absolutely any look. Due to the oversized style of this particular pair, they will likely be the focal point of your outfit as well as working to frame and brighten the face. There are no limits to how you wear them, but we recommend styling them with minimal or dainty jewellery to really show off the style.