One of Kate Middleton's most dreamy designer bags has a rare discount right now - and it's under £300

Get Kate Middleton's Nano Montreal bag from DeMellier for under £300 right now as part of their Black Friday 2023 sale - and hurry!

It goes without saying that Kate Middleton carries some of the most fashionable handbags out there - even recently, she wore a stunning Anya Hindmarch bag to the State Banquet. One of her best designer bags is the Nano Montreal from DeMellier - and we just learned that the chic mini bag is on an exclusive sale for Black Friday. And what's more, it's under £300!

London-based brand DeMellier just launched its annual Black Friday sale in which they're offering products for 20% off with the code "BF20" at checkout - and the code also includes free shipping! Double win. In the sale, you can find one of Kate's most worn handbags, the Nano Montreal, in a variety of colours for only £264 at checkout.

Kate usually wears the camel-colour shade "deep toffee smooth," which sounds exactly what the name denotes - a smooth, brown shade that will match perfectly with any outfits you have ready for this winter.

The Nano Montreal | Deep Toffee Smooth | DeMellier Visit Site RRP: Was £330 Now £264 with code BF20 | The Nano Montreal is a petite structured cross-body bag with a removable/adjustable cross-body strap and tubular top handle The Nano Montreal | Taupe Smooth | DeMellier Visit Site RRP: Was £330 Now £264 with code BF20 | This lighter grey-ish colour is perfect for matching with any winter outfit this holiday season. The Nano Montreal | Rose Smooth | DeMellier Visit Site RRP: Was £330 Now £264 with code BF20| Go Barbiecore this winter with the rose-toned version of this classic DeMellier bag.

This purse works for truly all occasions and is so versatile. Not only can it be worn either as a cross body bag or simply held by its handles, offering a variety of styles to wear it, but it also comes in a whopping 11 different chic colourways - even some rather fun and bold colours.

Kate chicly wore the shade "deep toffee smooth," pairing it with a monochrome beige outfit in November of 2022 while on an outing in Scarborough with Prince William. She wore the mini camel bag with a slim-fit, midi-length beige turtleneck dress, as well as a winter coat identical in shade to the dress. She also paired it with a slightly darker brown belt, which complemented the bag exquisitely, as both products featured gold hardware.

She first debuted this bag, however, in 2021, when she celebrated the release of the "Hold Still" book in London.

For this outing, she paired the same camel-coloured DeMellier bag with a bright orangey-red coat, as well as a pair of nude pump heels - an outfit perfect for spring. With this look, she proved that the bag really is versatile and appropriate for all seasons - making it all the more tempting to purchase one!