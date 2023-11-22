Kate Middleton makes history at State Banquet in sentimental Strathmore Rose Tiara not seen for decades and angelic designer gown
Kate Middleton's State Banquet look featured the illusive Strathmore Rose Tiara and a cape-sleeve gown by one of her go-to designers
Kate’s State Banquet look made history as she wore the Strathmore Rose Tiara not seen for decades and an angelic white gown.
The Royal Family know what makes for the best jewellery to invest in and their everyday pieces are pretty special. However, a tiara moment is something fans look forward to and many of us wouldn’t have seen the Princess of Wales’s choice of jewelled headpiece from 21st November coming. Kate’s State Banquet look made history at Buckingham Palace held in honour of the visiting President of the Republic of Korea, Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife Kim Keon Hee.
Instead of opting for one of Queen Elizabeth’s tiaras we’ve seen her wear before, Kate wowed in the Strathmore Rose Tiara which hasn’t been seen for almost a century. This is exceptionally intricate and arranged in a beautiful pattern of roses and leaves. Kate’s tiara is also likely very sentimental for the Royal Family.
This magnificent piece once belonged to the Queen Mother who received it as a wedding present from her father, the Earl of Strathmore and Kinghorne, when she married King George VI in 1923. She was apparently pictured wearing the Strathmore Rose Tiara in 1926, the year her daughter Queen Elizabeth was born.
However since then this gorgeous tiara has generally not been seen in public or worn - until the Princess of Wales made her debut wearing it at the State Banquet.
This might be seen as a surprising choice as since Prince William and Kate’s wedding in 2011 she’s only ever worn three tiaras - the Cartier Halo Tiara, the Lover’s Knot Tiara and the Lotus Flower Tiara.
On this occasion whether intentionally or not, the future Queen Consort honoured another Queen Consort with her choice to wear the Queen Mother’s tiara. Kate paired it with an equally spectacular white embellished gown by one of her go-to designers, Jenny Packham.
Although it might be reminiscent of the dress she wore to another State Banquet last year, it’s understood to be a very similar but slightly different piece rather than being recycled. Either way, the Princess of Wales looked angelic in white and the gown was floor length, but subtle darts in the skirt for added structure and volume.
It also featured floaty cape-style sleeves covered in sparkly adornments which were super feminine and linked in with Kate’s red cape outfit from earlier in the day. This was a stunningly elegant choice and also allowed her elbow-length opera gloves to be a real feature of the outfit too. She accessorised with a £475 Anya Hindmarch Maud clutch bag in ivory satin which featured a fabulous pearl clasp and Queen Elizabeth’s Diamond Frame earrings.
These earrings have a floral motif which works perfectly with the Strathmore Rose Tiara as part of Kate’s State Banquet look and Queen Elizabeth wore them to the State Opening of Parliament in 2012. The combination of the floral elements, white gown and diamonds came together to make the Princess of Wales’s outfit dazzling as well as very timeless. This was a look steeped in history and now that she’s made her debut wearing the Strathmore Rose Tiara, who knows whether this could become one of Kate’s new go-tos for future state occasions.
Oliver Bonas
RRP: £55 | Perfect for party season, this pearl detail embellished clutch bag is a gorgeous accessory to add extra elegance to any outfit.
Kate Spade
RRP: £160 | If you love the design of the Strathmore Rose Tiara then these earrings are a lovely way to emulate that floral glamour for special occasions.
John Lewis & Partners
RRP: £9.60 |These simple yet effective teardrop shaped crystal huggie earrings are an affordable way to elevate your looks with more sparkle this festive season.
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Emma is a Royal Editor with seven years of experience working in digital publishing. Her specialist areas including literature, the British Royal Family and knowing all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and every streaming service out there. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, you can find Emma cooking and watching yet more crime dramas.
-
-
Sagittarius compatibility - free spirited sign's romantic needs and how they interact with the rest of the zodiac
Sagittarius compatibility in romance from what they enjoy, what they're like in a relationship, and what each sign of the zodiac might experience dating them
By Inbaal Honigman Published
-
Sarah Jessica Parker's best looks, from head-turning gowns to statement accessories
From her best red carpet looks to the most unforgettable Carrie Bradshaw moments, these are Sarah Jessica Parker's best-ever looks...
By Lauren Clark Published
-
Kate Middleton’s red cape is ‘fashion forward’ departure from usual ‘demure style’, fashion editor says
Kate Middleton's red cape look is a switch-up from her more classic style and we can't help being inspired by the festive cranberry shade
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
The festive privilege Prince Louis could miss out on for third year running - unlike Prince George and Charlotte
Prince Louis could miss out on joining his parents at this annual festive event again this year even though his siblings have been before
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Kate Middleton just gave us the go-ahead to get our festive jumpers out in cosy Fair Isle piece of dreams
Kate Middleton’s Fair Isle jumper looks unbelievably cosy and there are so many ways to recreate this with affordable finds
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Here’s how to recreate Kate Middleton’s go-to sequin party dress with high street finds
Kate Middleton's go-to sequin party dress is a stunning deep green and there are several ways to recreate this look more affordably
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Queen Camilla 'one step removed' from special relationship with Kate that she will 'never quite' have, royal expert says
Queen Camilla and Kate's relationship is 'unique' but might reportedly 'always' be impacted by one particular thing according to an expert
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
It's been 13 years since Prince William and Kate revealed a huge secret they'd been keeping
Prince William and Kate revealed a momentous and well-kept secret 13 years ago after managing to keep it private for several weeks
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Kate Middleton delivers bold glamour with Quality Street purple suit and iconic sapphire drop earrings
Kate Middleton's purple suit balanced formal and fun at the Shaping Us National Symposium and you can emulate this elegant look for less
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Kate Middleton has ‘literally no-one else’ but Queen Camilla to turn to when it comes to ‘exclusive destiny’, royal expert claims
It's been claimed Kate Middleton has ‘literally no-one’ to turn to about this but Queen Camilla and they have a 'unique' relationship
By Emma Shacklock Published