Kate Middleton makes history at State Banquet in sentimental Strathmore Rose Tiara not seen for decades and angelic designer gown

Kate’s State Banquet look made history as she wore the Strathmore Rose Tiara not seen for decades and an angelic white gown.

The Royal Family know what makes for the best jewellery to invest in and their everyday pieces are pretty special. However, a tiara moment is something fans look forward to and many of us wouldn’t have seen the Princess of Wales’s choice of jewelled headpiece from 21st November coming. Kate’s State Banquet look made history at Buckingham Palace held in honour of the visiting President of the Republic of Korea, Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife Kim Keon Hee.

Instead of opting for one of Queen Elizabeth’s tiaras we’ve seen her wear before, Kate wowed in the Strathmore Rose Tiara which hasn’t been seen for almost a century. This is exceptionally intricate and arranged in a beautiful pattern of roses and leaves. Kate’s tiara is also likely very sentimental for the Royal Family.

This magnificent piece once belonged to the Queen Mother who received it as a wedding present from her father, the Earl of Strathmore and Kinghorne, when she married King George VI in 1923. She was apparently pictured wearing the Strathmore Rose Tiara in 1926, the year her daughter Queen Elizabeth was born.

However since then this gorgeous tiara has generally not been seen in public or worn - until the Princess of Wales made her debut wearing it at the State Banquet.

This might be seen as a surprising choice as since Prince William and Kate’s wedding in 2011 she’s only ever worn three tiaras - the Cartier Halo Tiara, the Lover’s Knot Tiara and the Lotus Flower Tiara.

On this occasion whether intentionally or not, the future Queen Consort honoured another Queen Consort with her choice to wear the Queen Mother’s tiara. Kate paired it with an equally spectacular white embellished gown by one of her go-to designers, Jenny Packham.

Although it might be reminiscent of the dress she wore to another State Banquet last year, it’s understood to be a very similar but slightly different piece rather than being recycled. Either way, the Princess of Wales looked angelic in white and the gown was floor length, but subtle darts in the skirt for added structure and volume.

It also featured floaty cape-style sleeves covered in sparkly adornments which were super feminine and linked in with Kate’s red cape outfit from earlier in the day. This was a stunningly elegant choice and also allowed her elbow-length opera gloves to be a real feature of the outfit too. She accessorised with a £475 Anya Hindmarch Maud clutch bag in ivory satin which featured a fabulous pearl clasp and Queen Elizabeth’s Diamond Frame earrings.

These earrings have a floral motif which works perfectly with the Strathmore Rose Tiara as part of Kate’s State Banquet look and Queen Elizabeth wore them to the State Opening of Parliament in 2012. The combination of the floral elements, white gown and diamonds came together to make the Princess of Wales’s outfit dazzling as well as very timeless. This was a look steeped in history and now that she’s made her debut wearing the Strathmore Rose Tiara, who knows whether this could become one of Kate’s new go-tos for future state occasions.