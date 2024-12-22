The surprising skincare mistake to avoid if you want your make-up to last as long as possible

Are you finding that your foundation is vanishing by lunchtime, or are you worried about the durability of your party makeup? You've come to the right place.

Makeup artist Caroline Barnes revealed to us that the way you prep your skin is the real key to creating a long-lasting, glowing base. According to Barnes, It doesn't matter if you're using the best lightweight foundation formula or even one of the best full-coverage foundations; if you aren't prepping your skin correctly, your base won't last.

Our product choices and application process are the reasons why we might be finding our best foundation slipping, fading, or separating throughout the day. Your skincare routine is not only essential for all-round great skin health but also for how our makeup looks, lasts and feels.

Are you making this skincare mistake before applying your base?

According to celebrity makeup artist, Caroline Barnes it's important to focus on the ingredients in your skincare routine and be careful about how you layer them up. "Look at the skincare you’re using before you apply your makeup," she suggests. "Are you using something that’s a little bit too oily?"

An overly rich, oily skincare regime can cause your base to slip or shift, but she explains that the real issues start if you mix oil-based and water-based products. "You might find that your water-based skincare isn’t mixing well with your oil-based makeup and making your face a bit greasy."

She advises sticking to one type of product formulation, to avoid the layering affecting the finish. "Opt for strictly all water-based products or all oil-based."

As oily products can affect the durability of your base, try water-based products for hydration without the slip.

Water-based skincare to best prep your skin for makeup