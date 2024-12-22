The surprising skincare mistake to avoid if you want your make-up to last as long as possible
Need your party makeup look to last? Make sure you're not making this easy mistake
Are you finding that your foundation is vanishing by lunchtime, or are you worried about the durability of your party makeup? You've come to the right place.
Makeup artist Caroline Barnes revealed to us that the way you prep your skin is the real key to creating a long-lasting, glowing base. According to Barnes, It doesn't matter if you're using the best lightweight foundation formula or even one of the best full-coverage foundations; if you aren't prepping your skin correctly, your base won't last.
Our product choices and application process are the reasons why we might be finding our best foundation slipping, fading, or separating throughout the day. Your skincare routine is not only essential for all-round great skin health but also for how our makeup looks, lasts and feels.
Are you making this skincare mistake before applying your base?
According to celebrity makeup artist, Caroline Barnes it's important to focus on the ingredients in your skincare routine and be careful about how you layer them up. "Look at the skincare you’re using before you apply your makeup," she suggests. "Are you using something that’s a little bit too oily?"
An overly rich, oily skincare regime can cause your base to slip or shift, but she explains that the real issues start if you mix oil-based and water-based products. "You might find that your water-based skincare isn’t mixing well with your oil-based makeup and making your face a bit greasy."
She advises sticking to one type of product formulation, to avoid the layering affecting the finish. "Opt for strictly all water-based products or all oil-based."
As oily products can affect the durability of your base, try water-based products for hydration without the slip.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Water-based skincare to best prep your skin for makeup
RRP: £28
Not only is this hydrating face serum one of the best hyaluronic acid serum formulas but it's also completely water-based meaning it sits under makeup beautifully. It works to deeply nourish, plump and create the perfect canvas for applying makeup.
RRP: £14.25
After applying your water-based serum, opt for this face cream which is also water-based. Working together in harmony, these water-based skincare products don't aggravate each other and produce excess oils, which make for a great base for applying your foundation.
RRP: £14.99
Formulated to be super nourishing without weighing the skin down, this oil-free SPF is the dream base for your makeup. Just like the best primers, this moisturising formula preps the skin for foundation and keeps your face protected from UVA & UVB damage, too.
Annie Milroy is the Beauty Writer for Woman & Home and other publications.
She spent three years studying Journalism and English Language at the University of Portsmouth before starting her career in magazines in 2017.
After 5 years working as a Fashion & Beauty Writer, she refined her career and is now working at Future as a Beauty Writer.
-
-
Cleaning expert shares ingenious trick to make your cutlery sparkle this Christmas
With hosting season upon us, it's time to ensure cutlery is looking its best and this nifty trick restores shine
By Emily Smith Published
-
10 winter health tips that really work
From clearing a blocked nose to boosting the efficacy of your winter flu jab, these winter health tips can make a big difference when it comes to staying well in the cold weather
By Faye M Smith Published