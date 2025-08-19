Kristin Davis used this LED face mask for a camera-ready complexion on the set of And Just Like That

When on set for one of Hollywood's most high-profile television series, you might expect to find a plethora of hair, makeup, and nail professionals. However, it was this unexpected skincare device that kept Kristin Davis' complexion in tip-top condition on the set of And Just Like That.

The best red light therapy devices have dramatically risen in popularity over the past few years. Despite their slightly scary-looking designs, these non-invasive tools boast an array of benefits for the skin, such as stimulating collagen production, minimising the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, and improving skin tone. Thanks to these benefits, it's not unusual to see A-listers pictured in hair and makeup wearing one of the best LED masks.

Speaking of which, Kristin Davis revealed that one red light therapy device had a crucial spot in her skincare routine during filming. So, naturally, we made it our mission to track down the exact device the actress was spotted wearing...

The exact LED mask behind Kristin Davis' camera-ready glow

Having gained traction on social media, the red light therapy mask in question offers professional-grade skincare without having to take trips to salons or doctors' offices. The device has amassed an impressive 4.9 average star rating on the brand's website, with reviews praising its ability to deliver noticeable results. So, without further ado, let us introduce you to Davis' exact LED mask.

Kristin's LED mask HigherDOSE Red Light Face Mask View at Cult Beauty $349 at Nordstrom $349 at Bergdorf Goodman $349 at Neiman Marcus RRP: $412 / £299 Enjoy a spa-worthy experience from the comfort of your own home with HigherDOSE's Red Light Face Mask. This device uses red and near-infrared LED technology to mimic the wavelengths of natural sunlight to deliver a healthy glow, reduce the appearance of fine lines, and refresh the complexion. Its flexible silicone, wire-free design and adjustable head strap allow you to complete either a 10- or 20-minute session whilst on the go.

In a comical video posted to Instagram, Kristin can be seen relaxing in her dressing room whilst on set for season three of 'And Just Like That', sporting HigherDOSE's vibrant blue LED face mask.

The actress then jumps up to reveal she's ready to start shooting the scene, all whilst continuing to rock the face mask - all of which is a true testament to its portable nature.

If you're still wondering what the tool actually does for your skin, let us explain. The mask is equipped with 66 LED bulbs emitting 132 lights that target several skin concerns, such as fighting off the effects of blue light from screens, encouraging the reduced appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, and redness, plus boosting collagen and elastin to unlock your inner radiant glow.

Although the device mimics some of the wavelengths of natural sunlight, there's also no need to apply sunscreen before, as this LED is a safe and beneficial form of light and won't expose your complexion to the harmful effects of UV rays.