Your eyes and lips have most delicate skin and are often neglected. These award-winners are the perfect excuse to give them the extra TLC they deserve.

You might be wondering 'is eye cream necessary'? Or searching for the best lip balms to soothe sore lips and you would have come to the right place. Not only are these some of the best eye creams and lip products on the market, they also have our judge's stamp of approval. Vetted by the industry's top dermatologists, doctors and beauty experts, these eye and lip products are top of their game.

Whether you're looking to add an anti-ageing eye cream or a nourishing lip balm to your beauty routine, these formulas offer something for everyone. Here's exactly why they are worth a place on your shelf.

7 award-winning eye & lip care products, picked by the experts

Best for dark circles

1. MZ Skin Soothe & Smooth Hyaluronic Brightening Eye Complex Best for dark circles

Clinically proven to improve the appearance of wrinkles by 35%, this hard-working eye cream gets to work to smooth fine lines and wrinkles from the first use. Infused with Albizia Bark Extract to strengthen capillaries and reduce dark circles and hyaluronic acid to restore moisture and plump the delicate skin around the eyes, this is a great everyday formula that will leave the eyes looking firmer and smoother.

Senior Beauty Editor, Rhiannon Derbyshire thought it made a noticeable difference. "I’m notoriously rubbish at using eye cream but I did see a difference from using this. My dark circles were left brighter and smoother," she revealed.

Another one of our judges, London-based facialist, Chelseé Lewis, agreed. "This eye cream had a nice and thick texture for dry eyes and my eye area was left looking brighter." Chelsee Lewis.

Incorporate this refreshing eye cream into your routine by tapping into the delicate eye area each day after applying serum and before your face cream. The powerhouse ingredients will get to work to help stimulate collagen and elastin in your skin which leads to tighter and smoother skin.

Best quick fix for dark circles

2. Erborian Super BB Concealer Best quick fix for dark circles

This not only manages to cover dark circles and imperfections, but it also works to reduce their appearance, too. Infused with a supercharged blend of white ginseng, fermented ginseng flower and niacinamide, the formula hydrates, brightens and refines the skin.

Beauty Editor and esthetician, Grace Day, raved about this product. "Exactly what an under-eye concealer should be - lightweight and serum-like in texture so it doesn’t appear cakey or settle into fine lines." She continues, "It’s pigmented enough to do a good job of brightening dark circles and I was impressed by how long it lasted, with no touch-ups required."

The full-coverage formula helps to mask dark circles whilst still providing a natural-looking finish to your makeup. It's comfortable to wear, without that tight, sticky feeling some concealers leave and it blends like a dream.

Best for sensitive eyes

3. Perricone MD Firming & Brightening Eye Cream Best for sensitive eyes

The skin around our eyes can be super sensitive and for some people finding products that don't irritate can be a hard task. This eye cream is formulated for people with sensitive skin so is gentle yet still hugely effective. Ideal for those looking to firm fine lines, in addition to brightening dark circles, this eye cream does it all.

Digital Beauty Writer, Naomi Jamieson found the formula suited her skin. "I have sensitive skin so have to be quite careful about what I use and this cream definitely works for me." She went on, "A little goes a long way and it left my under eyes looking and feeling hydrated and certainly brighter."

Lending soothing effects to comfort sensitive skin, this fragrance-free eye cream absorbs quickly to moisturise and condition. Its rich creamy texture nourishes skin to leave it feeling more resilient and protected, while fine lines and crow's feet appear minimised.

Best lip balm

4. E45 Lips & Dry Skin Balm Best lip balm

Who says good skincare has to cost the earth? This bargain lip balm winner is proof highstreet skincare is just as impressive as luxury brands. This multi-tasking hero is a product that everyone should have in their beauty arsenal. Coming to the aid of chapped and sore skin, this wonder balm can be used on skin from head to toe.

Consultant Dermatologist, Dr Justine Hextall is a huge fan. "This product is a delight to use and offers instant relief for dry and sore lips without oiliness." She continues, "The product is fragrance-free and contains gentle ingredients making it suitable for the whole family. Its small and convenient packaging makes it perfect to use on the go. I also like the versatile nature of this product meaning it is suitable for the hands body and face. The £8.99 price point is very good value."

An intensely hydrating multi-purpose balm to repair and soften chapped lips and small dry skin patches. Made with highly purified lanolin, vitamin E and beeswax, our balm helps the lips and skin to regenerate and leaves the skin feeling hydrated, soft and supple.

Best for night-time

Some beauty products that go viral on social media are more style over substance but this talked-about product absolutely delivers across the board. This luscious, non-sticky jelly sinks into lips to return essential moisture while leaving a natural glossy finish. Layers beautifully under or over your lip colour of choice and works all the while to help your lips retain important moisture.

Digital Beauty Editor Aleesha Badkar was impressed. "The soft jelly texture is amazing which makes it really pleasant to apply." She continues, "My lips felt nourished and super soft after just one use."

Aesthetic facialist Shane Cooper also loved the formula. "I have been using this product most nights and find it to be very restoring for the lips. Great formula and results!"

Smother over chapped lips before bed and wake up to plump, soft and smooth lips that look and feel healthy.

Best for fine lines & wrinkles

6. Beauty Pie Youthbomb 360° Multi Action Eye Repair Night Serum Best for fine lines & wrinkles

This is packed with powerhouse ingredients like Pina-Retinol (Vitamin A) to visibly smooth, Niacinamide (Vitamin B3) to soothe, and Vitamin C for radiance. Plus, 3% Eyeliss will reduce the appearance of puffiness, this eye cream is proven to deliver more youthful-looking eyes in just 2 weeks. This eye cream is so worth trying for yourself if you want to smooth your eye area.

Justine Hextall, was seriously impressed by the formula and noticed results almost immediately. "I love that this brand has really focused on science and delivering results. What was notable was how quickly my skin started to improve around my eyes, so the hydrating ingredients were very effective."

She continues, "I have very sensitive skin so I find it difficult to tolerate a retinol but I could easily tolerate this formulation. I asked my team to test and they were all able to tolerate this product and noticed almost instant hydration. I would definitely recommend it."

Best for puffiness

7. Seoulista Instant Wonder® Eye Cream with Seoulista Cryo Cool Artic Tip Best for puffiness

If you suffer from puffy eyes, you'll know that it can take a lot to try to mask them. Even the best makeup and skincare products won't offer instant results and on those mornings you've had little sleep and want to fake looking awake, this eye cream will come to your rescue.

Medical Doctor and dermatologist, Dr Elif Benar tried this and sang its praises. "It’s very easy to use and the formula is rich which benefits the skin around the eyes."

The vegan and cruelty-free formula is powered by cryo-technology to awaken and depuff the eye area thanks to the cooling Arctic Tip. The naturally cooling metal applicator glides across the skin to lift, firm and brighten. Created and tested by dermatologists, this potent yet lightweight formula is infused with Black Rose, smoothing Retinol, nourishing Shea Butter and energising Caffeine for instantly de-puffed and energised eyes.