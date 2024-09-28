This French pharmacy hero tackles my biggest makeup gripe - and my dark circles

Complete with a handy lipstick-like applicator and a vitamin C-rich formula, this RoC Skincare find has become my secret weapon against tired eyes and foundation pilling...

As a self-proclaimed night owl, who will always opt to finish a movie or my book over receiving a solid eight hours of sleep, tired eyes are one of my main (fully self-inflicted) skin issues. Because of this, I rely quite heavily on eye creams, along with the best face moisturisers, to rehydrate my sleepy skin and brighten my dark circles. That being said, I had never felt particularly partial to any one formula until I tried a certain under-the-radar, French pharmacy favourite. Housed in a convenient tube, RoC's cooling eye balm has become a permanent fixture in my beauty bag - not just for its brightening powers but also its ability to prep my undereye for makeup.

So, if you, like me, suffer from tired-looking eyes and or favour vitamin C-infused skincare, here's why I always start my morning routine with a swipe of RoC Multi Correxion Eye Balm...

Why RoC Skincare's Multi Correxion Eye Balm is my morning saviour

As mentioned, my dark circles and I are old friends at this point, thanks to my sleep habits (or lack thereof) but since adding this orange-tinted balm to my routine, they've appeared brighter and the skin itself, smoother and more moisturised.

And while RoC may not be as well known on these shores as other French pharmacy brands, such as La Roche Posay or Vichy, it's well worth a look for hard-working skincare staples at purse-friendly prices such as this.

RoC Multi Correxion Revive + Glow Eye Balm View at Sephora RRP: £32.99 | Offering convenient touch-less application, this dewy eye balm features a blend of vitamin C peptides to brighten your undereye, reducing the appearance of dark circles and boosting the skin's overall glow.

This balm's rich formula of vitamin C peptides glides across the skin, almost like a lip balm would your lips. I apply it under my eye, focusing it towards the inner corner (as this is where my dark circles are most pronounced) and across my eyebrow bone - for an extra dose of hydrated glow. I find it melts into the skin beautifully and while it does leave a slightly dewy residue, it's not too sticky. The slight tackiness does, however, provide the perfect base for my best foundations and concealers.

Along with my rather noticeable dark circles, I am often prone to dryness under my eyes (as I do have quite a sensitive and dry skin type) This balm helps to ward off any dry texture and, what's more, prevents my foundation and setting powder from clinging onto dry patches as it once did - thanks to that dewy base. I've also noticed that my makeup creases and separates less around my eyes throughout the day, which was once a real annoyance for me.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

This cooling effect feels very soothing, especially first thing in the morning and a little goes a long way. Unlike some minuscule eye creams, this balm is roughly the same size as a traditional lipstick and thus, has lasted for months, even with daily application - making it well worth its £32.99 price tag.