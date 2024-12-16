My friends love my taste in perfume - so here are 6 scented gifts I'm sending their way

"You smell amazing," is one of my favourite compliments to receive and it's one my friends and family greet me with often - usually post-hug. So this year, I've decided to spread the festive cheer by gifting the precious notes of my signature perfumes...

Now, while I wish I had the funds to treat all of my loved ones to a full-size of my go-to long-lasting perfumes, sadly I do not. It also doesn't help that two of my all-time favourites (and most complimented) are on the luxury side - and occupy spots on the list of best Diptyque perfumes. That said, it's not every day that someone expresses love for your taste, thus handing you a gift idea to file away for the perfect occasion. I've decided that Christmas is that perfect occasion and thankfully, have found a few savvy ways to wrap up some luxe blends without emptying my bank account.

So if you're looking to follow suit or are stumped for present ideas in general, here's how I'll be doling out my signature scents this season...

Loved ones always compliment my perfume, so I'm gifting these 6 scented buys

As mentioned, my taste in fragrance does tread into luxury territory, with two of my all-time favourites being Diptyque's Fleur de Peau - the eau de parfum of which costs £153 - and L'eau Papier (which retails at £95 for the 50ml toilette). By the Fireplace, Maison Margiela's REPLICA perfume is another range I gravitate towards in the winter months and while it's much more affordable, I still can't justify the £62 for 30ml spend.

Luckily for me and my gift recipients, these perfumes are all available in other iterations, from hair and solid perfumes to lotions and even candles - with smaller and more realistic price tags for Christmas shopping. The same can be said for many of the other best perfumes for women. So, if any of my picks don't quite fulfil your needs, you can still apply the same premise to another scent that does.

Diptyque Fleur de Peau hand cream View at SpaceNK RRP: £34



Given half the chance, I could rattle on about my love for Diptyque's Fleur de Peau for hours. It's floral and musky, with a powderiness that is so cosy and delicate. It's probably the most complimented scent in my collection, in fact, I can recall one occasion where two of my friends requested a spritz of this because they had 'forgotten' to wear their own perfume. So, it's safe to say they're fans and with the same luxe and alluring notes as its parfum namesake but with the added benefit of hand nourishment (by way of vitamin E), this cream is both a luxe gift and a useful one. Diptyque Fleur de Peau Hair Mist View at SpaceNK RRP: £58 Another option for my fellow Fleur de Peau fans is the hair mist. I can attest to its dreamy aroma and ability to boost the projection and longevity of the eau de parfum. It also comes encased in a dainty, matte-glass bottle, which alone makes it a very elegant gift. Plus it can be layered with other floral and musky scents to elevate and add depth, again making it very useful as well as incredibly chic. Diptyque L'Eau Papier Refillable Solid Perfume View at Harrods RRP: £53 Diptyque's L'eau Papier is a scent that has gotten me stopped by strangers and complimented by my closest friends. Now, we face that price dilemma again, as the toilette is £90 plus but thankfully, it is available in solid form - and Diptyque's range includes some of the best solid perfumes on the market, so you can't go wrong. The scent itself is woody, with hints of musk and mimosa and is formulated with alcohol-free wax, which can be applied to the pulse points, like a classic spray perfume. It also comes in the cutest metal tin - adding to its gifting appeal - and it's refillable. Maison Margiela Replica By the Fireplace Gift Set View at SpaceNK RRP: £85 Maison Margiela's By The Fireplace is another proven crowd-pleaser and being a gender-neutral fragrance, this scent is a very versatile gift - as is this set. Alone, it's a lovely albeit pricey present, which is why I'm thinking of splitting it between multiple people. The biggest fan will receive the 30ml bottle and the smaller options can be shared amongst those who I know love other REPLICA scents or fancy trying this one. My boyfriend, for instance, wears Jazz Club, so a 7ml bottle of a similarly warm and smoky scent would make a great stocking stuffer for him. Maison Margiela Replica Winter Set View at SpaceNK RRP: £64.99 I'm also considering Maison Margiela's Winter Set for either a main gift for a fellow REPLICA fan (who shall remain nameless, lest they read this) or once again separating them for stocking stuffers and accompanying gifts. Inside you get three travel-sized 7ml bottles of By The Fireplace, Jazz Club and Autumn Vibes - effectively giving me three gifts for just over the price of one 30ml bottle. Glossier You Eau de Parfum Travel Spray View at Sephora RRP: £32 Bearing a similar note blend to Fleur de Peau - with its musky hints of pink pepper, ambrette and powdery iris - along with an adorable pink bottle and red cap, this travel-size perfume is another chic and very affordable gifting option. It's also ideal for someone who already loves Glossier You or is just a fan of the brand itself - as is the Glossier You Creme De You, which would be great for perfume layering.