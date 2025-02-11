This controversial nail combo is trending for February - here's how to make it chic

Red and pink nails are trending for February - and this potentially contentious pairing can offer a very chic and contemporary manicure.

While block colours will always be our first port of call for a timeless and versatile manicure, there are a handful of complimentary shades that, when worn together, afford a similar luxe look. A nude or sheer pink base married with a crisp white French tip, for instance, or two similarly muted pastels, are all popular options. With the 2025 nail trends calling for individualism and abstract designs, now is the perfect time to experiment with some other colour pairings, perhaps of a more vibrant and unexpected variety.

One such duo is already gaining traction - and while a red and pink manicure might not be everyone's cup of tea, they can make for a surprisingly modern and stylish look. Particularly, we might add, when paired with 2025's go-to nail shapes and lengths...

7 ways to style red and pink nails this season

As colour combinations go, pink and red can be divisive, with some claiming they do not belong together. We reside firmly in the other camp and think they pair just fine - be it outfit or manicure-wise. After all, mix a bit of red with white and what do you get? Pink. The key is to try and match the undertones, a blue-toned red, for instance, will best suit a similarly cool-toned pink.

That said, the pairing is a vibrant one and therefore, might not appeal to those who gravitate towards neutral nails. Still, there are a few ways to keep this statement look on the understated side and equally, ways to make the duo pop.

As for when you should opt for this two-toned manicure, February is the obvious choice (what with red and pink being popular Valentine's Day nail looks) but it also lends itself to late spring and summer - when you might want to add a bit of colour to your outfit.

Our red and pink nail picks

As far as your nail kit goes, it's always worth investing in a classic red and pink nail polish shade as not only are they a seemingly popular combo but separately, they also offer a timeless manicure.

OPI Infinite Shine Sheer Pink Nail Polish in Bubble Bath View at Look Fantastic RRP: £18 With a gel-like shine and sheer pink finish, OPI's Infinite Shine polish in Bubble Bath is the perfect option. It will pair well under any red and affords a chic and elegant look on its own. essie Gel Couture Gel-Like Nail Polish in Bubbles Only View at Look Fantastic RRP: £10.99 Sophisticated on its own and when paired with a sheer or cool pastel pink, essie's shade Bubbles Only is a must-have. L'Occitane Shea Nail and Cuticle Nourishing Oil View at Look Fantastic RRP: £15.50 Enriched with 30% shea oil, this cuticle treatment nourishes your nails and the surrounding skin, promoting a healthier-looking manicure.

1. Red and pink French tip nails

As with pink and orange nails, there are several ways to wear both red and pink together, without it looking OTT. One of which is a French tip manicure. The sheer pink base coat offsets the vibrancy of the red tip perfectly, for a chic twist on a classic design.

2. Tiny red details

Be it a teeny tiny heart design, a flower or abstract lines, any kind of red detailing can look so chic atop a pink base colour - more so if you opt for a minimalistic nail shape like squoval.

3. Double pink and red French tips

If you want to zhush up your neutral manicure with a hint of colour, a pastel pink and red double French tip gets our vote. It's simple but effective and will add a very subtle pop to your look.

4. Red and pink flower nails

With spring on the way, a floral design is a great way to incorporate this trending colour combination into your next manicure look. We recommend opting for either elegant almond nails to complement the dainty design or a modern and sharp short square nail shape to contrast it.

5. Matte red and pink nails

The easiest way to make any nail colour look more muted (and cool) is to opt for a matte finish. Here, the undertones of both the red and pink shades complement each other, with the short nail shape elevating the manicure even further.

6. Muted pink and burgundy ombre nails

For something a bit more muted and wintery - or for those who just don't like red - this burgundy ombre manicure is so wearable and luxe-looking.

7. Red and pink gradient nails

If you're not a fan of nail art, opt instead for a gradient red and pink manicure, featuring a different hue on each nail - transitioning from bright red to a pastel pink. You could also opt for an alternating pattern of red and pink on each nail.