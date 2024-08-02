The unexpectedly chic colour pairing we’ll be seeing on everyone's nails this summer

While summer has, so far, been dominated by soft pastels and milky nudes, orange and pink nails are proving to be the vibrant exception, with radiant, sunset-esque designs springing up all over...

This season, the 2024 nail trends have painted quite the minimalistic picture, with neutral nails and cool, creamy pastels topping the list. That said, there are still a few bright summer nail colours interrupting the muted palette, particularly one, statement pairing. Already synonymous with the sunny months, pink and orange nails offer respectively stylish looks but together, they're a go-to for those seeking to recreate the warm vibrancy of summer sunsets, in manicure form.

So, if you're looking to depart from subtle hues in favour of something a tad bolder - but still perfectly on-trend - here are seven chic and playful ways to combine orange and pink on your nails...

X orange and pink nail designs to wear this summer

Though natural nails and subtle, sheer French tips have been popular choices this season, orange and pink remain a classic summertime combination, both fashion-wise and in terms of our talons. And while you might be under the impression that the pairing is limiting, committing you to a bold, eye-catching manicure, it can be surprisingly versatile.

While you can of course opt for a full-on maximalist look, the summery hues can be tamed with more understated designs or worn as pastels - which offer a softer pop of colour. And, in case you remain unconvinced, we've rounded up an array of stylish ways to wear the popular duo...

Our pink and orange nail go-tos

OPI Nail Lacquer in Shade "Shorts Story" View at Look Fantastic RRP: £14.90 This bright pink from OPI is perfect for pairing ith an equally radiant orange hue, or wearing on it's own - thanks to it's colour pay-off and gel-like shine. essie Original Nail Polish in Shade "Break It Sundown" View at Amazon RRP: £8.99 The shade makes us think of freshly squeezed orange juice and sparkling Aperol Spritzes, making it a great pick for summer. It would also pair perfectly with essie's "Lovie Dovie" (also at Look Fantastic). CHANEL Le Vernis Nail Colour in Shade " 143 Diva" View at John Lewis RRP: £29 We couldn't not include this watermelon-like pink shade, as we think it will pair perfectly with both a vibrant and pastel orange, for the perfect vacation manicure.

Like with every manicure, nail care is key, so be sure to add one of the best hand creams to your arsenal and apply cuticle oil daily. We would also recommend investing in a good-quality crystal nail file (like this one from Leighton Denny, at Amazon), to achieve the perfect nail shape to pair with your chosen nail shades.

1. Pink and Orange ombre French tip nails

A post shared by Fliss Alton (@gelsbyfliss) A photo posted by on

French tip nails have had such a renaissance this year, so it only makes sense to pair this popular colour combo with the equally trendy design. The ombre design is the perfect way to blend the two statement hues into more of a subtle pop of colour - and looks especially chic on almond nails.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

2. Subtle orange and pink gradient nails

A post shared by Fliss Alton (@gelsbyfliss) A photo posted by on

For a subtle take on this combo, a soft gradient like this one, either with pink blending into a pastel orange or an orange into an almost sheer pink.

3. Pink and orange flower nails

A post shared by Mateja Novakovic (@matejanova) A photo posted by on

If you're a fan of nail art, a floral design using pink and orange on a pastel or milky nude base is a very fun and dainty way to go. If you're recreating this look at home, we'd recommend investing in a thin nail brush - like this brush from Manucurist, at Look Fantastic.

4. Alternate pink and orange French tips

A post shared by @lillypalm__ A photo posted by on

For a straightforward way to wear pink and orange, opt for either alternating French tips or block colours on each nail. For a more undersated finish, go for pastel pinks and oranges for this design.

5. Marbled pink and orange nails

A post shared by Megan Rose (@gel.bymegan) A photo posted by on

Another option, for a bold and statement look, is to marble the two shades together. To do this, decant a drop or two of each colour onto some tin foil and then swirl together using a brush - before applying to your nails. You can also do this directly onto your nail, before sealing with a clear top coat.

6. Abstract pink and orange nails

A post shared by Fliss Alton (@gelsbyfliss) A photo posted by on

In a similar vain to French tips, an abstract design is another easy way to incorporate orange and pink into your manicure - without commiting to a full-blown, maximalistic. As we can see, the use of a sheer base coat and pastel colours affords quite an understated finish, compared to some of the other designs on this list.

7. Pink and orange chrome nails

A post shared by Charlotte Herberts (@beautyspace_charlotte) A photo posted by on

And finally, for a really vacation-ready look, pair your pink and orange nail polishes with a chrome top coat. The effect reminds us of warm sunsets and we can't think of anything more perfect for a summer manicure.