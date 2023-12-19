10 pink Christmas nail designs that put a rosy spin on the festive classsics

You don't have to bid farewell to your favourite blushy hues this season, as pink Christmas nails have just as much festive charm as the rest...

If you're looking to invest in a fresh set of BIAB nails that work for both the holiday season and every day but feel that red Christmas nails are too bold and well, Christmassy, we're making a case for the pink-tinted mani. Just because December is synonymous with red, greens and golds doesn't mean you need to ditch your go-to nail colour in favour of the traditional shades - especially if you're just going to regret your Santa's hat Christmas French nail design by New Year's Eve.

So, to that end, we've rounded up 10 pink manicures that incorporate subtle nods to the party season, whilst still being very wearable - from minimalist shimmers to rose-gold chrome nails.

10 pink Christmas nail designs for a chic twist on tradition

Now, if you're a lover of dark "Mulled Wine" nails and statement gold shimmers for Christmastime, you might not have ever considered a pink nail design but we've got a handful of elegant options (and polish choices!) that just might covert you.

Our pink nail polish picks

If you're planning to recreate these looks at home, we'd recommend adding cuticle oil (like this one from OPI, available at Amazon) to your nailcare routine and a glossy top coat - we love this Essie high-shine top coat - to get the most out of your manicure and to ward off chipping.

1. Rose gold chrome nails

A post shared by M e g (@gel.bymegan) A photo posted by on

For a party-ready manicure, you can't go wrong with a rose-gold chrome look. It's elegant and not to mention, shiny and though it offers a celebratory feel, it's not overly Christmassy - making it wearable for whatever other events you have lined up. These pink chrome nails are also very easy to recreate with the help of a dusky pink base coat, a pink chrome powder and a high-gloss top coat.

2. Pink foil nails

A post shared by Iulia Mitroi (@iuliaa.nails) A photo posted by on

Adding a few touches of pink foil is a great option if you're looking to elevate a minimalistic or nude nail look with a bit of festive shimmer. Not only is it an easy way to incorporate a pop of pink (or any other colour) into your manicure but it's also perfect for events, dates and Christmas parties - whilst remaining subtle.

To recreate, all you need is a pink base coat, some pink nail foil and a clear top coat to set everything into place. You can opt for as much or as little foil as you prefer.

3. Subtle diamanté nails

A post shared by Mateja Novakovic (@matejanova) A photo posted by on

If you're a lover of subtle and minimalistic nails, adding a few intentional diamantes to an otherwise muted look is the perfect way to dress up your mani for Christmas. Whether you apply a few to each nail or opt for one feature nail, the tiny crystals add a touch of elegance and sparkle to your look. Plus, this design is so easy to recreate with the help of a dotting tool - we'd also recommend opting for a "squoval" nail shape, for that understated effect.

4. Nude and gold nails

A post shared by Iulia Mitroi (@iuliaa.nails) A photo posted by on

Gold is a classic Christmas colour, so if you love your pink manicures but also want to fit the festive nail theme, adding a few hints of gold to your rosy look is the way to go. To achieve, you can either opt for gold foil or a metallic nail polish and apply it to the tips of all your nails, or just to one or two.

5. Dusky pink shimmer

A post shared by M e g (@gel.bymegan) A photo posted by on

For a manicure that oozes party season, go for a pink glitter nail look. Not only is it easy to recreate at home - with the help of a glitter top coat - it captures the spirit of the season perfectly and will even tide you through to New Year's Eve.

6. Candy cane half moon nails

A post shared by M e g (@gel.bymegan) A photo posted by on

If you're looking to incorporate a clear nod to the holidays, whilst maintaining a chic and subtle nail look, we'd recommend these candy can half moons. The effect is so dainty but the addition of red and white to this otherwise pink really brings that Christmassy feel - plus they're so easy to recreate with the help of a thin art brush.

7. Minimalistic pink glitter nails

A post shared by Alyx Lippiatt (@alyxlippiatt) A photo posted by on

For those who are steering clear of bold Christmas nails but still want to elevate their nail look to match all the excitement and sparkle that this time of year brings, why not opt for a barely-there glitter mani? The silver specs of shimmer are so subtle but still help to elevate this pastel pink hue, for a festive but expensive-looking nail look.

8. Pink and silver stars

A post shared by Jaz (@paintbyjaz) A photo posted by on

If you love to create your own nail art, this pink and silver starry moment is so cute and perfect for the festive season. Simply apply your go-to pink base coat and then use a thin brush to create this twinkly stars.

9. Pink pearl nails

A post shared by Dian Mitchell (@paintedby_didi) A photo posted by on

Pearly nails - or "Frosted" nails as they're also known - are perfect for Christmas and any other special event you might be headed to in 2024. This manicure is already as timeless as they come but adding a tint of pink makes it all the more stylish. Plus, it's so easy to recreate at home - especially if you're in a rush or didn't have time to book a nail appointment.

10. Glitter French tips

A post shared by Carmelina (@hicarmelina) A photo posted by on

French tips are a great way to add a pop of colour to your look without committing to a full-on statement. These glitter tips are elegant but still capture that festive and wintery feel making them perfect for Christmas and even New Year's.