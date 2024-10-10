The 5 chic colours on our beauty team's nails right now (including short shapes)
From dark reds to timeless nudes, these are the nail looks our team of manicure-getters have, well, got for autumn
These are the five luxe and timeless nail colours our beauty team is already sporting for autumn - including long and short styles...
While the 2024 nail trends have offered plenty of chic options for your next mani appointment, sometimes it's helpful to hear and see first-hand what colours and styles people are loving. If this is something you are seeking, our beauty team's freshly polished talons and autumn nail designs are here to deliver that guidance. And with our chosen vocation hinging on being in the know about the latest treatments and must-have colours, we're a trusty source of inspiration (if we do say so ourselves).
So, without further ado and with examples for both short and long nails, these are the five chic shades our editors and writers booked in for this month...
The 5 nail looks our beauty team are wearing this season
While your manicure always comes down to personal choice and depends on your style and preferences, the change in seasons is always a good excuse to try a new shade. Traditionally, autumn sees many of us gravitate towards dark nail trends - like burgundy and black cherry - and while this has proven to be the case for some of our colleagues, there are also a few classic and neutral nail colours in the mix...
Our tried & tested nailcare staples
Before we dive into our team's autumn nail picks, we've also rounded up a few of our go-to nailcare staples - to ensure stronger talons and that your manicure lasts longer.
RRP: £15
A go-to for both Digital Beauty Writers, Naomi Jamieson and Sennen Prickett, this cuticle oil features a nourishing blend of sweet almond, coconut and walnut seed oils to strengthen and hydrate your nail beds and cuticles.
RRP: £28
Formulated with 25% shea butter, this hand cream offers intensive hydration and works to ward off dry and chapped skin - keeping your hands (and thus your nails) looking polished and fresh.
1. Classic red
If the autumnal spirit is yet to snare you and you're still pining after bright nail colours, Digital Beauty Writer, Sennen Prickett makes a strong case for classic red nails.
"Although it’s turning slightly cooler, we're still getting glimmers of sun, so I wasn’t ready to delve into fully-fledged cosy autumnal colours. Hence why I chose this classic post-box red shade, with a slight blue undertone to it, which has served me perfectly well for the transitional weather period. Its juicy and vibrant hue feels reminiscent of summertime, yet it also has an almost cosy, festive tone to it."
Sennen is a fan of BIAB nails, so if you're hoping to achieve a similar length and shape to hers, you may want to consider changing your treatment to include the popular builder-in-a-bottle. She notes: "I’m seven months into my BIAB journey, so this appointment consisted of my usual BIAB infill, opting for my preferred elongated, almond shape."
Recreate the look at home
RRP: £17.50
2. Espresso brown
Bidding farewell to summer hues has not been such an issue for Digital Beauty Editor, Fiona McKim, who is currently sporting dark brown on her short square nails.
"I visited London’s Duck & Dry salon for a classic gel manicure inspired by my favourite way to start a dark, chilly autumn day (hint: it’s in the picture) Just like my morning espresso, I prefer my nails short and dark, so opted for a deep brown with rich red undertones. Much as I love the look of long talons, experience has taught me that I can’t handle them in my day-to-day life, but this shade very much suits a manageable, squared-off nail shape, making it a perfect short autumn nail look."
Recreate the look at home
RRP: £6.99
3. Sheer nude
If you're looking for a versatile manicure that suits all occasions, Digital Beauty Editor, Aleesha Badkar's nails are the look to replicate. Opting for a sheer, pink-nude and almond nail shape, Aleesha's nails are the epitome of elegance.
With a wedding to attend and multiple work events, this manicure has served Aleesha well - and has easily complemented her autumnal wardrobe in the days between. This is a great option if you are a little indecisive or daunted when it comes to bolder shades, and instead want a low-maintenance option that goes with everything - whilst simultaneously elevating your look.
Recreate the look at home
RRP: £15.60
4. Burgundy wine
Another option for short nail lovers, Digital Beauty Writer, Naomi Jamieson has opted for burgundy this season - in fact, she actually opts for it every autumn, without fail.
"A wine-like burgundy manicure is definitely my autumn/winter signature. I just think it looks so chic, no matter the length or shape of my nails but particularly when I keep them short. Right now, I'm giving my nailbeds a break from BioSculpture and extensions and am just wearing essie's Bordeaux nail polish. And though I do love longer nails, I find a short and squoval look so much easier - especially day to day."
Recreate the look at home
RRP: £8.99
5. Chocolate brown
Sennen and her enviable almond nails have submitted another colour for your consideration: chocolate brown.
After a few weeks of red nails, Sennen opted for a warm brown at her next salon appointment: "I’ve been eyeing up this shade since last year as it feels like prime autumnal shade for the upcoming season. Although it's not a classic mani shade, there’s something so chic and versatile about this coffee-esque hue. To complete this look, I opted for an ultra-glossy top coat, which gave it even more of a luxe finish."
Recreate the look at home
RRP: £16.50
Naomi is a Digital Beauty Writer from woman&home, where she covers everything from skincare to fragrance but specialises, particularly, in makeup and nail trends. Through her work, Naomi gets to share her trend expertise and share her own shopping recommendations and product reviews. Previously, she worked as a Lifestyle News Writer for My Imperfect Life magazine, where she used her savvy for TikTok to bring readers the latest beauty buzzwords, fashion movements and must-have products.
Before that, Naomi split her time between both GoodTo and My Imperfect Life, whilst training for her Gold Standard diploma in Journalism with the NCTJ, for which she earned a Distinction. Interestingly though, Naomi actually has a background in design, having studied illustration at Plymouth University but leapt into the media world in 2020, after always having a passion for writing. Now, when she isn’t reporting on the best perfumes and latest beauty releases, you can find her drinking copious cups of coffee, drawing and probably online shopping...
