The 5 chic colours on our beauty team's nails right now (including short shapes)

These are the five luxe and timeless nail colours our beauty team is already sporting for autumn - including long and short styles...

While the 2024 nail trends have offered plenty of chic options for your next mani appointment, sometimes it's helpful to hear and see first-hand what colours and styles people are loving. If this is something you are seeking, our beauty team's freshly polished talons and autumn nail designs are here to deliver that guidance. And with our chosen vocation hinging on being in the know about the latest treatments and must-have colours, we're a trusty source of inspiration (if we do say so ourselves).

So, without further ado and with examples for both short and long nails, these are the five chic shades our editors and writers booked in for this month...

The 5 nail looks our beauty team are wearing this season

While your manicure always comes down to personal choice and depends on your style and preferences, the change in seasons is always a good excuse to try a new shade. Traditionally, autumn sees many of us gravitate towards dark nail trends - like burgundy and black cherry - and while this has proven to be the case for some of our colleagues, there are also a few classic and neutral nail colours in the mix...

Our tried & tested nailcare staples

Before we dive into our team's autumn nail picks, we've also rounded up a few of our go-to nailcare staples - to ensure stronger talons and that your manicure lasts longer.

Manucurist Huile Verte View at Look Fantastic RRP: £15 A go-to for both Digital Beauty Writers, Naomi Jamieson and Sennen Prickett, this cuticle oil features a nourishing blend of sweet almond, coconut and walnut seed oils to strengthen and hydrate your nail beds and cuticles. L'OCCITANE Shea Butter Intensive Hand Balm View at John Lewis RRP: £28 Formulated with 25% shea butter, this hand cream offers intensive hydration and works to ward off dry and chapped skin - keeping your hands (and thus your nails) looking polished and fresh. Manucurist Active Glow Raspberry View at Look Fantastic RRP: £16 When your nails require some TLC or a nourishing base coat, our team loves Manucurist's Active Glow polish. Its formula boasts sweet almond oil and raspberry extracts to hydrate your nails, whilst also affording a sheer, rosy tint.

1. Classic red

(Image credit: Future)

If the autumnal spirit is yet to snare you and you're still pining after bright nail colours, Digital Beauty Writer, Sennen Prickett makes a strong case for classic red nails.

"Although it’s turning slightly cooler, we're still getting glimmers of sun, so I wasn’t ready to delve into fully-fledged cosy autumnal colours. Hence why I chose this classic post-box red shade, with a slight blue undertone to it, which has served me perfectly well for the transitional weather period. Its juicy and vibrant hue feels reminiscent of summertime, yet it also has an almost cosy, festive tone to it."

Sennen is a fan of BIAB nails, so if you're hoping to achieve a similar length and shape to hers, you may want to consider changing your treatment to include the popular builder-in-a-bottle. She notes: "I’m seven months into my BIAB journey, so this appointment consisted of my usual BIAB infill, opting for my preferred elongated, almond shape."

Recreate the look at home OPI Infinite Shine Long-Wear Gel-Like Nail Polish in shade Big Apple Red View at John Lewis RRP: £17.50

2. Espresso brown

Digital Beauty Editor, Fiona McKim's espresso-brown nails (Image credit: Future)

Bidding farewell to summer hues has not been such an issue for Digital Beauty Editor, Fiona McKim, who is currently sporting dark brown on her short square nails.

"I visited London’s Duck & Dry salon for a classic gel manicure inspired by my favourite way to start a dark, chilly autumn day (hint: it’s in the picture) Just like my morning espresso, I prefer my nails short and dark, so opted for a deep brown with rich red undertones. Much as I love the look of long talons, experience has taught me that I can’t handle them in my day-to-day life, but this shade very much suits a manageable, squared-off nail shape, making it a perfect short autumn nail look."

Recreate the look at home Rimmel London Super Gel Nail Polish in Shade 43 Venus View at Amazon RRP: £6.99

3. Sheer nude

(Image credit: Future)

If you're looking for a versatile manicure that suits all occasions, Digital Beauty Editor, Aleesha Badkar's nails are the look to replicate. Opting for a sheer, pink-nude and almond nail shape, Aleesha's nails are the epitome of elegance.

With a wedding to attend and multiple work events, this manicure has served Aleesha well - and has easily complemented her autumnal wardrobe in the days between. This is a great option if you are a little indecisive or daunted when it comes to bolder shades, and instead want a low-maintenance option that goes with everything - whilst simultaneously elevating your look.

4. Burgundy wine

Digital Beauty Writer, Naomi Jamieson's burgundy nails (Image credit: Future)

Another option for short nail lovers, Digital Beauty Writer, Naomi Jamieson has opted for burgundy this season - in fact, she actually opts for it every autumn, without fail.

"A wine-like burgundy manicure is definitely my autumn/winter signature. I just think it looks so chic, no matter the length or shape of my nails but particularly when I keep them short. Right now, I'm giving my nailbeds a break from BioSculpture and extensions and am just wearing essie's Bordeaux nail polish. And though I do love longer nails, I find a short and squoval look so much easier - especially day to day."

5. Chocolate brown

Digital Beauty Writer, Sennen Prickett's chocolate brown nails (Image credit: Future)

Sennen and her enviable almond nails have submitted another colour for your consideration: chocolate brown.

After a few weeks of red nails, Sennen opted for a warm brown at her next salon appointment: "I’ve been eyeing up this shade since last year as it feels like prime autumnal shade for the upcoming season. Although it's not a classic mani shade, there’s something so chic and versatile about this coffee-esque hue. To complete this look, I opted for an ultra-glossy top coat, which gave it even more of a luxe finish."