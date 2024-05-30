The chic lipstick shade that's set to be huge for events this season

Summer events mean we all crack out our best long-lasting lipsticks to prevail through long days and warm weather. But while we all love a red lip for special occasions, there's another lipstick look that is set to be huge this summer.

May has been a big one for celebrity sightings in the fashion and beauty world, with the month kicking off with the Met Gala and all the looks that came with that - like Venus Williams' sculpted glow and Keeley Hawes' sleek bob - and ending with the Chelsea Flower Show/Cannes Film Festival/Monaco Grand Prix trio.

And while there have been numerous stunning beauty looks at each of these (Viola Davis' glam Cannes makeup we're looking at you), there is one lip look in particular that we keep seeing over and over again...

The chic lipstick shade that's set to be huge this season

We are of course talking about the classic - but very chic - nude lip. It's been sighted on many a celebrity this season already, but was particularly prevalent at London's Chelsea Flower Show last week, hinting that it's going to be a big one for outdoor summer events this year.

Celebs including Myleene Klass, Gabby Logan, Trinny Woodall, Frankie Bridge and Lisa Snowdon sported the flattering shade - and its understated hue made for an elegant look, whatever the outfit choice.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While Myleene, Gabby and Lisa complemented their summery floral prints with their pretty nude lip choices, Trinny and Frankie went for more monochrome numbers with a slightly bolder nude for a more dramatic effect.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We love both looks for summer styling, so here's how to wear the flattering shade with your summer wardrobe...

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

How to wear a nude lip for summer events

Whether you want a lighter more delicate shade or something darker and bolder, there's a nude lip to suit everyone...

Shop our nude lip picks

Choose your nude Charlotte Tilbury The Super Nudes Collection - Matte Revolution in Supermodel View at Charlotte Tilbury RRP: £28 If you want a range of nude shades to choose from, Charlotte Tilbury's Super Nudes Collection has a comprehensive handful of velvety shades to find your right pick from. We're fans of the Matte Revolution in Supermodel for its rosy-nude hue that's flattering on most. Soft and sweet Victoria Beckham Beauty Posh Lipstick Moisturizing Colour Lipstick in Smile View at VB Beauty RRP: £37 To replicate the light-toned summery look of Gabby and co., try this VB Beauty number. Its peachy tone with make for a bright but understated look like Myleene, but the moisturising texture will add a touch of softness - both to the look and feel of this one. Bold & sultry NARS Cosmetics Powermatte Lip Pigment in Somebody To Love View at Look Fantastic RRP: £26 For a darker and bolder look, NARS' famous Powermatte Lip Pigment in Somebody To Love will give you drama in both its appearance and its staying power. One for evenings out when you want to make an impression, this tone adds a sultry touch - and the robust matte liquid lipstick means you won't need to reapply.

How to match a nude lip to your skin tone

While we all love a nude looks, it's important to note that a nude colour is not any one shade. Nude is a group of different browns, pinks, taupes and beiges, but in definition it will be whatever matches and blends into the colour of your skin - or even your lips.

The best way to "find your nude" is really just to try out different shades and see what works with your colouring. These days, many makeup websites show their lipstick shades on a wide range of models, so this can be really helpful tool in choosing your shade.

And if you're worried something is too bold for you, try changing up your application technique. Rather than swiping a whole load of pigment onto your lips, dab on a couple of small touches and then smudge it in with your finger - it can change the look entirely.