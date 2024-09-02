Hannah Waddingham's go-to perfume puts a sexy twist on classic rose

When one thinks of a traditional perfume, often rose-centric scents come to mind. That said, the note can sometimes get a bad rap for being old-fashioned. Hannah Waddingham's perfume, however, subverts that opinion - offering a luxe and sensual blend of spices, woods and of course, rose...

While the best long-lasting perfumes are by their nature lasting, paying close attention to the base notes of a scent is advised - as some linger longer than others. Rose is one such aroma that is known to command attention - and keep it - hence why rose perfumes are always a popular and timeless pick. As mentioned though, it does have something of a reputation for being too mature or powdery. Thankfully though, if you're someone who gravitates towards smokier blends but wants to incorporate florals into your collection, Hannah Waddingham's perfume of choice offers a modern elevation on rose.

The actor shared a glimpse of her current go-to on Instagram and let's just say, it's a worthy (and very chic) investment for any perfume buff - but especially for lovers of spicy florals. Even our Beauty Editor is a fan...

The warm and spicy rose scent Hannah Waddingham swears by

Taking to Instagram on August 27th, 2024, Hannah Waddingham shared a Reel touring all of her current beauty essentials - from the best sunscreens to her favourite facial tools - and nestled in amongst all those lotions and potions was a familiar little bottle, containing what appeared to be one of the best perfumes for women.

Indeed with some quick and expert pausing skills, we believe we've identified Waddingham's go-to scent as Frederic Malle's Portrait Of A Lady, which blends rose, patchouli, sandalwood, incense and benzion for a fragrance that is both timeless and effortlessly sexy...

Frederic Malle Portrait Of A Lady EDP View at John Lewis $390 at NET-A-PORTER RRP: from £153 for 30ml | Standout notes: Turkish Rose, patchouli, sandalwood, cinnamon, incense and benzoin | Blending bold and powdery rose with spicy hints of incense and warm, woody facets, this perfume is the definition of a musky floral. It's ideal for everyday wear but especially lends itself to a sultry evening scent.

Unlike some floral fragrances, which offer a fresh, spring-like impression, this scent treads into smokey territory - thanks to its multi-faceted musky notes - and clearly, it's a favourite of Waddingham's, who cited it as one of her 'epic' beauty staples. It's warm and features a strong base of rose that is grounded by spicy hints of cinnamon and frankincense, making it a distinctive and very luxe signature.

This is something woman&home's Beauty Editor, Fiona McKim can attest to as she too is a loyal wearer of Portrait Of A Lady: "I was never sold on the idea of having just one signature scent (so limiting) But then I tried Portrait of a Lady and thought, huh, I actually don’t want to wear anything else most of the time. It is smoky and spicy and extremely sexy - so sexy it even makes its ordinarily demure main ingredient, rose, feel sexy.

"It’s probably more of a night-time vibe but I wear it a lot during the day anyway. Obviously, the price is a bit of an obstacle, but I will say one spray of this projects and lasts like nine sprays of anything else, so you’ll get through it slowly."

Now, let's address the big price tag in the room, yes this fragrance is on the premium side. But as Fiona notes, its reach and longevity make it a worthy investment - as does this sophisticated celebrity endorsement.