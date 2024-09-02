Hannah Waddingham's go-to perfume puts a sexy twist on classic rose
We've tracked down Hannah Waddingham's luxe signature scent - and it's a perfect balance of timelessness and modernity...
When one thinks of a traditional perfume, often rose-centric scents come to mind. That said, the note can sometimes get a bad rap for being old-fashioned. Hannah Waddingham's perfume, however, subverts that opinion - offering a luxe and sensual blend of spices, woods and of course, rose...
While the best long-lasting perfumes are by their nature lasting, paying close attention to the base notes of a scent is advised - as some linger longer than others. Rose is one such aroma that is known to command attention - and keep it - hence why rose perfumes are always a popular and timeless pick. As mentioned though, it does have something of a reputation for being too mature or powdery. Thankfully though, if you're someone who gravitates towards smokier blends but wants to incorporate florals into your collection, Hannah Waddingham's perfume of choice offers a modern elevation on rose.
The actor shared a glimpse of her current go-to on Instagram and let's just say, it's a worthy (and very chic) investment for any perfume buff - but especially for lovers of spicy florals. Even our Beauty Editor is a fan...
The warm and spicy rose scent Hannah Waddingham swears by
Taking to Instagram on August 27th, 2024, Hannah Waddingham shared a Reel touring all of her current beauty essentials - from the best sunscreens to her favourite facial tools - and nestled in amongst all those lotions and potions was a familiar little bottle, containing what appeared to be one of the best perfumes for women.
Indeed with some quick and expert pausing skills, we believe we've identified Waddingham's go-to scent as Frederic Malle's Portrait Of A Lady, which blends rose, patchouli, sandalwood, incense and benzion for a fragrance that is both timeless and effortlessly sexy...
RRP: from £153 for 30ml | Standout notes: Turkish Rose, patchouli, sandalwood, cinnamon, incense and benzoin | Blending bold and powdery rose with spicy hints of incense and warm, woody facets, this perfume is the definition of a musky floral. It's ideal for everyday wear but especially lends itself to a sultry evening scent.
Unlike some floral fragrances, which offer a fresh, spring-like impression, this scent treads into smokey territory - thanks to its multi-faceted musky notes - and clearly, it's a favourite of Waddingham's, who cited it as one of her 'epic' beauty staples. It's warm and features a strong base of rose that is grounded by spicy hints of cinnamon and frankincense, making it a distinctive and very luxe signature.
A post shared by Hannah Waddingham (@hannah_waddingham)
A photo posted by on
This is something woman&home's Beauty Editor, Fiona McKim can attest to as she too is a loyal wearer of Portrait Of A Lady: "I was never sold on the idea of having just one signature scent (so limiting) But then I tried Portrait of a Lady and thought, huh, I actually don’t want to wear anything else most of the time. It is smoky and spicy and extremely sexy - so sexy it even makes its ordinarily demure main ingredient, rose, feel sexy.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
"It’s probably more of a night-time vibe but I wear it a lot during the day anyway. Obviously, the price is a bit of an obstacle, but I will say one spray of this projects and lasts like nine sprays of anything else, so you’ll get through it slowly."
Now, let's address the big price tag in the room, yes this fragrance is on the premium side. But as Fiona notes, its reach and longevity make it a worthy investment - as does this sophisticated celebrity endorsement.
Naomi is a Digital Beauty Writer from woman&home, where she covers everything from skincare to fragrance but specialises, particularly, in makeup and nail trends. Through her work, Naomi gets to share her trend expertise and share her own shopping recommendations and product reviews. Previously, she worked as a Lifestyle News Writer for My Imperfect Life magazine, where she used her savvy for TikTok to bring readers the latest beauty buzzwords, fashion movements and must-have products.
Before that, Naomi split her time between both GoodTo and My Imperfect Life, whilst training for her Gold Standard diploma in Journalism with the NCTJ, for which she earned a Distinction. Interestingly though, Naomi actually has a background in design, having studied illustration at Plymouth University but leapt into the media world in 2020, after always having a passion for writing. Now, when she isn’t reporting on the best perfumes and latest beauty releases, you can find her drinking copious cups of coffee, drawing and probably online shopping...
-
-
Pros say these are the 7 hair colours everyone will be wearing this autumn
From rich copper to ultra-glossy golden blonde, you'll be seeing a whole lot of these autumn hair colour trends in the months to come...
By Naomi Jamieson Published
-
Queen Letizia’s straight-leg jeans and comfy trainers are a timeless style pairing we always find ourselves coming back to
Queen Letizia wore the smart-casual outfit of dreams at the 2024 Paralympic Games and showcased how chic jeans and trainers can be
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Jennifer Aniston’s makeup artist reveals how to get her ‘simple’ 90s-inspired look - and it’s all about bronzer
The pro teaches us how to add 'dimension' to the face with sun-kissed colour
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
This is the £32 serum Eva Longoria uses for her red carpet glow - with 48% off
Looking to boost hydration and plump fine lines and wrinkles? Eva Longoria uses this affordable serum to achieve her glowing complexion...
By Sennen Prickett Published
-
9 Chanel nail polish shades that might be even classier than Rouge Noir
Chanel's elevated nail polish is the shortcut to a luxury manicure at home - and these shades are the chicest of them all
By Naomi Jamieson Published
-
These September 2024 St. Tropez deals have discounts of up to 76% on so many tanning buys
Enjoy huge savings on St. Tropez's best-selling tanning products, from an express one-hour mousse to skin-loving face mists...
By Sennen Prickett Published
-
This structured and chic bob is the most perfect autumn haircut inspiration
The 'Laser Cut' bob is this season's most sophisticated hairstyle - here’s how to make it work for you
By Naomi Jamieson Published
-
M&S' sell out beauty box is back today – get £95 worth of 'genuinely useful' luxury products for just £30
L’Occitane, Murad, Living Proof... this might just be the best one yet
By Kerrie Hughes Published
-
Hannah Waddingham just revealed her entire beauty stash - with staples starting at £7
From French pharmacy favourites to premium tools, we've spotted a treasure trove of skincare in Hannah Waddingham's beauty bag
By Naomi Jamieson Published
-
'Terracopper' is the deliciously rich hair colour we'll be seeing everywhere this autumn
Sitting between fiery terracotta and glossy copper, terracopper is predicted to be a huge autumn hair trend
By Naomi Jamieson Published